No matter how you make your investing decisions, you and you alone are responsible for the outcome. This means you have to develop a system of your own, whether you like it or not.

Even if all you do is take somebody else's advice, then that is your system. But every advisor is different in their philosophy and their objectives (which may or may not align with yours) and in their level of fiduciary integrity. Evaluating the advisors is probably more complicated and challenging than just doing your homework on the stocks.

Regardless how you make your decisions, one of the best ways to improve your skills as an investor is to benchmark your decisions against meaningful indices and professional portfolios. Set a timeframe to follow up, and take a rigorous, intellectually honest look at what happened.

I have a somewhat contrarian approach to REIT investing. I call it FROG hunting. A FROG is a REIT with a Fast Rate of Growth. In a nutshell, I seek to maximize total return, rather than dividend income, by maximizing stock price Gain, rather than dividend Yield.

I do this for two reasons. First and foremost, I am investing to leave a legacy for my kids and grandkids. If I died today, then when my estate settles, my broker would liquidate all my positions and send the proceeds to my beneficiaries. They would NOT get the dividend income stream, but rather the market value of my positions.

Second, I anticipate that someday I may need to convert to being an income investor. When I do, I want to have as much working capital as possible. I believe I can build that faster by FROG hunting. But is it true? That's where benchmarking comes in.

Every year, I sanity-check my investment decisions, by comparing them to the recommendations of well-respected income-oriented professional investors.

I set up and ran my first benchmark study of a professional investor from March 5, 2019 to March 5, 2020, comparing my top 16 picks to Brad Thomas' Sweet 16. My second benchmark study compared my top 10 picks to a portfolio of the top 10 REITs for 2020, chosen by John Waggoner and published on Kiplinger November 23, 2019, and also to the top 10 REITs for 2020, as chosen by Brad Thomas and published on Seeking Alpha on December 30, 2019. The results of those studies were very encouraging.

In 2021, I set up three studies, comparing my decisions to professional investors who publish here on Seeking Alpha. I will report on two of them in this article, and the other in a separate piece.

On January 1 of last year, Brad Thomas named his Top 3 SWANs for 2021. On February 9 of last year, Brad Thomas named his Top 10 Growth REITs for 2021.

Study #1. Brad Thomas' Top 3 SWANs

Since Brad was specific as to the time period he was forecasting, I set the starting line at the close of business December 31, 2020, and the finish line on the same date in 2021. Brad's 3 picks were as follows:

Healthcare Trust of America (HTA) Highwoods Properties (HIW) Realty Income (O)

My top 3 FROGs at that time, the ones I invested the most money in, were:

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Terreno Realty (TRNO) Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR)

Here are the results. YAP stands for Yield At Purchase. YAE stands for Yield Actually Experienced (also known as yield on cost). Total return = Gain + YAE. The source for all data is TD Ameritrade, and simple arithmetic.

Top 3 SWANs YAP % Close 12/31/2020 Div. Pd 2021 YAE% 2021 Close 12/31/2021 Gain% 2021 Total Return HTA 4.65 $27.54 $1.29 4.67 $33.39 21.24 25.91 HIW 4.84 $39.63 $1.96 4.95 $44.59 12.52 17.46 O 4.52 $62.17 $2.85 4.58 $71.59 15.15 19.73 Average 4.67 4.73 16.30 21.03

As you can see, Brad's picks Yielded 4.73% and Gained 16.30%, for a Total Return of 21.03%.

Top 3 FROGs YAP % Close 12/31/2020 Div. Pd 2021 YAE% 2021 Close 12/31/2021 Gain% 2021 Total Return IIPR 2.71 $183.13 $5.72 3.12 $262.91 43.56 46.69 TRNO 1.98 $58.51 $1.26 2.15 $85.29 45.77 47.92 REXR 1.75 $53.48 $0.96 1.80 $81.11 51.66 53.46 Average 2.15 2.36 47.00 49.36

There is a clear trade-off between Gain and Yield in the REIT world. (Otherwise, REIT investing would be easy.) FROG hunting usually means sacrificing a measure of Yield in hopes of getting superior Gain, and this year was no exception. My picks Yielded 2.36% and Gained 47.00%, for a Total Return of 49.36%

Here is how the VNQ did, over the same time period:

VNQ YAP % Close 12/31/2020 Div. Pd 2021 YAE% 2021 Close 12/31/2021 Gain% 2021 Total Return VNQ $84.93 $2.70 3.17 $116.01 36.49 39.77

Comparing the bottom row of the above 3 tables, this picture emerges:

Portfolio YAP % YAE% 2021 Gain% 2021 Total Return FROGs 2.15 2.36 47.00 49.36 SWANs 4.67 4.73 16.30 21.03 VNQ 3.17 36.49 39.77

This is a perfect illustration of the difference between Brad Thomas' approach and mine. Brad seeks the biggest safe Yield he can find, to maximize cash income, and he usually seeks a total return in the high teens or low 20s. He accomplished that admirably in 2021. While the average REIT was yielding just 3.17%, Brad pulled down a whopping 4.73%. Plus, his total return was low-20s. So even though his total return on these three picks underperformed the VNQ by 18.74%, he achieved his objectives, and probably did sleep well at night.

By contrast, I sacrificed 0.81% in YAP compared to the VNQ. Fortunately, my picks on this study got a 47.00% Gain in return for that sacrifice. Comparing to the VNQ over the same time, assuming an investment of $100,000, I gave up $810 in cash income, to get an increment of $10,510 in valuation. Seems like a good trade to me. I didn't lose any sleep either.

Study #2: Brad Thomas' Top 10 Growth REITs

The second portfolio I benchmarked against was a group of 10 REITs Brad chose specifically for their growth possibilities. I had never seen him produce such a list before. These are the companies he chose:

Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE) CTO Realty Growth (CTO) Farmland Partners (FPI) Alexander & Baldwin (ALEX) UMH Properties (UMH) Safehold (SAFE) Postal Realty Trust (PSTL) NETSTREIT (NTST) Innovative Industrial Properties Global Medical (GMRE)

Here is how that portfolio performed, from the day he published it, until one year later.

Brad Top 10 YAP % Close 2/9/21 Div. Pd 2021 YAE% 2021 Close 2/9/22 Gain % 2021-2 Total Return PINE 5.18 17.53 1.02 5.79 19.39 10.61 16.40 CTO 7.34 45.68 4.00 8.76 59.84 31.00 39.75 FPI 1.71 11.57 0.20 1.73 11.11 (-3.98) (-2.25) ALEX 3.59 16.89 0.67 3.97 22.69 34.34 38.31 UMH 4.76 16.48 0.77 4.67 23.61 43.26 47.94 SAFE 0.81 79.92 0.67 0.84 65.02 (-18.64) (-17.80) PSTL 5.29 17.23 0.90 5.19 17.74 2.96 8.15 NTST 4.60 18.03 0.80 4.44 22.20 23.13 27.57 IIPR 2.31 211.99 5.72 2.70 196.00 (-7.54) (-4.84) GMRE 5.98 13.24 0.82 6.19 16.31 23.19 29.38 Avg. 4.16 4.43 13.83 18.26

Even when investing for growth, Brad still went for a fat Yield of 4.16%, and earned a YAE of 4.43%. In order to get more growth, he dived into more small-caps. All Brad's picks except SAFE were in positive territory on December 31, but as REITs sold off in January and early February, he ended up with 7 winners and 3 losers, and a Gain of 13.83%, for a Total Return of 18.26%

My Top 10 FROGs at the time this study began were:

Innovative Industrial Properties Rexford Industrial Realty Terreno Realty Prologis (PLD) Summit Industrial Income (OTC:SMMCF) Americold Realty (COLD) Medical Properties Trust (MPW) Equinix (EQIX) Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure (HASI) Sun Communities (SUI)

Top FROGs YAP % Close 2/9/21 Div. Pd 2021 YAE% 2021 Close 2/9/22 Gain % 2021-2 Total Return IIPR 2.31 211.99 5.72 2.70 198.00 (-7.54) (-4.84) REXR 1.72 49.96 0.96 1.92 74.10 48.32 50.24 TRNO 1.92 59.29 1.26 2.13 73.26 23.56 25.69 PLD 2.17 107.42 2.52 2.34 155.37 44.64 46.98 SMMCF 3.96 10.61 0.45 4.20 17.51 65.03 69.23 COLD 2.32 36.49 0.88 2.41 28.50 (-21.90) (-19.48) MPW 4.86 22.21 1.08 4.84 21.87 (-1.53) 3.31 EQIX 1.42 750.47 11.48 1.53 718.61 (-4.25) (-2.72) HASI 2.14 63.59 1.40 2.20 43.29 (-31.92) (-29.72) SUI 2.15 149.83 3.32 2.22 194.72 29.96 32.18 Avg. 2.50 2.65 14.44 17.09

As usual, I sacrificed some Yield in search of greater Gain, getting a YAE of 2.65. All but two of my picks were in positive territory on December 31, but as REITs sold off in January and February, I ended up with 5 winners and 5 losers, and an overall Gain of 14.44%, for a Total Return of 17.09%. By sacrificing some Yield, I did get slightly superior Gain, but not enough to make up the difference. Brad's portfolio outperformed mine in Total Return, by 1.17%.

Here is how the VNQ performed, over the same time period:

VNQ Close 2/9/21 Div. Pd 2021 YAE% 2021 Close 2/9/22 Gain % 2021-22 Total Return VNQ $88.90 2.70 3.03 106.74 20.07 23.10

Comparing the bottom line for each portfolio, this picture emerges:

Portfolio YAP % YAE% 2021 Gain% 2021-22 Total Return Top 10 FROGs 2.50 2.65 14.44 17.09 Brad's Top 10 4.16 4.43 13.83 18.26 VNQ 3.03% 20.07 23.10

Brad and I both underperformed the VNQ. For the first time in 4 years, I failed to outperform the VNQ, and for the first time in 4 benchmarks, my picks slightly underperformed Brad's.

Even if our portfolios had earned identical Total Return figures, I would have considered a tie to be a loss. After all, if I can get just as good a return by simply taking someone's freely offered guidance, there is no need to put in all the time and effort I invest in my picks.

Lessons learned

Of course it feels good to "win" and it is disappointing to "lose" in a benchmark study, but the truly important question is, what did I learn? How can I improve as an investor?

1. I made two dramatically bad picks.

I figured with the need for cold transport and storage of so much vaccine in 2021, COLD would pick up some of that business. It did not, and then in the latter half of the year, ran into some labor problems that few people foresaw.

I chose HASI for all the wrong reasons. I included them because they had done so well over the previous two years, that I didn't want to risk going into battle without them. Bad reasoning.

It turns out that HASI performs less like an equity REIT, and more like a solar energy company. Note how it moves in parallel with the Invesco Solar Portfolio ETF (TAN) in the graph below.

Data by YCharts

Solar energy had a bad year in 2021, and the slump has continued into this year.

2. I did not have exposure to some of the hottest sectors in 2021.

My picks were long on Industrials, and they did their job. I had exposure to Manufactured Housing, but no exposure to Apartments, Self-Storage, Malls, or Shopping Centers. Some of those sectors could have been predicted to outperform in 2021, thanks to the re-opening rotation.