U.S. IPO Week Ahead: 1 IPO Set To Debut In The Short Holiday Week

SB/iStock via Getty Images

Just one small IPO is scheduled to price in the short holiday week, though other small issuers and SPACs may join the calendar late to price throughout the week.

While the calendar has seen few large issuers during the February lull, with many companies delaying their offerings to finalize full 2021 financials, a number of IPOs are eligible to launch following the Presidents’ Day holiday. Potential launches include Bausch Health spin-offs Solta Medical (SLTA) and Bausch + Lomb (BLCO), digital ad firm Aleph Group (ALEF), RIA services platform Dynasty Financial Partners (DSTY), mattress retailer Mattress Firm Group (MFRM), Indian IT services firm Coforge (CFRG), and thrift store chain Savers Value Village (SVV).

After narrowing its range this past week, British cannabis firm Akanda (AKAN) plans to raise $16 million at a $116 million market cap. The company plans to supply medicinal-grade cannabis biomass, cannabis flower, and cannabis concentrates to wholesalers in international markets, with cultivation facilities in Southern Africa. Akanda’s operations are still early stage, and it has generated minimal revenue to date.

U.S. IPO Calendar Issuer Business Deal Size Market Cap Price Range Shares Filed Top Bookrunners Akanda (AKAN) London, United Kingdom $16M $116M $4 4,000,000 Boustead UK-based cannabis producer with cultivation facilities in Southern Africa.

IPO Market Snapshot

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap-weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 2/17/2022, the Renaissance IPO Index was down 20.7% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 was down 7.9%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Uber Technologies (UBER) and Snowflake (SNOW). The Renaissance International IPO Index was down 10.8% year-to-date, while the ACWX was down 1.8%. Renaissance Capital’s International IPO ETF (IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Volvo Car Group (OTCPK:VOLAF) and Kuaishou (OTCPK:KUASF).

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.