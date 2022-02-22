Trio Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Overview

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) is a company that operates in the adult entertainment industry, or what we commonly refer to as strip clubs or nightclubs, and also the military-themed sports bar and restaurants, that is called Bombshells. Both businesses are extremely well-oiled machines that produce tons of free cash flow (“FCF”) for the business, enabling them to pursue additional club acquisitions and to develop new Bombshell units. We believe the company has a long runway to grow and compound its FCF for years to come.

Nightclubs

About The Industry

The industry today is prime for consolidation as many of the club owners are heading for retirement or they are getting tired of the industry. Those clubs have been established as early as the 1990s, so they have long operating histories and are proven cash-generators that generate solid cash flows every year. In the United States, very few states grant any licenses, therefore, it is extremely difficult for any players to build and operate new clubs.

Therefore, RCI Hospitality grows by primarily acquiring well-established clubs in the right markets and the right price, along with their real estate that is tied with the licenses. And since RCI owns the grandfathered licenses, and licenses are needed to operate nightclubs, this makes them the sole operator in the area with little to no competition.

Consolidating The Industry

However, acquisitions are not as straightforward and simple as it seems because club owners are asking for large cash payments, otherwise, they are not willing to deal with RCI. In the industry, there are not a lot of private equities acquired in this space. For existing club owners, they are likely to maintain their current operations well instead of looking for acquisitions.

The competition for Merger and Acquisition (M&A) is low and RCI do not need to pay up high multiples for potential acquisitions.

RCI, being the only publicly-traded company in the industry and the only entity with access to bank financing makes them the preferred acquirer. RCI also has the option of using its stock as currency. With bank financing and share currency, they have access to capital that most do not have and this allows them to put up more cash as down payments that are obviously more attractive to those club owners looking to sell their clubs. Therefore, RCI is able to speed up acquisitions by gobbling up top-performing clubs in various markets and using those cash flows generated from the clubs to pay down their debts.

In addition, club owners that are looking for annuity instead of large cash payments tend to prefer buyers with strong cash flows and know-how on how to operate nightclubs. So being a nationally publicly-traded company with strong and expanding cash flows makes them the preferred acquirer in the industry.

On top of that, Eric Langan, the CEO has been in the company since its IPO in 1995, this makes him a veteran and a well-respected profile in the industry. Putting all these together put RCI in a very favorable position to consolidate the industry.

Nightclub Portfolio

rcihospitality.com

As of Feb 2022, RCI owns a total of 49 nightclubs in its portfolio, comprising some of the most established nightclubs across the United States. Some of them are Tootsies Cabaret, Scarlett's Cabaret, and Rick's Cabaret, and they are located in Florida, New York, Houston, and many more.

Tootsies, their largest and most profitable club, is 74,000 square feet long and margins are extremely high at 35% to 45%. This shows how extremely cash-generative these clubs are.

On Oct-21, RCI made their largest purchase ever by acquiring 11 clubs in a single deal which allow them to acquire major clubs in existing and new markets. In total, these clubs generated an EBIT margin of 35% in FY19, at pre-pandemic levels.

During the Q1’21 earnings call, CEO Eric stated that they will continue to do similar large acquisitions that will move the needle for the company:

“I mean, we are still being a little picky. We are swinging for the fences. We want to do the big type acquisitions like carless in Miami, RCI’s in Chicago, RCI in Pittsburgh, the Boston type transactions. Those are the transactions we are looking for. Those are the clubs we love. They are the clubs we know just I call them ATM machines.”

Over time, as RCI grows larger and cash flow expands, they will be able to do larger deals that will be more accretive to the company.

Financials

rcihospitality.com

Nightclub revenues are mainly driven by 3 components:

Alcohol - Very high margins and they have consistently made up over 40% of its total revenues. They also have relatively quick turnovers. Food & Merchandise - Typically lower margins than alcohols and services revenue, and it makes up over 13% of total revenues. The cost of food tends to fluctuate a lot but they are able to pass on these costs back to their customers in the form of higher prices. Services - This refers to VIP spendings where VIP members will pay for admission fees, use of specific facilities, & membership fees. This is the highest margin amongst the components and makes up over 40% of revenue in FY21.

Here, we can see that alcohol and service revenues make up the majority of their revenues, and as a result, their Gross Profit Margin (“GPM”) is extremely high at 88%.

This is because the turnover rates for alcohols are relatively quick, and the number of units expands, there are economies of scale whereby they are able to negotiate better pricing from their supplies which lower the cost of goods for both alcohols and foods. So any incremental savings from cost synergies will flow to the bottom line of the business. On the other hand, service revenue is almost 100% margin as they do not incur any costs to service their VIP members.

In FY20, there is an obvious de-acceleration in the revenue and Operating Profit (“EBIT”) growth as operations were disrupted by the Covid-19. Many of their clubs were impacted due to various lockdowns, social distancing measures, and curfews, so they weren’t able to operate at 100% full capacity. As of Q4’21, while most clubs have opened, they are still restricted by Covid-19 restrictions, although there was a rebound in FY21. Depending on how fast VIP spending recovers, the normalized margin for nightclubs is in the high of 40% to 55%.

This goes to show that the Covid-19 is masking the true profitability of the business, but it does not seem to slow down its expansion plans through M&A. In the past, the management has also closed down various non-profitable clubs, which resulted in improving margins over the years.

And to run these nightclubs, maintenance capital expenditures (“CAPEX”) which consist of carpets, chairs, paints, sound equipment, etc. are only required to change every few years, so RCI does not actually incur much CAPEX on annual basis.

Coupled with high-margin alcohol and service revenue, this is an extremely profitable business.

Bombshells

About Bombshells

rcihospitality.com

rcihospitality.com

Bombshell is a military-themed sports bar and restaurant equipped with large outdoor patios that make up the overall concept of the restaurant, TV screens, local DJs, and also Bombshell girls dressed up in military outfits to serve and makes the experience fun for their customers.

Customers typically come to Bombshell for happy hours, to watch games, to hang out with their friends and families, and importantly, to have a great time. Bombshells are located at Class A locations whereby they are surrounded by other restaurants to take advantage of the drive-by and late-night traffic. These are the locations that work best for Bombshells and having a great location is integral to their success.

Expansion of Locations

rcihospitality.com

In FY21, there are a total of 10 Bombshell units, and during the Q3’21 earnings call, CEO Eric's goal is to build 10 new units in the next 13 months, and they are also in negotiation for a franchise opportunity. In the longer term, the management goal is to turn Bombshell into a nationally franchised chain, and they seek to reach a target of 80 to 100 locations after studying their peers in the industry.

During the Q1’21 earnings call, CEO Eric stated that the pandemic was a catalyst for Bombshell because they now have access to prime locations that were previously not available to them at significantly lower prices as other restaurants were struggling to survive. This could perhaps help to accelerate their expansion plans as finding the right locations was a hurdle in the past.

rcihospitality.com

Since FY21, there are 5 more company-owned units that are underway in Arlington and San Antonio, which they are set to open in Q1’21 and Q2’22, respectively. And the rest of them are awaiting contracts for land purchases.

On the other hand, RCI has also announced its first franchisee in Q1’21, and because of this news, they had generated a lot of new leads. In return, RCI will receive a royalty fee of 5.5% on an annual basis from their franchisee.

These revenues are extremely high margins as franchisees will bear the cost of operating their units, such as marketing, hiring, site selection, etc. This also helps Bombshell to scale rapidly and achieve widespread market awareness as opposed to developing their own units which may take a longer time.

Financials

rcihospitality.com

Since Bombshell’s revenue comprises mainly of high-margin alcohol sales, they are able to maximize their margins, therefore, their GPM is extremely high at 76%. Over the years, Bombshell has also demonstrated operating leverage as their EBIT has also been growing at a faster rate than their revenue growth.

This is not surprising as any incremental dollars from cost synergies and higher sales volume will contribute to the bottom line, showing how incredibly profitable the business is. In addition, these units are not operating at full capacity due to the impact of Covid-19 restrictions, which means that these numbers could be higher than they actually are.

Average Unit Volume (“AUV”)

IR Websites of Respective Companies

Since Bombshells generate over half of their revenues from high-margin alcohol sales, their margins are relatively higher than the restaurant industry standards.

These high-margin revenues are partially attributed to their focus on late-night sales from 10pm to 2am as they tend to sell high-margin appetizers and alcohol to their customers, and that has also resulted in higher average unit volume (“AUV”) than some of their casual-dining restaurant peers.

rcihospitality.com

AUV is driven by the average transaction per visit and the number of walk-ins, and we can see that the AUV has been trending in tandem with the increasing units. This tells us that new units are generating more sales and more profits than the existing units, and this also serves as a feedback loop for the management in identifying what is working and doubling down on it. For e.g. the type of locations or menus that works best for Bombshell.

Improving FCF Per Share

rcihospitality.com

FCF has been improving over the years due to the nature of how profitable their nightclubs and Bombshell units are. The management has also been repurchasing shares to reflect the true intrinsic value of the company and part of its strategy to return value to its shareholders.

Combining this with the improvement in FCF, the FCF Per Share has improved tremendously over the years. But, the key lies with how the management leverages debt to finance new units, and thus, frees up more FCF.

Historically, RCI used their own cash generated from their existing units to finance the club acquisitions and to build Bombshell units. This quickly depletes the FCF that they generated. But with access to bank financing and strong recurring cash flows from their clubs, they are able to take their existing real estate as collateral to raise funds from the banks.

Amortization is usually very long (e.g. 20 years), so as they are spread out over a period of time, it is easy for RCI to pay up with the cash flow generated from the existing units. This not only frees up FCF but also helps to speed up acquisitions, as well as new bombshell units, along with their real estate.

rcihospitality.com

Obtaining real estate helps the company to reduce their rent expenses, and these incremental savings will be translated into more FCF for the business. Some of the excess real estate that comes with the acquisitions could also be sold off to pay down debt. As a result, occupancy costs (including rent and interest expense) have been declining as a % of total revenue.

These new clubs and Bombshells have a cash-on-cash return of 25% to 33%, so they take a minimum of 3 to 4 years to earn back the capital they initially invested. And in some cases, the returns are a lot higher. The more units they have, the more cash they are able to generate.

Using this cash, they are able to do more acquisitions, build more Bombshells, and also pay down debts at the same time. This explains why FCF has been piling up as the cash flows that they are generating from existing and new units are surpassing the interests that they have to pay on an annual basis. As of Q1’21, Bombshells can easily self-fund new units without the need to raise cash.

Valuation

Author's Estimates

In our valuation model, we will be using the Discounted FCF valuation for RCI. For its total revenue, we are estimating a 10% CAGR for its revenue, giving us $314 million at the end of year 5.

In our view, the management will continue to do multi-club acquisitions that will be accretive to the company, as well as new Bombshell units, therefore, this assumption is reasonable.

Moving on, we are estimating an FCF margin of 18% next year, which will gradually increase to 26% by end of year 5. This is taking into account that newly added nightclubs and Bombshells will add meaningful FCF contribution to the company. But the surge of the Omicron virus may continue to impact RCI’s operation in the short term.

Next, we are assuming that shares will continue to decline by -0.2% annually as the management continues to repurchase shares as part of its capital allocation strategy. Over the last 5 years, shares outstanding have declined by -0.5% annually.

Using the shares outstanding, we will discount the FCF back to the present value using the risk-free rate (“RFR”) of 10%. This is because, since inception, the S&P 500 has returned an annual average return of roughly 10%, and as investors, we ensure that a 10% CAGR return is achievable. Otherwise, we are better off investing in the S&P. This gives us a DFCF per share of $4.15 by the end of year 5.

Morningstar.com

To input a reasonable multiple, we will take peers from the restaurant industry for comparison. Taking into account that RCI is operating in the adult entertainment industry, we are therefore assigning 18x exit multiple to the company. Finally, after accounting for cumulative DFCF per share of $15.70 and net debt per share of $12.27, this gives us an intrinsic value of $102.24.

Risks

Rise of Omicron Virus

It still remains to be seen how the rise of the Omicron Virus will continue to impact the company as clubs and restaurants will continue to be restricted due to curfews and social distancing measures. If needed, state governments may impose stricter rules that may further restrict their units from operating at their full capacity depending on the severity of the virus. This may also affect their ability to pay off debts and impact their ability to raise funds in the future.

High Food and Labor Costs

The management did indicate that they were able to pass on the food costs to the customers, but if food prices are too expensive, they may have to absorb the costs which may affect the short-term profitability of the business. And by opening more units, the company needs to hire more talents to run their units, such as chefs, managers, waitresses, etc., and the shortages of manpower and the rise in wages may restrict the company from operating and expanding.

Ability To Raise Capital At Low Cost

As RCI is dependent on bank financing to make club acquisitions, typically in a higher interest rates environment, banks may raise interest rates which can affect the RCI’s ability to get financing at attractive interest rates.

Conclusion

All in all, RCI is the main acquirer in the nightclub industry, we believe that the management will aggressively be looking for multi-club acquisitions that will be very accretive for the business. And given that there is a potential of 2,200 clubs to go after, and the market leader with only 2% of the market share, they are only at the tip of the iceberg.

Next, similarly to the nightclub segment, the management will continue to execute their plan to expand their Bombshell units through company-owned and franchise. These are extremely cash-generative businesses that produce tons of FCF for the business for years to come. Lastly, based on estimates, the intrinsic value of the business is $102.24.