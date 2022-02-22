Alex Wong/Getty Images News

LGI: Dividend Up, Price Down

Throughout much of last year, we were looking forward to Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund (NYSE:LGI) raising its distribution rate at the end of the year. We were not disappointed, as the fund applied its "managed distribution" formula of 7% of year-end net asset value ("NAV") to its NAV of $21.38 on 12/31/2021 and calculated its new monthly distribution rate of $0.1247. (For the mathematically minded, that's 7% of $21.38 = $1.497, and then divided by 12 to get 0.1247.) That represented an 8.3% increase over the $0.1151 monthly distribution paid throughout 2021.

While that may have represented 7% of LGI's NAV almost two months ago, the markets have not been kind to LGI or to the underlying shares in its portfolio since then, so its current market price is $18.76 a share, which represents a 2.2% discount to the current NAV of the fund's shares, which is $19.18. That $19.18 is $2.20 lower than the net asset value used to set the new distribution at the end of last year. If the NAV had been $19.18 at the end of 2021 instead of $21.38, the 7% managed distribution formula would have resulted in a dividend of $0.1119, which would have been a decrease of 3% rather than an increase of over 8% from the distribution rate of $0.1151 payable all last year.

Assuming that LGI's management maintains the managed distribution policy that it started the year with, then shareholders are getting sort of a windfall distribution yield of almost 8% on the currently reduced market price. That is more like a high yield bond distribution yield than what one would expect on a global equity fund with the parentage and record of Lazard's LGI.

I say "sort of a windfall" because there always is the risk that either (1) the market won't reverse its recent losses over the course of the next year, or (2) that LGI's management won't find a way to achieve "alpha" and beat the overall market even if it stays down, by bringing LGI's NAV up to the level ($21.38) that it was on 12/31/2021 when it set its current distribution. Absent one or the other, LGI would have to decrease its distribution at the end of the year if it applies the same 7% formula to an NAV figure that has not recovered to its 12/31/21 level of $21.38.

Even worse, if LGI's currently depressed NAV were to remain where it is for the rest of the year, and LGI were to maintain its current 7% of NAV managed distribution policy, then we'd be looking at a distribution cut of 10.3% next January, which would more than erase the recent end-of-year 8% increase.

How likely is that to happen? And is it a risk that we are willing to take?

Closed-end equity fund distribution policies

To answer the question we need to step back and look at closed-end equity funds and their distribution policies in general. Most equity funds, whether closed-end or the traditional open-end variety (e.g. typical Vanguard, Fidelity, Schwab, etc.), earn most of their total return through capital appreciation. A typical growth or "dividend growth" stock might pay a dividend yield of anywhere from 1% (growth stocks) to 3 or 4% (dividend growth or utility stocks), and then be expected to have market price appreciation to make up the difference between its dividend yield and a typical equity return of perhaps 9 or 10%.

Obviously the greater the dividend yield, the less the expected price growth, and vice versa. Some equity asset classes, like REITs, BDCs, infrastructure MLPs, etc., pay higher yields ranging from 5 or 6% up to 9 or 10% in some cases. The higher the current yield, the more the investment, despite being technically "equity," tends to be regarded more like "fixed income," where the market appreciation, if there is any, is like "icing on the cake."

Market appreciation, unlike "net investment income" or NII as it is often called, is lumpy and doesn't happen steadily over time. On the other hand, NII, which is the dividend and interest income a fund receives, minus its expenses, is generally stable and predictable, since just because a stock or bond goes up or down in price doesn't mean that its coupon or dividend rate changes.

Most fixed income funds get a lot (sometimes 100%) of their income via cash dividends and interest payments, so to the extent their own distributions are supported by their NII, those distributions are considered very well covered. That's why I often call the NII coverage ratio the "gold standard" for judging how well a fund's distributions are backed by its own incoming income stream.

But equity funds present a challenge because their assets - stocks - earn only a small percentage of their total return in yield, and depend mostly on capital appreciation for the rest. In the closed-end fund world, equity funds know that most investors tend to be very interested in income, so they adopt "managed distribution" plans, where they spread out the capital gains and pay them out evenly, despite the fact that they are often generated in a lumpier, less predictable manner over time.

The key thing we, as investors, have to focus on is whether the fund's managed distribution "rate" is reasonable, compared to its actual earnings history. I have written extensively about the importance of a fund actually covering its distribution from its earnings. Not necessarily in the same month or even year that it is paying out the distribution, but over time there has to be consistently more earnings COMING IN (from whatever source, NII or capital gains), then there are distributions GOING OUT. Otherwise, the fund's principal will be steadily eroded if it is paying out a higher level of distributions than it is actually earning.

Lazard : Let's look at the record

LGI, with a managed distribution policy of 7% of its annual previous year-end NAV, does not seem to be setting an insurmountable bar that it has to meet, for a global equity fund managed by Lazard, one of the oldest and most experienced investment managers in the world. So let's look at its record, in order to see whether it is reasonable for us to expect LGI to recover its recent market losses and get its NAV back to a level that, at least, justifies its current distribution level.

Here are LGI's total returns going back 10 years. Note that its annualized total return on market price of 11.57% for 10 years comfortably supports a 7% managed distribution, as does its total return on NAV of 10.39%. Although this table doesn't show it, LGI's total annual return on market price and on NAV, per its website, have been 8.7% and 8.4% respectively, since its inception in 2004. So throughout its 18 year history, LGI has maintained average annual returns that would have more than covered a 7% managed distribution, leaving, on average, a 3-4% margin for the past 10 years, and a 7% margin on NAV and an 11% margin on market price, for the past three years.

CEF Data

Focusing on the present and more recent past:

CEF Connect

Here we see that LGI is currently paying an 8% distribution rate, quite high for an equity fund of its caliber and solid record, but indicative of how much stocks have fallen over the past several months. Fortunately LGI is also selling at a small discount (-2.2%) so its distribution rate on its NAV is a little bit lower than on its market price. That means LGI's assets, since we're buying them slightly below their actual market value, don't have to work quite so hard to pay us an 8% yield as they would if we bought them at full value. In case it isn't obvious, the last 4 columns show the margin by which LGI's earnings exceeded the distribution payout for the past 1 and 5 year periods.

If we look at LGI from a traditional earnings coverage perspective, it looks strong:

(Semi-Annual Report of June 30, 2021; in $ millions)

Net Investment Income $0.7

Total GAAP Income (including gains and losses) $30.1

Distributions $8.9

NII Coverage 8%

Total GAAP Coverage 338%

Distribution coverage statistics are always backward looking. They tell you about how well the earnings from the most recent period you know about cover the current level of distributions. Here again, LGI's numbers look strong, based on the semi-annual report from 6/30/2021, with GAAP income 338% of its distribution payout. We haven't seen the end-of-year annual report, which hasn't been released yet. But we do know from the February distribution announcement, made near the end of January, that LGI is continuing to use the previously announced formula of 7% of the 2021 yearend NAV, so there is no reason to expect the fund to change it.

So it all comes down to whether we believe Lazard, which was founded in 1848 and now manages $240 billion in 50 countries, will revert to its norm and resume the level of performance that it has throughout its history; and specifically will it resume a level of return sufficient to cover a 7% distribution payout. I'm a huge believer in allowing tried and true professionals to manage my money, which is why I diversify among numerous firms that are well established and have highly experienced and really smart people working for them. That's why my personal holdings and our model portfolios include so many funds managed by Pimco, Eaton Vance, Cohen & Steers, Barings, BlackRock, Prudential, John Hancock, Ares, KKR and others. I put Lazard in that category and invite readers to check out Lazard's own views on the current market situation. There are a number of analysts here on Seeking Alpha who have covered LGI in detail and I urge you to check out those articles as well.

Our decision is very much like that facing equity investors across thousands of mutual funds - open end and closed-end - as well as ETFs and other vehicles, in the midst of a market downturn. History shows that staying invested, and reinvesting and compounding our dividends, invariably has paid off.

Our Income Factory® philosophy and strategy is based on that premise as well. Our 8% distribution from LGI, reinvested and compounded at the bargain prices LGI itself and other alternative investments are currently selling at, will grow our income stream faster than ever.