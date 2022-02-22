DNY59/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) seems appealing for an investor anticipating a market downturn, but I have identified several flaws that suggest it's not worth the 0.55% annual fee it charges. First, it's failed to protect investors during the most recent post-pandemic drawdowns while continuously lagging the S&P 500 during the times it's risen. Second, the fund has higher valuation ratios than a more straightforward and cheaper S&P 100 Equal Weight Index fund. And third, its revenue and earnings per share growth rates are slower, too, suggesting the underperformance in bull markets will continue. While I believe that DEF's low 0.85 beta will serve investors well to some degree during future corrections, there are better options available, and I look forward to explaining my reasons why in today's article.

ETF Overview

Strategy and Fund Basics

DEF tracks the Invesco Defensive Equity Index, which launched on July 25, 2016. Results before this date may not be completely reliable. However, I've observed that the different fund providers through the years have kept the same objective: invest in a selective group of S&P 500 stocks that have superior risk-return profiles during periods of market weakness while still providing sufficient upside during rising markets.

The Index follows a proprietary quantitative approach that computes each security's probability of achieving forecasted sales growth, with stocks in the top 80% of probability scores initially selected. Those with the more attractive risk profiles receive further consideration. First, stocks with the lowest 75% of betas are included, followed by those that rank in the bottom 50% of down market volatility. Finally, the 100 stocks with the highest probability of delivering the required revenue growth to support current market expectations are selected. The process also seeks to minimize industry exposure differences relative to the S&P 500 Index. Before we look at the fund in more detail, here are some additional metrics for your reference:

Current Price: $67.51

Assets Under Management: $253 million

Shares Outstanding: 4.32 million

Expense Ratio: 0.55%

Launch Date: December 15, 2006

Trailing Dividend Yield: 1.15%

Five-Year Dividend CAGR: -1.70%

Five-Year Beta: 0.88

Number of Securities: 101

Portfolio Turnover: 121%

Assets in Top Ten: 12.14%

30-Day Median Bid-Ask Spread: 0.07%

Tracked Index: Invesco Defensive Equity Index

In my view, the expense ratio of 0.55% is high. I've placed DEF in the Large-Cap Blend category in my ETF Database with 149 others, and the average expense ratio is 0.33%. DEF's five-year performance falls in the bottom quartile for those with enough history. While I understand it's a defensive ETF, this poor performance is reason to question their proprietary approach, which is supposed to be competitive in rising markets. I'll be analyzing specific market drawdowns throughout its history later on, but keep these fees in mind since they can add up to a significant amount over time.

Sector Exposures and Top Holdings

DEF is dominated by Health Care stocks, which total 22.65% of the ETF, followed by Industrials (16.82%), Consumer Staples (12.81%), and Consumer Discretionary (10.40%). Notably, there is no Energy exposure. I think this is a flaw in the Index's design since Energy stocks are great at defending against one crucial threat to the current market: inflation. I don't think a defensive strategy is as simple as choosing low-volatile stocks. I'm surprised the process didn't give enough weight to the fact that Energy companies have been highly profitable lately with the price of oil above $90 per barrel.

Morningstar

I have provided sector exposures for four other ETFs for comparison purposes. The high Health Care exposure is unique to DEF, as is the low allocation to Technology stocks (6.43%). This setup isn't what the market has favored in the last few years, so investors should expect to see some underperformance.

The top ten holdings won't reveal much since it's an equal-weighted fund. The list below totals 12.14% and merely represents the best performers since the last rebalancing, and includes stocks like Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM), AbbVie (ABBV), and Lockheed Martin (LMT).

DEF Fund Overview

Historical Performance

I chose to compare DEF with the Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (EQWL) because of its similarities in weighting methods, beta, and the number of holdings. The graph below compares the performance of the two alongside the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) since January 2007.

Portfolio Visualizer

In the long run, DEF has underperformed EQWL and RSP by 1.04% and 0.95%, respectively. To its credit, though, it did have the lowest annualized standard deviation (13.31%), leading to better risk-adjusted returns compared with RSP as measured by the Sharpe Ratio.

However, I've highlighted how the three ETFs looked when the markets bottomed out at the end of March 2020. DEF had nearly the same returns as EQWL but was substantially better than RSP. Again, this supports the idea that DEF succeeds in downturns but isn't as good in rising markets as the Index provider suggests.

ETF Analysis

Drawdowns

The performance described above led me to look closer at DEF's drawdowns relative to the SPDR S&P 500 Index ETF. I have listed the ten most significant market drawdowns since 2007 alongside DEF's returns. I think you'll agree that the strategy only appears worthwhile during long drawdowns like the one experienced during the Great Financial Crisis beginning November 2007.

Author Using Data From Portfolio Visualizer

Interestingly, up until the pandemic, DEF offered a clear advantage in downturns. However, there hasn't been much (if any) outperformance in the last four drawdowns. DEF may rely on an outdated process, and unfortunately, it doesn't allow for much flexibility since it's rules-based. Investors now need two things to be true: a sustained market downturn and for markets to begin behaving like before the pandemic.

Fundamentals

The table below highlights selected fundamental metrics on volatility, growth, and valuation for DEF's top 20 industries. This group totals approximately two-thirds of the ETF, making it a bit more concentrated than EQWL.

Author Using Data From Seeking Alpha

In my view, this summary reveals the following:

1. DEF is primarily a low-volatile ETF, as indicated by its 0.85 five-year beta. It's even more defensive than in the past, but not necessarily in the right areas. For example, nearly all analysts are slashing earnings estimates for DEF's Health Care Equipment holdings like Stryker (SYK), Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH), and Edwards Lifesciences (EW). It's not a good sign for the fund's top industry.

2. DEF has lower estimated revenue growth (7.37% vs. 8.82%) and earnings per share growth (12.27% vs. 17.28%) compared to EQWL, which follows about as straightforward of a methodology as you can imagine by equal-weighting the top 100 stocks in the Russell 1000 Index.

3. DEF's valuation is higher on forward price-earnings (22.14 vs. 20.68), trailing price-sales (4.33 vs. 4.30), and trailing price-cash flow (18.06 vs. 17.85). Its constituents also had a lower revenue surprise last quarter (2.49% vs. 2.76%), so I'm having a hard time understanding the valuation. Having performed these same calculations for hundreds of equity ETFs, I can confidently say it's unusual for there not to be a tradeoff between valuation and growth.

Investment Recommendation

DEF follows a proprietary system that selects defensive stocks according to the likelihood of management delivering required revenue growth relative to current market expectations. It tends to favor companies with low betas, an approach that may not be as valuable in downturns as it once was. DEF has failed to outperform the S&P 500 Index in the last four drawdowns beginning March 2020. Furthermore, beta isn't necessarily the best measure of risk. For example, DEF's lack of Energy exposure could lead to poor performance in an inflation-led recession.

Additionally, I found DEF's holdings to be too expensive when compared against a more straightforward approach employed by the S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF. The 0.85 five-year beta is still likely an advantage in a downturn, but its relatively low growth rates give further weight to the idea that it just won't keep up in normal market conditions. This finding contrasts with what the fund provider suggests, and as such, the high 0.55% expense ratio is not warranted. Simply put, unless DEF experiences a substantial price decrease, I don't recommend buying it today.