Marvin Samuel Tolentino Pineda/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Disney (NYSE:DIS) is one of our favorite stocks to own in the Media and Entertainment industry. We believe Disney is a better investment now than it was a year ago. It is an even better investment now than Netflix (NFLX), given that Disney has multiple growth drivers. While Netflix is a one-trick pony with its streaming service, Disney is an entertainment juggernaut with multiple iconic properties. Some of Disney's growth drivers are the reopening of the theme parks, movie houses, hotels, and cruises following the shutdown due to the pandemic. We expect a rapid recovery in attendance due to pent-up demand, driving revenue and EPS. On top of this, we expect Disney+ to add subscribers rapidly as the company launches its services in newer markets through 2023. We believe the company is on track to meet its subscriber growth target of 230-260 million subs by the end of FY2024. Disney is trading at a discount to the large-cap peer group and Netflix from a valuation perspective. Therefore, given our confidence in Disney's prospects, we recommend investors buy shares here.

Disney has some of the most iconic brands and flywheels in the industry. Disney's IP and content are leveraged across multiple distribution channels. We expect Disney's revenue and EPS will be driven by pent-up demand for its theme parks business. Disney studios continue to churn out a steady stream of content leveraged in traditional viewing venues and streaming platforms. Disney+ currently has about 130 million subscribers and will likely finish F2022 north of 160 million subscribers. We believe the company is on track to meet its long-term Disney+ subscriber target of 230-260 million by the end of FY2024. Disney reported total subscribers of 129 million at the end of 2021. Over the next 11 quarters (FY2024 ends around September 30 th, 2024), the company is expected to add about 115 million subscribers to meet the midpoint of guidance. We believe Disney can meet its guidance easily by doubling the number of markets in which its streaming services are offered. Disney is expected to launch its streaming services in about 160 countries by the end of F2023. Therefore, we recommend investors buy Disney stock on any weakness and see the near-term weakness in the stock as buying opportunities.

Disney+ growth to accelerate driven by international expansion

We are bullish on Disney. Disney is one of the pre-eminent entertainment companies in the world. The company is beloved both by parents and children for producing wholesome content. The company's catalog of properties and media offerings is perhaps the best in the industry. Despite its late entry into the streaming world, the company is rapidly becoming a force in the online streaming world. The company is expected to launch its streaming services in Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and South Africa in 2H of this year.

Disney is also expected to drop new titles each week and content tailored for the local language. Disney+ is expected to grow from 110 countries at the end of FY22 to over 160 by FY23. We expect the subscriber growth to accelerate beginning in 2H of FY22, as DTC service is launched in more countries. In addition, we also expect the theme park business to recover as the pandemic begins to ease.

Disney continues to produce quality content at a high rate

Disney and its studios continue to churn out full-length movies for theatres and its streaming services Hulu and Disney+. The films made for movie theatres will eventually find their way to the streaming services. In a streaming service, content is the king. Companies that have great content will ultimately win the streaming wars. Companies such as Netflix will need to spend lots of their cash to make the content. We believe traditional entertainment businesses such as Disney+ are better positioned to leverage the content in multiple distribution channels. The following charts illustrate Disney's Theatrical and Disney+ releases.

Disney & Techstockpros

Disney & Techstockpros

Disney (Disney+ Hulu) will likely overtake Netflix

Based upon Antenna data, Disney+ and Hulu combined are already ahead in streaming VOD market share in the US. With Disney+ streaming service still ramping in many geographies, we expect Disney to be within striking distance of Netflix subscriber count of about 222 million within 24-months. We believe the competition for eyeballs will continue to intensify as various streaming services offer more content. As Antenna data clearly shows, Netflix continues to cede market share in the US. At the end of 3Q2021, Netflix had a market share of about 30%, down from 38% from a year-ago period.

Similarly, Disney also lost a bit of share in the US. But, we believe Disney's growth in the international markets will drive growth for the company. More importantly, we believe Disney+ will likely be more sticky given the focus on wholesome content for children, while Netflix might see an elevated level of churn once the pandemic ends.

Antenna

Disney's momentum in the market to drive the stock

In F1Q22, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP) revenues grew 102% Y/Y, with the theme parks revenue growing 203% Y/Y. The theme parks delivered stellar profits, despite operating at reduced capacity levels with limited attendance from both domestic and international guests. We expect Disney continues to add subscribers at a faster rate than Netflix ever did, and we expect the company to be within striking distance of Netflix.

Disney has lots of momentum in the market, and we expect the company to beat estimates and raise guidance. The pent-up demand for the theme parks, hotels, and cruises should drive revenue and earnings in FY2022 and FY2023 and provide plenty of cash for the company to invest in content. We expect Disney's margins should improve on the strength of the theme park business. Disney stock will likely outperform due to acceleration in the Direct To Consumer (DTC) subscriber growth and recovery in the studio and theme parks business.

Valuation

Disney is currently trading at 32.3x on C2022 EPS of about $4.69 or 25.8x C2023 ERPS of $5.87. Disney is trading at a discount to Netflix, its closest streaming competitor, and the large-cap peer group. Given Disney's rapid recovery in its traditional businesses, we expect Disney to report results better than consensus estimates. We expect Disney stock to be driven by better than expected results and the rapid addition of new Disney+ subscribers. The following chart illustrates large-cap valuation.

Techstockpros & Refinitiv

What to do with the stock

There will always be Disney Channel for Kids, Disney the moviemaker, Disney the streaming service, and Disney for whatever the future holds. Disney has been remarkably successful with its streaming service. Disney is fine-tuning its streaming service strategy in a hyper-competitive market, with companies such as Netflix having a first-mover advantage almost free rein for the nearly entire time of its existence.

We recommend investors buy Disney shares here, albeit in small increments given the current market volatility. An overwhelming number of sell-side analysts are positive on the stock. Out of the 32 analysts covering the Disney stock, twenty-five have a buy recommendation, and seven analysts have a hold rating on the stock. The average and the median price target is $191, with about 26% upside from the current level. The following charts illustrate Disney sell-side ratings and price targets.

Techstockpros & Refinitiv

During the last calendar year, Disney stock underperformed S&P and Nasdaq indices. In 2021, Disney stock was down about 15%, while Netflix was up 11%, Nasdaq was up 21%, and S&P was up 27%. However, in 2022, the story is different. YTD, Disney outperformed Netflix, Nasdaq, and S&P indices. YTD, Disney stock is only down about 2%, while Netflix is about 35%. S&P is - 9%, and Nasdaq is about -13% YTD. We expect Disney stock continues to outperform in C2022 and beyond, driven by a recovery in its traditional businesses and rapid growth in the Disney+ streaming business. The following charts illustrate Disney's performance.

YCharts

YCharts

Disney is one of the favorite pandemic recovery stocks. We expect Disney shares to outperform peers driven by a recovery in the studio business, theme parks, and subscriber growth at Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+. The business of Disney Hotels and Cruise lines is expected to recover with robust attendance as capacity restrictions are lifted worldwide. We believe the risk/reward is favorable to investors given a reasonable valuation. Therefore, we recommend investors buy shares here. Given the recent market volatility, we would be buying shares in small increments.