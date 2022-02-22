zhongguo/E+ via Getty Images

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

We initiated a position in Geo Energy Resources (OTC:GRYRF) ("Geo Energy"). Geo Energy is listed and headquartered in Singapore, operating three open pit thermal coal mines in Indonesia. In addition, the company has one undeveloped project. One of Geo Energy's strengths lies in having founders and a Board that are fully aligned with the rest of the shareholders, controlling c. 44% of the shares. This has resulted in a capital allocation strategy that has created significant value for its shareholders over the last two years, taking advantage of the financial distress in the sector to repurchase its debt at a deep discount.

At the operating level, Geo Energy produces mainly low-sulfur coal, which makes it very attractive for its main market (China). The company also stands out as a low- cost producer, with part of its costs indexed to the price of coal, which has allowed Geo Energy to protect its margins in a low-price market environment. Therefore, despite assuming normalized selling prices well below current levels and the risks inherent in a jurisdiction such as Indonesia (for example, with restrictions on exports and the imposition of maximum domestic selling prices), we believe that Geo Energy is an excellent way to gain exposure to the thermal coal sector.

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.