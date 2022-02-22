ronniechua/iStock via Getty Images

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) looks set to generate a large amount of positive cash flow in 2022, with my projection of $1.875 billion in positive cash flow at $4.50 Henry Hub gas. This would allow Antero to redeem its 2025 notes, repurchase 43 million shares (at current market price) and still have several hundred million to do debt repurchases and/or build its cash position.

2022 Outlook

Antero is projecting approximately 2.225 Bcfe per day in natural gas production and 180,000 barrels per day in liquids production in 2022.

At current strip prices (including roughly $85 WTI oil and $4.50 Henry Hub natural gas), Antero would expect to generate $6.599 billion in oil and gas revenue before hedges.

Antero's hedges have around negative $844 million in estimated value at current strip prices. It has around 52% of its projected 2022 natural gas production hedged with swaps at $2.50 Henry Hub.

Antero's Hedges (anteroresources.com)

It is also getting $125 million in dividends from its stake in Antero Midstream (at the current $0.225 quarterly dividend), while distributions to non-controlling interests in Martica may be around $120 million.

Type Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf $ Million Natural Gas 812,125,000 $4.70 $3,817 Ethane 23,177,500 $16.00 $371 C3+ NGLs 39,237,500 $55.00 $2,158 Oil 3,285,000 $77.00 $253 Hedge Value -$844 Distributions To Martica -$120 Antero Midstream Dividends $125 Total $5,760

Source: Author's Work

Antero has a guidance range of $740 million to $775 million for capital expenditures in 2022. This leads to an estimate of $3.885 billion in total cash expenditures in 2022, which would allow Antero to generate $1.875 billion in positive cash flow at current strip.

Expenses $ Million Cash Production Expense $2,775 Marketing Expense $84 Cash G&A $133 Cash Interest $135 Capital Expenditures $758 Total Expenditures $3,885

Source: Author's Work

Debt Situation

Antero ended 2021 with $2.175 billion in debt. It plans to redeem the $585 million in outstanding 5.0% unsecured notes due 2025. The $82 million in 4.25% convertible notes have a conversion price equal to $4.344 per share, so those are likely to be converted at some point.

Antero's Debt Term Structure (anteroresources.com)

That would leave Antero with $1.509 billion in remaining notes, which are not callable until 2024 or 2025.

With Antero targeting a return of 25% to 50% of free cash flow to shareholders, it may be able to return $937 million in the form of share repurchases in 2022, leaving its net debt at around $1.155 billion at the end of 2022 if the convertible notes are converted. This would be a low debt level of around 0.4x EBITDAX.

I've also assumed that Antero will end up with 291 million shares outstanding at the end of 2022, with the share repurchases and conversion of convertible notes both affecting its share count.

Potential Outlook For 2023 and Beyond

Antero's five-year outlook calls for it to average around 3.4 Bcfe per day in production. At $70 WTI oil and $3.50 NYMEX gas, this level of production would result in it generating $5.302 billion in revenues before hedges. Antero currently has hedges covering 2% of its natural gas production for 2023, and no hedges after that.

If we assume that distributions to non-controlling interests in Martica are around $100 million, Antero would end up with $5.327 billion in net revenues. The dividends from Antero Midstream are included here for ease of calculation.

Type Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf $ Million Natural Gas 835,850,000 $3.70 $3,093 Ethane 23,725,000 $12.50 $297 C3+ NGLs 40,150,000 $42.00 $1,686 Oil 3,650,000 $62.00 $226 Distributions To Martica -$100 Antero Midstream Dividends $125 Total $5,327

Source: Author's Work

Based on Antero's other guidance, it looks capable of generating $1.468 billion in positive cash flow in an unhedged $70 WTI oil and $3.50 NYMEX gas scenario after 2022.

Expenses $ Million Cash Production and Marketing Expense $2,854 Cash G&A $137 Cash Interest $110 Capital Expenditures $758 Total Expenditures $3,859

Source: Author's Work

Valuation

In a long-term $70 WTI oil and $3.50 NYMEX gas scenario, I estimate that Antero Resources would be worth approximately $26.10 per share. This assumes that strip prices remain at current levels (such as $4.50 NYMEX gas) for 2022, and then revert back to long-term levels after that. I've also used a 3.5x EV to unhedged EBITDAX multiple and attributed a value of $1 billion to Antero Resources' stake in Antero Midstream. This is a discount of around 25% from market value due to the challenges with fully monetizing that stake in Antero Midstream.

In a long-term $65 WTI oil and $3.25 NYMEX gas scenario, Antero's estimated value would be around $21.80 per share, while Antero's estimated value rises to $30.40 per share at long-term $75 WTI oil and $3.75 NYMEX gas. The price of natural gas affects Antero's value the most, followed by C3+ NGLs (the price of which is often correlated with oil prices).

A bump up to a 4.0x EV to unhedged EBITDAX multiple would increase Antero's value to approximately $29.90 per share at long-term $3.50 NYMEX gas.

Conclusion

Antero Resources looks capable of generating $1.875 billion in positive cash flow in 2022 at $4.50 NYMEX gas. This would allow it to repurchase around 43 million shares (using half that cash flow), while also redeeming its 2025 notes and building up some additional cash on hand. Antero's debt situation at the end of 2022 should be quite good, with net debt projected to be around 0.4x EBITDAX.

In a long-term (after 2022) $3.50 NYMEX gas environment, I'd estimate Antero's value at approximately $26 to $30 per share, so it appears to have decent upside from current levels using that longer-term natural gas price.