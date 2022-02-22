Antero Resources: Potentially Generating Close To $2 Billion In Positive 2022 Cash Flow
Summary
- Antero is projected to generate $1.875 billion in positive cash flow at $4.50 Henry Hub gas in 2022.
- It is planning on using a bit under $600 million of this to redeem its 5.0% notes due 2025.
- It has also instituted a $1 billion share repurchase program.
- Antero's leverage is now projected to reach 0.4x by the end of 2022 if it puts 50% of its cash flow towards share repurchases and the rest toward debt reduction.
- Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Distressed Value Investing. Learn More »
Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) looks set to generate a large amount of positive cash flow in 2022, with my projection of $1.875 billion in positive cash flow at $4.50 Henry Hub gas. This would allow Antero to redeem its 2025 notes, repurchase 43 million shares (at current market price) and still have several hundred million to do debt repurchases and/or build its cash position.
2022 Outlook
Antero is projecting approximately 2.225 Bcfe per day in natural gas production and 180,000 barrels per day in liquids production in 2022.
At current strip prices (including roughly $85 WTI oil and $4.50 Henry Hub natural gas), Antero would expect to generate $6.599 billion in oil and gas revenue before hedges.
Antero's hedges have around negative $844 million in estimated value at current strip prices. It has around 52% of its projected 2022 natural gas production hedged with swaps at $2.50 Henry Hub.
It is also getting $125 million in dividends from its stake in Antero Midstream (at the current $0.225 quarterly dividend), while distributions to non-controlling interests in Martica may be around $120 million.
|Type
|Barrels/Mcf
|$ Per Barrel/Mcf
|$ Million
|Natural Gas
|812,125,000
|$4.70
|$3,817
|Ethane
|23,177,500
|$16.00
|$371
|C3+ NGLs
|39,237,500
|$55.00
|$2,158
|Oil
|3,285,000
|$77.00
|$253
|Hedge Value
|-$844
|Distributions To Martica
|-$120
|Antero Midstream Dividends
|$125
|Total
|$5,760
Source: Author's Work
Antero has a guidance range of $740 million to $775 million for capital expenditures in 2022. This leads to an estimate of $3.885 billion in total cash expenditures in 2022, which would allow Antero to generate $1.875 billion in positive cash flow at current strip.
|Expenses
|$ Million
|Cash Production Expense
|$2,775
|Marketing Expense
|$84
|Cash G&A
|$133
|Cash Interest
|$135
|Capital Expenditures
|$758
|Total Expenditures
|$3,885
Source: Author's Work
Debt Situation
Antero ended 2021 with $2.175 billion in debt. It plans to redeem the $585 million in outstanding 5.0% unsecured notes due 2025. The $82 million in 4.25% convertible notes have a conversion price equal to $4.344 per share, so those are likely to be converted at some point.
That would leave Antero with $1.509 billion in remaining notes, which are not callable until 2024 or 2025.
With Antero targeting a return of 25% to 50% of free cash flow to shareholders, it may be able to return $937 million in the form of share repurchases in 2022, leaving its net debt at around $1.155 billion at the end of 2022 if the convertible notes are converted. This would be a low debt level of around 0.4x EBITDAX.
I've also assumed that Antero will end up with 291 million shares outstanding at the end of 2022, with the share repurchases and conversion of convertible notes both affecting its share count.
Potential Outlook For 2023 and Beyond
Antero's five-year outlook calls for it to average around 3.4 Bcfe per day in production. At $70 WTI oil and $3.50 NYMEX gas, this level of production would result in it generating $5.302 billion in revenues before hedges. Antero currently has hedges covering 2% of its natural gas production for 2023, and no hedges after that.
If we assume that distributions to non-controlling interests in Martica are around $100 million, Antero would end up with $5.327 billion in net revenues. The dividends from Antero Midstream are included here for ease of calculation.
|Type
|Barrels/Mcf
|$ Per Barrel/Mcf
|$ Million
|Natural Gas
|835,850,000
|$3.70
|$3,093
|Ethane
|23,725,000
|$12.50
|$297
|C3+ NGLs
|40,150,000
|$42.00
|$1,686
|Oil
|3,650,000
|$62.00
|$226
|Distributions To Martica
|-$100
|Antero Midstream Dividends
|$125
|Total
|$5,327
Source: Author's Work
Based on Antero's other guidance, it looks capable of generating $1.468 billion in positive cash flow in an unhedged $70 WTI oil and $3.50 NYMEX gas scenario after 2022.
|Expenses
|$ Million
|Cash Production and Marketing Expense
|$2,854
|Cash G&A
|$137
|Cash Interest
|$110
|Capital Expenditures
|$758
|Total Expenditures
|$3,859
Source: Author's Work
Valuation
In a long-term $70 WTI oil and $3.50 NYMEX gas scenario, I estimate that Antero Resources would be worth approximately $26.10 per share. This assumes that strip prices remain at current levels (such as $4.50 NYMEX gas) for 2022, and then revert back to long-term levels after that. I've also used a 3.5x EV to unhedged EBITDAX multiple and attributed a value of $1 billion to Antero Resources' stake in Antero Midstream. This is a discount of around 25% from market value due to the challenges with fully monetizing that stake in Antero Midstream.
In a long-term $65 WTI oil and $3.25 NYMEX gas scenario, Antero's estimated value would be around $21.80 per share, while Antero's estimated value rises to $30.40 per share at long-term $75 WTI oil and $3.75 NYMEX gas. The price of natural gas affects Antero's value the most, followed by C3+ NGLs (the price of which is often correlated with oil prices).
A bump up to a 4.0x EV to unhedged EBITDAX multiple would increase Antero's value to approximately $29.90 per share at long-term $3.50 NYMEX gas.
Conclusion
Antero Resources looks capable of generating $1.875 billion in positive cash flow in 2022 at $4.50 NYMEX gas. This would allow it to repurchase around 43 million shares (using half that cash flow), while also redeeming its 2025 notes and building up some additional cash on hand. Antero's debt situation at the end of 2022 should be quite good, with net debt projected to be around 0.4x EBITDAX.
In a long-term (after 2022) $3.50 NYMEX gas environment, I'd estimate Antero's value at approximately $26 to $30 per share, so it appears to have decent upside from current levels using that longer-term natural gas price.
Free Trial Offer
We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various energy companies and other opportunities along with full access to my portfolio of historic research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.
This article was written by
Elephant Analytics co-founded a company that was selected as one of 20 companies to participate in an start-up incubator program that spawned several companies with $100+ million valuations (Lyft, Life360, Wildfire). He also co-founded a mobile gaming company and designed the in-game economic models for two mobile apps (Absolute Bingo and Bingo Abradoodle) with over 20 million in combined installs.
Legal Disclaimer: Elephant Analytics' reports, premium research service and other writings are personal opinions only and should not be considered as investment advice. Only registered investment advisors can provide personalized investment advice. While Elephant Analytics attempts to provide reports that include accurate facts, investors should do their own diligence and fact checking prior to making their own decisions.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in AR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.