shutter_m/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis: Great Price For The Fastest Growing Net Lease REIT

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) is one of my favorite net lease REITs and one that I am buying hand over fist right now.

When I last wrote about EPRT in November 2021 (see "Essential Properties Realty Trust Is Fairly Valued And A Buy For Long-Term Investors"), the REIT was priced at an AFFO multiple of 19.5x based on 2022 AFFO guidance.

Today, EPRT is priced at an AFFO multiple of 18.7x based on 2021 numbers and 16.8x based on the midpoint of 2022 AFFO guidance.

For your average net lease REIT, this would probably be around the fair value. But EPRT is no average net lease REIT. It boasted the fastest AFFO per share growth in 2021, and expectations are for another year of peer-leading growth in 2022. As such, EPRT's current valuation looks very attractive.

What's more, after having intentionally raised its dividend at a slower pace than AFFO per share growth in order to lower the target payout ratio, the dividend will likely grow at the same rate as AFFO/share in future years. That is great news since EPRT looks poised to achieve high single-digit or low double-digit AFFO/share growth for years to come.

Update On A Rapidly Growing Net Lease Contract Generator

EPRT has a unique external growth model.

Like STORE Capital (STOR), EPRT is basically a contract creation company. That is the description of Chris Volk, the founder and former CEO of STOR, but Volk's proteges at EPRT have followed closely in his footsteps in this regard. In 2021, for instance, 96% of acquisitions were sale-leasebacks using EPRT's lease form.

After three and a half years as a public company, EPRT's portfolio has reached 1,451 properties across 46 states, 16 industries, and 311 tenants.

EPRT Investor Relations

Though EPRT's portfolio of single-tenant properties is overwhelmingly geared toward retail, slightly over 93% of the portfolio is in service-oriented or experience-based tenants.

Unsurprisingly, this service- and -experience-heavy portfolio took a big hit during the strictest social distancing period of COVID-19. But tenant performance has been steadily improving in recent quarters. Rent coverage, which is reported on a trailing twelve-month basis with a one quarter lag, bumped up from 3.5x in Q3 to 3.7x in Q4.

Here are the four top tenant industries by annual base rent:

Early Childhood Education: 14.6% Quick Service Restaurants: 12.4% Medical/Dental: 11.9% Car Washes: 11.0%

This is only slightly evolved from EPRT's tenant industry portfolio shares as of Q3 2021:

EPRT Q3 2021 Presentation

What's more, a little over 61% of properties are subject to master leases (cross-default for multiple properties), and over 99% of properties are required to provide financial reporting to EPRT.

Another perk of EPRT using its preferred lease form is above-average contractual rent escalations. The REIT typically negotiates average annual rent bumps ranging from 1.5% to 1.8% in its leases. While it would be nice to see CPI-based escalations, this is not a standard practice for retail leases in the United States. Management has chosen to use their negotiating power to maximize cap rates rather than push for the non-industry standard lease term of CPI-based bumps.

There are also a few indications that EPRT's portfolio is very newly assembled. For example, EPRT has a weighted average remaining lease term of 14 years (when acquisitions usually have 15-20 year initial lease terms) and only 5.4% of rents expire through 2026.

Essential Properties' Rapid Portfolio Growth

In Q4 of 2021, AFFO per share increased a remarkable 37% year-over-year to $0.37. Full year 2021 AFFO per share of $1.34 represents 21% growth over 2020's number. The vast majority of this growth came from external growth via acquisitions.

In Q4, EPRT raised $93.5 million of equity at an average price of $28.46 and an average dividend yield of 3.5%. This equity issuance went toward the acquisition of 96 properties for $322.2 million at a weighted average initial cap rate of 6.9%.

EPRT can grow at such a breakneck pace largely because of its small size. The REIT entered 2021 with a real estate portfolio worth $2.36 billion and ended the year with a portfolio of $3.15 billion (both at-cost, not market value). In other words, the portfolio grew by 33.5% from 2020 to 2021. Growing the portfolio size by one-third from one year to the next is a lot easier when your portfolio size is smaller.

It's also interesting to note that EPRT's growth in 2021 required no additional general & administrative expenses. In fact, G&A expenses dropped slightly from $24.44 million in 2020 to $24.33 million in 2021. This reduced G&A to revenue from 14.9% in 2020 to 10.6% in 2021.

Here's what CFO Mark Patten had to say about G&A expenses in the Q4 conference call:

[O]ur G&A continues to rationalize against our increasing scale, and you should expect our cash basis G&A as a percentage of total revenue which was just 7.2% for Q4 2021 versus 8.2% for Q4 2020 to trend down favorably.

Moreover, 21% AFFO per share growth based on 33.5% portfolio growth implies a wide spread between EPRT's cost of capital and its initial cap rates.

For the full year of 2021, EPRT invested $974 million into 349 properties at a weighted average cap rate of 7.0%. Compare that to EPRT's cash weighted average cost of capital of 3.4% (including nearly $40 million of retained cash flow). An investment spread of 3.6 points is massive, one of the highest spreads in net lease REITdom.

EPRT Q4 Press Release

(Technical note: What I call "cash WACC" is the initial cash cost of capital, using the dividend yield since that is the real cost of equity. It is useful to compare against initial cap rates to come up with the immediate, or year-one, investment spread. The more useful metric would be to compare long-term WACC, which uses the weighted average dividend yield including the expected forward dividend growth rate, to the GAAP or "economic" cap rate, which is the weighted average yield on cost including future contractual rent escalations.)

Note also that EPRT disclosed in their Q4 press release their weighted average disposition cap rate of 6.9% for the full year.

EPRT Q4 Press Release

While this implies only a small average gain on real estate sales, keep in mind that EPRT tends to sell only its underperforming properties wherein rent coverage is weakening.

I'm happy to see that, for the first month and a half of 2022, EPRT has prudently tapped into its at-the-market program by issuing shares near their highest level, at an average dividend yield of ~3.7%.

EPRT Q4 Press Release

EPRT's weighted average interest rate on debt sat at 2.9% at the end of 2021, one of the lowest (if not the lowest) among net lease REITs. With a peer-leading cost of equity and a peer-leading cost of debt, it's hard to overstate the competitive advantage EPRT enjoys because of its low WACC.

Largely because of EPRT's low cost of capital and wide investment spread, the REIT's 2022 AFFO per share guidance of $1.47 to $1.51 represents AFFO per share growth of 11.2% at the midpoint (or 14% excluding the effects of COVID-related loan prepayments from tenants). This is the highest expected growth rate among net lease REITs, and it comes on the heels of a year boasting over 20% growth.

Here's the analyst consensus AFFO/share growth for net lease REITs as of Q3 2021:

EPRT Q3 2021 Presentation

EPRT ended the year with ~$316 million of total liquidity, and subsequent to year-end the REIT expanded its credit facility by 50% to $600 million and extended its maturity to 2026. This provides even more liquidity with which to weather the current stock price weakness while still making acquisitions.

However, if EPRT's stock price bounces back this year, it would not be surprising to see the REIT beat its current 2022 guidance range. After all, EPRT beat the top end of its latest 2021 guidance by two pennies: $1.34 final AFFO/share print versus guidance of $1.30 to $1.32.

EPRT - Safe Balance Sheet & Dividend

After raising some debt (partially to repay higher cost notes coming due in the next few years), net debt to EBITDA ended 2021 at 4.7x. That is a bit higher than Q3's 4.5x (illustrated below), but it's still lower than any of EPRT's net lease peers:

EPRT Q3 2021 Presentation

After the repayment of 2024's debt, the soonest any debt matures is 2026. EPRT has a $430 million, 7-year note due that year, but on the conference call management stated that they are in the process of renegotiating a lower rate on this loan while simultaneously extending the maturity to 2027. Once this debt deal is finished, the only debt maturing in 2026 will be the $600 million credit facility.

Likewise, the dividend is well-covered, and the payout ratio is coming down. In 2021, the AFFO payout ratio was 74.6%. For 2022, even after a 4% dividend hike, the current annualized dividend of $1.04 represents an expected payout ratio of slightly under 70%.

My assumption is that management will seek to keep the payout ratio around 70% going forward, which would mean that the dividend can now grow at the same pace as AFFO/share.