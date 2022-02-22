Dr_Microbe/iStock via Getty Images

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS) is a stock I’ve written about before that remains one of my core portfolio holdings. That’s because, despite the stock remaining depressed, I feel like we’ve been seeing relatively strong commercial execution, and I still really like the Strongbridge deal that closed in Q4. In this article, I describe my thesis, the main risks I see, and my long-term outlook on the company.

Xeris' Revenue Growth has Accelerated

Xeris’ Q3 2021 performance showed good growth in both Gvoke and Keveyis. Despite being launched in the first year of the pandemic, the Gvoke HypoPen managed to provide a strong boost to sales over the prior pre-filled syringe version.

Gvoke Sales Chart (Xeris' Investor Presentation)

The Q3 net sales number for Gvoke was $11.0 million, up significantly from $8.8 million in Q2. It’s worth noting that Gvoke has performed relatively in line with analyst expectations each quarter since its launch if not slightly beating them. To me, this is a key indicator of what we can likely expect moving forward.

Xeris Quarterly Revenue Surprise (Seeking Alpha)

Keveyis has also shown strong growth under Strongbridge and now Xeris’ stewardship. This is particularly noteworthy because Keveyis’ first launch—by prior owner Taro—was a complete failure that was shut down after only about six months. Things turned around quickly though after Strongbridge acquired the product, and that growth looks poised to continue in Q4 and in 2022.

Keveyis Sales Chart (Xeris' Investor Presentation)

As far as Q4 is concerned, Xeris already provided an update on full-year 2021 guidance in January, and that allows us to extrapolate how Gvoke and Keveyis sales will likely look. On January 18, Xeris announced that it expected revenue to be at the high end of the previously announced $76 million to $80 million expected range for 2021 which now includes revenue from both Strongbridge and Xeris. Given the above figure on Keveyis, I expect revenue from both products to be around $40 million for the year, and Gvoke was likely to have been around $40 million for the year and likely close to a $50 million annualized run rate for the quarter. This suggests to me that we will probably continue to see solid growth in 2022, and analysts largely seem to agree.

Analyst Revenue Estimates (Seeking Alpha)

The low-end analyst revenue estimates represent an acceleration of Xeris’ growth rate in 2022—going from $80 million in 2021 to about $105 million in 2022—and this is likely conservative given that Recorlev is now on the market and that rate is largely accounted for by the growth we’ve been seeing in Gvoke and Keveyis alone. At the midpoint, these estimates suggest revenue of $122 million or 53% year-over-year growth if achieved.

In addition to the strong commercial execution for Gvoke and Keveyis, there are three other items I am watching for a potential impact to Xeris’ revenue moving forward. First, Gvoke is now available in the UK as Ogluo through partner Tetris Pharma, and any royalties received from there would flow directly to Xeris’ bottom line and help get the company closer to profitability. This deal also covers additional areas in Europe that I expect to see Tetris expand into at some point. Second is the collaboration with Merck (MRK) that was announced last October to use Xeris’ XeriJect technology for the administration of monoclonal antibody therapies. Although terms were not disclosed, we’ve seen from similar collaborations entered into by Antares Pharma that licensing of injector technology for the more convenient administration of existing medications can lead to substantial revenue. Xeris also says it has three other active projects with Top 10 pharma companies.

Finally, Recorlev is now on the market and could help boost the company’s growth rate substantially. Xeris touts a $2 billion market opportunity in Cushing’s syndrome, and analysts I’ve seen generally view peak sales as being somewhere in the $150 million to $300 million range. There are 8,000 patients currently treating their Cushing’s with medication, and 3,200 of those are considered to not have good control over their disease on their current therapy. Most importantly to me though, having a new endocrinology product dovetails well with Xeris’ endocrinology-focused sales force that has already been promoting Gvoke. This dynamic likely contributes significantly towards the company’s estimate of being able to find $50 million in cost synergies due to the Strongbridge merger by the end of this year.

Risks to My Thesis

Although I am bullish on Xeris and continue to own a large position relative to the overall size of my biotech portfolio, there are several key risks to watch out for over the coming years. The most imminent risk in my view is the loss of exclusivity for Keveyis which could happen this August if none of the company’s pending patent applications are granted. That August date is currently just based on the standard orphan drug exclusivity period ending, and to date, no patents related to Keveyis are listed in the FDA’s Orange Book. I am also not aware of any ANDAs having been filed yet, and it’s possible Keveyis won’t be a priority for any company to develop a generic version of it quickly due to its fairly low sales. Regardless though, if no patent is granted, there eventually will be generic competition that will likely negate most, if not all, of the sales Xeris could expect from the drug moving forward.

Keveyis getting a patent listed in the Orange Book prior to the end of its orphan exclusivity period is one of the milestones for the CVRs Strongbridge shareholders received upon closing of the merger which brings me to my second major risk. If those milestones are hit, Xeris will likely pay them through issuing new shares if it doesn’t have enough cash on hand. This would represent dilution for any Xeris shareholders that don’t own CVRs, and in full disclosure, I am less personally concerned about this risk because I do have a substantial amount of CVRs from my prior Strongbridge position. Also though, Strongbridge only had about 70 million shares outstanding when the deal closed, so $70 million should be the worst-case scenario of cash required to pay CVR-holders if all three milestones are hit. I would personally be surprised if the Keveyis patent milestone is hit at this point with just six months left now, and the Recorlev milestones will only be hit if the launch is going well which would likely make a CVR payout far less of a concern.

I do expect Xeris to need to raise more cash before hitting profitability, and I will discuss the balance sheet in more detail below. Dilution is always a significant concern worth considering with small biopharma companies like Xeris though.

Another concern is whether Recorlev is a substantial enough improvement over ketoconazole, which is a similar generic medicine already being used off-label in 27% of medicated Cushing’s patients. Whether Xeris can secure broad payor coverage for Recorlev will be something I plan to watch closely over the next few months. Hepatotoxicity and gastrointestinal issues both show up in published literature for ketoconazole although the overall body of research is really somewhat lacking due to ketoconazole not actually having made it through the normal FDA approval process in this particular indication.

Recorlev in my opinion failed to clearly differentiate itself in this area although I do view its safety profile as somewhat better than ketoconazole's. In the SONICS Phase 3 trial, only one out of 94 patients on Recorlev had diarrhea that rose to the level of a serious adverse event (14 had non-serious diarrhea) and none had nausea that was considered serious (although 31 of 94 reported some non-serious nausea. 15 patients had non-serious elevations of liver enzymes, but only one case was considered serious. On its face, those data seem reasonable, but the FDA still required boxed warnings for the hepatotoxicity and a prolonged QT interval. Despite that, Recorlev still got approved on the first try which may speak more to the level of unmet need still in this indication.

To me, Recorlev’s efficacy gives it a clearer edge versus ketoconazole although again the comparison is somewhat difficult due to a lack of direct head-to-head data. In one French epidemiological study of ketoconazole, patients’ baseline urinary free cortisol was 4.1x the upper limit of normal, but ketoconazole treatment led to 49% of patients having normal UFC at the last follow-up. By contrast, in the SONICS trial of Recorlev that was relied on for its approval, patients’ baseline UFC was 4.9x the ULN, and Recorlev treatment led to 66% having normalized UFC at the end of dose titration (94 total patients at start and 62 ended up with normalized UFC after dose titration which was also allowed in the French study). Obviously, this data isn’t an apples-to-apples comparison, but it is still suggestive that Recorlev could have an efficacy edge in addition to its better safety profile.

I also want to point out that doctors who were hesitant to prescribe ketoconazole off-label will possibly have more peace of mind in prescribing it now with the FDA’s blessing. Overall, I am staying cautious on expecting big Recorlev sales, but I do still think it will be a meaningful contributor to Xeris’ growing revenue total.

Xeris' Pipeline (Xeris' Investor Presentation)

My last concern is just that Xeris has nothing near-term in the development pipeline, so value creation for shareholders will largely have to come through commercial execution. That’s not necessarily a bad thing since commercial execution has been good so far, but it does mean that execution needs to stay good for me to remain confident in the company.

Xeris’ Balance Sheet Provides Time to See the Recorlev Launch Get Underway and Maybe More

Xeris reported having $93 million in cash and equivalents at the end of Q3 2021. Since that time, Xeris entered into a $30 million private placement, and that also includes warrants which will likely lead to $16.5 million in additional proceeds being raised if the stock price gets back over the warrant price of $3.22. Xeris later provided an update on 2021 guidance in January 2022 in which the company disclosed that it now has $102 million in cash and equivalents, meaning that the Q4 net loss was likely around $21 million versus $26 million in Q3.

I expect that net loss to continue to narrow. Xeris brought roughly $128 million per year in operating expenses to the merger while Strongbridge had about $80 million. With the $50 million in potential synergies Xeris touts factored in, I expect operating expenses around $160 million this year. With revenues of around $120 million this year and 71% gross to nets based on Xeris’ reported Q3 2021 numbers, I expect a net loss around $75 million. If Xeris hits analyst estimates of $228 million in 2023, the company might not lose more than $5 million to $10 million depending on how much expenses swell. That would leave as little as a $10 million cash cushion, and I certainly expect the company to raise cash one more time given it has about $88 million in long-term debt.

Xeris’ Valuation Looks Compelling to Me

Xeris has a market cap of approximately $350 million at the $2.50 per share level at which it has recently traded.

XERS Stock Chart (FINVIZ)

Based on $22.5 million in Q3 products sales and continued growth, Xeris will almost certainly be around a $100 million annualized revenue run rate when Q4 numbers are released. This means the company trades for about 3.5x its current sales rate and only about 2.75x this year’s expected revenue.

I’m optimistic about the company's long-term outlook given the recent trajectory for Gvoke and Keveyis and because of the leg-up the company has in selling Recorlev based on existing relationships with endocrinologists. Even if Keveyis goes generic, I expect strong sales this year and at least some next year. After that point, Recorlev sales will likely have grown to a high enough level to essentially offset that loss.

If execution continues to look good, then it’s hard for me to see Xeris trading at this low of a market cap a few years from now. As I said, I continue to hold a significant position that I’m comfortable holding for the next several years to allow revenue to build and hopefully a re-rating to a higher sales multiple by the stock market.