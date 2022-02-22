Horos Asset Management - Spartan Delta: Attractive Upside Potential

Summary

  • In this fourth venture of the management team, the formula remains the same.
  • The company expects to produce 84,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2024.
  • We think the company has attractive upside potential.

Spartan Delta (OTC:DALXF) was formed at the end of 2019, following the restructuring that brought the current management team into the company, who now control 10% of the shares. This team, led by Richard McHardy and Fotis Kalantzis, has extensive experience in operations within the oil and gas sector and has generated strong returns for its shareholders through the acquisition of assets, on very attractive terms, for their subsequent sale (see the three previous cases of Spartan Exploration, Spartan Oil and Spartan Energy).

In this fourth venture of the management team, the formula remains the same. Hence, throughout 2020 and 2021, Spartan Delta has made several transformational acquisitions and taken over oil and natural gas assets—in several cases from forced sellers—located in the Alberta Deep Basin and Montney formations (Canada), areas of expertise of the "Spartan team." Following these moves, the company expects to produce 84,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2024, up from only 225 in 2019, which shows the profound transformation undergone by the company. All in all, being conservative with our estimates for the future price of oil and natural gas, we think the company has attractive upside potential, with possible positive surprises in the future due to going hand in hand with McHardy and Kalantzis.

