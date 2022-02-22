Silver Ring Value Partners - Charles & Colvard: Exited In Q4

V&G Studio/iStock via Getty Images

Charles & Colvard (NASDAQ:CTHR) was an investment that was initiated in late 2016. The company is a maker of moissanite-based jewelry. Moissanite is a much cheaper, lab-created alternative to diamonds with almost the same hardness and similar sparkle. At the time of the purchase, the company had no debt, substantial cash, and inventory that exceeded the market capitalization of the stock. However, the company had had years of small losses as prior managements tried to turn it around. A new CEO was brought in with an online-marketing background and the company was now pursuing a new digital marketing strategy. At the time of purchase, the downside to my liquidation-analysis based Worst Case was less than 25%, the upside to my Best Case was > 10x and the expected return to my Base Case was 165%+.

Silver Ring Value Partners

The investment was exited during Q4 2021 and has produced an IRR of ~ 51% and has been one of the big contributors to long-term results

I substantially increased the position in 2020 with the stock at/below my Worst Case value, which had a large impact on the ultimate IRR. This is an example of temperament in action given the turbulent stock market and the rapidly falling stock price of the company

The IRR of the initial December 2016 investment was “only” ~ 27%

Silver Ring Value Partners

Actual liquidation analysis that was updated prior to substantial increase in the position size in 2020

Silver Ring Value Partners

Conservative private market value analysis sent in a letter to the Board of Directors and filed as part of a 13D filing in September 2020

I exited our CTHR position for three reasons. First, the price was within 10%-15% of my Base Case value estimate. Second, our other investments were much more undervalued, presenting attractive alternative uses of capital. Third, the nature of the thesis has changed from what it was originally.

What started as a stock trading near liquidation value, became a company highly reliant on long- term growth and execution for the stock to be a good investment. I think the management has been doing a good job, and I have no reason to doubt that they are likely to continue to execute well.

However, betting on “this time is different” and that a company that has been a perennial turnaround will become a long-term growth company is outside of my circle of competence. If the management executes and macro trends cooperate, selling now will cause us to miss out on meaningful upside. However, I believe it is the right decision based on my investment process, what I know today, the opportunity cost and my circle of competence.

