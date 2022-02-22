Igor Kutyaev/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) is a next-generation digital enabler, helping clients embrace the digital revolution.

This business may be under-the-radar, but it has what it takes to make a meaningful impression on any investor that takes the time to appreciate what's at play here.

We are looking at a founder-led business, with lots of skin in the game. Endava is growing at a strong pace, supported through substantial acquisitions. That being said, its balance sheet carries no debt, and its use of stock to pay management is limited.

The business generates ample free cash flow and is priced at approximately 58x this year's free cash flow. This is worthwhile considering.

Investor Sentiment Has Been Volatile

Data by YCharts

Endava has had countless reasons for volatility. Here are a couple of characteristics. For one, it's a foreign company so it is prone to currency movements. Also, it's a medium cap tech stock, the type that has been brutally punished in the past several months.

These two elements alone and the stock would have enough reasons to meaningfully sell off and stay down.

However, when all is said and done, the past 6 months have seen the stock end up going nowhere fast. And in the present market environment, that's a huge win for shareholders.

Revenue Growth Rates Require Interpretation

Endava, press statements, reported revenues

Endava's revenue growth rates highlighted above are the revenues that the company reported in the press statements. They are slightly different from what you'll see reported in SA and other financial outlets.

It's not that financial outlets are using constant currency revenues either. The differences are not large or in one consistent direction. Nevertheless, I believe that using the company's own reported revenues in its press statement is the best source to grasp what's at play here.

As you can see above, Q4 2021 resulted in a spike in revenue growth. This was brought about by the acquisition of both Five and Levvel in March 2021, as well as an acceleration in customer demand in a post-COVID environment.

Management suspects that this may be a temporary boost to its consolidated revenues that have come from stimulated demand amongst its customer base.

As always, these sorts of highly acquisitive companies, you just never know how things will unfold. Can Endava continue to make further needle-moving acquisitions?

Consider the following 2 examples. Endava acquired Levvel for a total consideration of £42 million. As well as the acquisition of Five for approximately £26 million to £30 million.

These two acquisitions took place in the month of March 2021, and are by no means the only ones in the past 18 months. Given that Endava's balance sheet carries approximately £114 million of cash and equivalents, its ability to make further significant needle-moving acquisitions will be somewhat limited going forward.

On the other hand, we should keep in mind that its balance sheet carries no debt.

Why Endava?

Endava investor presentation

Endava is a consulting company. Endava's engineers help customers modernize their digital transformation.

Endava investor presentation

As you can see above, Endava's total number of clients continues to move up and to the right over time. Exactly what you'd want to see from a thriving business. I believe this is more insightful than most other key performance indicators.

Robust Cash Flow Generating Business

Endava investor presentation

The graphic above speaks for itself, you are looking at a business that recently started to increase its free cash flow margins to the midteens. Further, this is a business that doesn't require meaningful amounts of capex.

Also, on the one hand, its ability to report increasing amounts of free cash flows are in part driven by its acquisitive profile, which doesn't impact its free cash flows.

On the other hand, there's no doubt that over time its ability to report ever-increasing free cash flow margins is in evidence too.

At the present rate, it's entirely likely that Endava would report approximately £95 to £100 million of free cash flow this fiscal year.

DAVA Stock Valuation - Very Attractive

Before getting stuck into its valuation, let's note the major stock ownership of Endava.

Endava annual report

As you can see above, Endava's founder, John Cotterell, age 60, has slightly more than 40% of the voting power and a substantial amount of skin on the line. What's more, his compensation package is approximately £3.2 million, which for a CEO of a publicly listed company is by no means excessive.

Thus, we could infer that Cotterell and his team are aligned with the other shareholders.

Furthermore, despite being a tech company, its use of stock to compensate management has been minimal. To illustrate, back in September 2018 it had 54 million shares outstanding and at the end of December 2021, it had 58 million, approximately 7.5% increase over a more than 3-year period.

Now, let's discuss its valuation. If we presume that Endava finished fiscal 2022 by reporting £95 million of free cash flow at approximately $130 million, this puts the stock trading at approximately 58x this year's free cash flow.

Meanwhile, if we presume that Endava continues to grow at approximately 20% CAGR into the next fiscal year, this implies that next year, Endava reports approximately £114 million ($156 million), putting its stock priced at 47x forward free cash flows.

The Bottom Line

High-quality businesses that actually make clean profits are few and far between. Of those that do report solid free cash flows, for the most part, the majority of that free cash flow has to be returned to management in the form of stock-based compensation. However, as highlighted above, this is not the case with Endava, as noted in the fact that over the past 3 years the number of shares outstanding has only increased by 7%.

Meanwhile, investors are asked to pay 47x next year's free cash flow, for a business that is most likely growing at somewhere in the 20% to 25% range over the coming year.

Altogether, I contend this investment is worthwhile considering.