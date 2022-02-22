da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

In this article we highlight the Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securities Fund (FFC) which has moved out to an attractive valuation within both the strongly-performing Flaherty suite of sector funds as well as the broader sector. As of this writing, the fund is trading at a 3.4% discount - a bit wider than the sector average - and a 7.89% current yield - nearly 0.7% above the sector average.

And we also take a wider perspective and use FFC as a case study of the likely impact of the Fed policy rate hiking path on CEF leverage costs. We also make suggestions what investors can do to mitigate the negative impact of the rise in leverage costs on fund net income levels.

Our main takeaway is that, at this point, we think it makes sense to rotate into FFC from other preferred CEF holdings. However we would also be wary of increasing portfolio allocations in preferred CEFs. This is because of the expected rise in fund leverage costs and the knock-on impact on net income levels. Taking FFC as an example, over the next 15 months, the fund is expected see a drop in its income by around 14%, requiring a likely distribution cut. If the cut is relatively sizable and followed by further discount weakness we would consider adding new capital to the fund at that point.

Fund Snapshot

FFC has a broadly similar profile to the rest of the sector, focusing on bank and insurance preferreds (making up 76% of its allocation) with a relatively high-quality profile - 41% of its securities are investment-grade ranked and another 39% rated BB - the highest "junk" rating. Preferreds with a BB-rating are typically issued by borrowers with investment-grade rated debt as preferreds are usually dinged one rating level.

FFC boasts the highest or second-highest returns in the sector across different time horizons. Its performance has been helped by a few drivers: its lowest fee in the sector, its lack of a leverage mandate (shared the other 4 Flaherty funds in the sector) and its lack of leverage cost or duration hedge which has historically been a drag across the rest of the sector. Flaherty funds also boasts the highest levels of risk-adjusted returns in the sector which suggests that their historic returns are not just due to taking more risk but likely due to a higher level of alpha as well.

Systematic Income

A lack of leverage mandate is often overlooked, however, it prevented Flaherty funds from deleveraging in 2020 and locking in economic losses unlike their Nuveen, First Trust and John Hancock counterparts.

Systematic Income

The fund's current valuation relative to the sector is very attractive in our view - the chart below shows that FFC has typically traded at a more expensive valuation than the broader sector.

Systematic Income

This chart shows the differential between the FFC discount and the average discount of the sector. The fact that FFC has tended to trade at a higher valuation relative to the sector makes sense given its lower fee profile and stronger absolute and risk-adjusted return. It has currently dipped to a valuation below the sector average which looks attractive in our view. The fund is also trading at the cheapest valuation across the 5 CEF Flaherty preferred suite which is also unusual.

Systematic Income

The fund's net investment income has fallen very marginally from the previous year but remains above the period of 2017-2019. This is due to its lack of deleveraging in 2020, a drop in its leverage costs over 2020 as well as a growing NAV (until recently) which has allowed it to add borrowings and assets (a higher NAV reduces fund leverage, allowing it to add more assets) as shown in the chart below and reinvest these in income-producing securities.

Systematic Income

A Risk Recap

There are three main risks to the fund in our view. The first is a further back-up in Treasury yields and a continued flight from the sector on the part of investors.

First, the fact the Flaherty funds don't hedge their duration exposure means they will tend to underperform in a period of rising rates such as the one we are going through now. If we look at the performance of pure-play preferreds sector funds, we see that the Flaherty funds have posted the worst total NAV returns in the sector since 3-Aug-21 when longer-term Treasury yields made their recent trough. This suggests that if we continue to see further back-up in yields the Flaherty suite should continue to underperform the sector.

Systematic Income

More broadly, preferred CEFs have been among the underperformers since 3-Aug-21 which is due to the longer-duration profile of preferred CEFs within the broader fixed-income CEF market.

Systematic Income

Second, the preferreds sector premium has deflated about 7% from a 5% premium to a 2% discount, despite a fairly modest drop in the sector NAV year-to-date of about 5%. Further sector weakness could continue to put pressure on the discount valuation. The sector is more attractively priced today than it has been since around 2019, however, it remains somewhat expensive relative to the previous decade.

Systematic Income

Let's Talk Leverage Costs

Recent market volatility across the broader income space has caught investor attention. However, the focus on daily price gyrations can overlook a key market dynamic that will become the biggest driver of net investment income in just a few weeks. We are speaking, of course, of the expected path of Fed rate hikes and its knock-on impact on CEF leverage costs.

The vast majority of CEFs peg their leverage costs to short-term rates and as the Fed begins its long-anticipated hiking process, these costs will begin to rise as well. The market consensus is around 7 hikes for this year which means that leverage costs should rise by around 1.75% by the end of the year relative to where we started 2022.

To provide some intuition let's dig into the CEF income sausage factory which is our way of breaking down fund income into its component parts. Based on the latest income level from the shareholder report and current NAV, the fund's NII net investment income yield picture looks like the following. We begin with the portfolio yield of around 5.5% (this is the yield the fund earns on its overall portfolio), add around 3% due to the fund's use of leverage and subtract three different types of fees, one of them being the fund's leverage cost. All these figures are on net assets. After everything is done we come out with a NAV NII Yield of 7.13% - this is the income level accrued to the NAV net of all fees.

Systematic Income

FFC pays 1-Month Libor + 0.80% on its $502m loan facility and we will ignore the additional fees charged on the small undrawn balance. As of the last shareholder report the fund was paying around 0.90% all-in on its loan which makes sense as 1-Month Libor was not far off the Fed Funds rate which itself is around 0.08% as of this writing.

In order to project future levels of leverage cost we use Fed Funds futures which are, roughly speaking, market consensus expectations of where Fed Funds are going to be at a later date. The chart below shows that, based on current market expectations, the fund's leverage cost will rise from the current 0.90% to 2.75% by the middle of 2023.

Systematic Income

How will this impact the fund's NAV NII Yield? The chart below shows that the yield should adjust lower by almost 1% into Jun-2023, all else equal.

Systematic Income

It should be said that the fund does hold a sizable amount of fix/float securities and those securities should eventually benefit from rising rates, however, the vast majority of these securities in the fund's portfolio will float well after the period we are analyzing here and for those that float before will not enjoy a sufficiently high Libor to see an increase in their coupon once they do float. There are also a handful of securities that are currently floating but their additional income contribution will be a rounding error.

Now let's turn the NAV NII Yield into a monthly net income or EPS number to provide some intuition around the fund's distribution path as well. As of the last shareholder report, the fund is earning $0.117 per month per share (versus a distribution of $0.124). This is expected to drop to $0.101 per share by the middle of next year or a drop of about 14% which would equate to a final distribution coverage of just 81% based on the current distribution.

Systematic Income

It is instructive to have a look at what happened last time short-term rates rose sharply which was around 2017. Here we use the 3-Month Treasury Bill rate as a good proxy for Libor because, annoyingly, FRED has turned off their Libor data feed.

The chart shows clearly (highlighted in red) that distributions (blue line) were cut very soon after short-term rates (green line) began to rise after being flat for quite a long time. This is the kind of dynamic we expect this time around as well.

Systematic Income

The fund is currently distributing $0.124 which is already above its $0.117 NII and so its distribution is already under pressure somewhat. It is possible that, just like last time, the fund waits for a year or so before making a cut but if the Fed follows through anywhere near what the market predicts it seems unlikely the fund will keep its distribution unchanged through the entire rate rise.

What Should Investors Do?

One obvious course of action is, of course, to do nothing. Yields on preferreds CEFs are much more attractive now than they have been as CEF premiums have come off and underlying preferreds have sold off due to the rise in Treasury yields. The usual solution to higher interest rates is higher interest rates. Unsustainably high interest rates is a common catalyst for recessions and a recession should allow longer-term rates to stabilize or even fall below current levels. This suggests that buy-and-hold investors may not need to flee the market but continue to clip coupons.

More tactical investors may want to position more defensively given the historical relationship between distribution levels and discounts. Since many retail investors tend to allocate based on distribution rates, funds that cut distributions will often see a widening in their discount as disappointed investors leave. This can allow investors to reacquire the funds at more sustainable distribution rates, more attractive valuations and at distribution rates that are not much lower than they were before as the move in discount will partially offset the drop in the distribution.

Investors who don't care a whole lot about underlying income levels but who do worry about sharp distribution cuts can tilt to funds with managed distribution policies. These funds include the Allspring (ex Wells-Fargo) funds such as Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund (EAD), a few Nuveen funds like Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD) or Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (JLS), a number of MFS funds as well as funds like Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (BRW) and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund (OPP). These funds have either level distribution policies or policies with a fixed percentage of the trailing NAV which avoids any sharp cuts. It's also important to know that these funds reserve the right to change their distribution policy at any time so there is no distribution guarantee.

Another strategy for investors that we like is to allocate to funds with floating-rate assets which will offset the rise in leverage costs. The obvious choices like loan funds are reasonable but not as appealing in our view because of the presence of Libor floors which means they won't actually enjoy any income uplift until Libor clears a level of around 1%. Other funds with floating-rate assets such as the Eagle Point Income Co. (EIC) which don't feature Libor floors due to their CLO mezz holdings as well as funds in niche sectors such as the Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (IHIT) are as, if not more, attractive. We also like loan CEFs with sizable allocations to CLO mezz are Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund (ARDC) and Dreyfus Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund (DCF).

Investors can also tilt to funds that hedge their leverage costs, in full or partially. The advantage of leverage cost hedges is that they can also provide a duration hedge of the portfolio. Specifically, when funds hedge their leverage costs they will receive 3-Month Libor / pay fixed on an interest rate swap. Receiving Libor will offset the Libor that funds will pay on their leverage facilities, fixing their leverage cost. And paying fixed on the other leg of the swap partially offsets the fixed-rate that fixed-income funds receive on their assets which lowers their duration profile. This strategy certainly works but it's not a slam dunk because it carries a cost. This is because there is a yield differential between the lower short-term rates the fund receives and the higher fixed-rate the fund pays. That said, the cost has been reduced recently as the yield curve has flattened dramatically over the past month.

Within the preferreds sector all funds outside of the Flaherty & Crumrine funds have partial hedges in place with the Nuveen funds featuring the largest hedge levels of around 50% of their borrowings. These fund should not see as large a drop off in income.

In other sectors, there are funds that have issued fixed-rate liabilities such as loan funds Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (ACP) and KKR Income Opportunities Fund (KIO) as well as convertible / corporate debt funds like AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NCV) and AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NCZ) and these funds should also enjoy a measure of leverage cost stability.

Unleveraged funds won't see an increase in leverage costs because , well, they don't have any leverage. Funds like Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund (HYI) or Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust (IGI) should continue to see relatively stable income levels.

Finally, investors have access to other types of investment vehicles which don't face a similar drop in income levels such as individual preferred securities as well as BDCs. Both have been more resilient than the broader CEF market so far in the latest rise in interest rates and should also feature a more resilient income path over the coming year.

Takeaways

As the Fed begins its rate-hiking campaign, CEF investors need to prepare themselves for a broad-based rise in leverage costs across most fixed-income funds and some equity-linked funds. There are a number of mitigants available to investors and how investors respond to this very much depends on the individual investment style. Our own approach across our Income Portfolios has been to position relatively cautiously in CEFs - we took down our CEF allocation exposure in 2021 on the back of expensive valuations and the projected impact of rising leverage costs.