On Friday, February 18, 2022, Italian energy giant Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) announced its full-year 2021 earnings results. It is likely that pretty much everyone expected that the company would see substantial improvements compared to 2020. We do indeed see this as essentially every measure of financial performance was much better than what we saw last year. This improvement was driven by the steep increase in energy prices that began following the most recent presidential election. In fact, crude oil prices are by all accounts much higher than they were prior to the pandemic, which has boosted the performance of pretty much every upstream or integrated oil producer year-over-year. As I have pointed out in many past articles though, Eni is more than just a crude oil producer. As is the case with many European energy giants, Eni also has a renewable energy arm that has also shown a great deal of improvement compared to 2020. Overall, there is certainly a lot to like here and investors should be quite pleased with the company's performance.

As my regular readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Eni's full-year 2021 earnings report:

Eni reported total sales from operations of €76.570 billion during the full-year 2021 period. This represents a substantial 74.07% increase over the €43.987 billion that the company reported in the fiscal year 2020.

The company reported an operating profit of €12.241 billion during the most recent fiscal year. This compares very favorably to the €3.275 billion operating loss that the company reported last year.

Eni produced an average of 1.689 million barrels of oil equivalent per day over the course of the year. This represents a 2.54% decline over the 1.733 million barrels of oil equivalent per day that the company produced on average over the fiscal year 2020 period.

The company reported an operating cash flow of €12.851 billion during 2021. This represents a substantial 166.51% increase over the €4.822 billion that the company achieved last year.

Eni reported a net profit of €6.147 billion during the fiscal year 2021. This compares very favorably to the €8.628 billion net loss that the company reported during the fiscal year 2020.

As everyone reading this is no doubt very well aware, the price of crude oil has increased substantially over the past year. As we can clearly see here, the price of Brent crude is up 48.69% over the past year:

Business Insider

This is the biggest reason for the significant improvements that we see in the company's results compared to full-year 2020. Indeed, over the course of 2021, Eni received an average of $51.49 per barrel of oil equivalent that it sold compared to $28.92 per barrel of oil equivalent sold in 2020. It should be fairly obvious to see why this increase in selling prices would cause the company's financial performance to improve substantially. After all, if the company receives more money for every item that it sells, then it will have higher revenues all else being equal. The higher revenues then mean that more money is available to cover the company's expenses and ultimately make its way down to the bottom line.

Naturally, though, all else is rarely equal in the energy industry. As we can see in the highlights above, Eni produced fewer hydrocarbons during the most recent fiscal year than it did back in 2020. This somewhat offset the positive impact of the higher sale prices. After all, that situation basically means that the company had fewer products to sell and earn money off of. In this case, though, the increase in energy prices was more than enough to offset the lower quantity of sales. With that said though, the company's production decline was not applicable in every quarter. In fact, during the fourth quarter of 2021, Eni's combined hydrocarbon production averaged 1.737 million barrels of oil equivalent, a 1% increase over the fourth quarter of 2020. The biggest reason for this was the pandemic-driven decline in crude oil prices during 2020. Eni responded to this low-price environment in much the same way as other companies. In order to preserve its balance sheet strength, the company cut back on capital expenditures, which reduced its ability to bring new production online and offset the natural production declines from maturing fields. The company also opted to perform some maintenance activity during 2020 in order to avoid putting too much oil into an already oversupplied market. These effects lasted well into 2021 but the persistently high energy prices this year caused it to return some money to capital expenditures and bring some new projects online. In particular, Eni ramped up production at Zohr and Merakes in Egypt and Indonesia, respectively. Unfortunately, though, the company has not stated whether or not it intends to continue growing production in the near term, although it has had some recent exploration success.

One of the most important things for investors to look at with respect to an oil and gas company is its reserves, despite the fact that they are often overlooked. The reason that the company's reserves are important is that the fossil fuel industry is by its very nature an extractive one. The companies in the industry literally obtain their products by pulling them out of reservoirs in the ground. As these reservoirs only contain a finite quantity of resources, the company must continually discover new sources of resources or it will eventually run out of products to sell. As I pointed out in a previous article, one of the ways in which energy companies responded to the crash in energy prices is by cutting spending on exploration, which hindered their ability to do this essential task. Eni was no exception to this and the company joins its northern neighbor Equinor (EQNR) in failing to discover sufficient resources to replace its production. As a result, Eni saw its reserves decrease by 4.01% over the course of 2021:

Eni Q4 2021 Earnings Press Release

This is a problem that Eni should work to correct as quickly as possible. The company currently has sufficient reserves to produce at its current level for 10.8 years, which is relatively in line with most other integrated companies but it definitely is not enough to last forever. Fortunately, though, Eni has begun to show signs that it is managing to turn this situation around. For example, in 2022, Eni had some success with its first exploration well in Abu Dhabi's offshore Block 2. This is a mineral-rich area in which some other energy companies have had some success but Eni has not yet currently released any estimates of the overall size of this discovery. The company also managed to obtain a total of 15,800 square kilometers of new leases that are ripe for exploration. The company has largely revived its exploration budget following 2020's cuts, so hopefully, it will have some success here and once again see its reserves start to increase going forward.

One of the major factors that differentiate European integrated energy companies from American ones is that the European ones have been investing quite heavily into renewable power generation while the American ones have not (although a few have begun to). Eni is no exception to this as the company has been aggressively building both wind farms and photovoltaic plants in Italy and elsewhere. The company has been very rapidly building up this aspect of its business, which is quite obvious by looking at the company's full-year results. Eni had 335 megawatts of operational renewable generation capacity at the end of 2020 and installed more than 802 megawatts of capacity over the course of the year, bringing its full capacity up to 1.137 gigawatts. Eni plans to continue building up this business at a similar pace going forward as the company intends to have more than 60 gigawatts of total capacity by 2050. This is something that could endear the company to some investors too, particularly though that support some of the current attempts to wean the world off fossil fuels in the near future. Fortunately too, for more pragmatic investors, Eni's power division is actually profitable and exhibited substantial profit growth over the past year. Over the course of 2021, Eni posted an operating profit of €2.360 billion from its electric sales compared to €660 million in the fiscal year 2020, which represents a 257.58% increase year-over-year. This is much better than Equinor's electric unit, which is a drag on the company's profitability, but admittedly Eni's utility operations are more extensive than renewables alone.

As is always the case, it is critical that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolios. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to generate a suboptimal return off that asset. In the case of an integrated oil and gas company like Eni, one metric that we can use to value it is the price-to-earnings growth ratio. This ratio is a modified form of the more familiar price-to-earnings ratio that takes a company's earnings per share growth into account. Generally speaking, if a company has a price-to-earnings growth ratio of less than 1.0, then it is a sign that the stock may be undervalued relative to its earnings per share growth and vice versa. Fortunately, that appears to be the case with Eni today. According to Zacks Investment Research, Eni will grow its earnings per share at a 10.30% rate over the next three to five years, which gives it a price-to-earnings growth ratio of 0.72 at the current price. This could be a sign that the stock is undervalued at the current price considering its earnings. Thus, the market does not appear to be fully taking the strength of this earnings report and the company's current traditional and renewable energy businesses at the current time. This could represent an opportunity for investors.

In conclusion, Eni has joined the ranks of energy companies reporting very strong earnings results due to today's very high crude oil prices. The company is much more than just that though, and it is investing quite heavily into its renewable electric generation in an effort to prepare for the energy transition that we are likely to see over the remainder of this century. Each of these two areas appears positioned to deliver growth for the company that the market is currently not appreciating. Thus, this Italian company could be presenting an opportunity to investors today.