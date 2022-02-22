Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) (NYSE:LGF.B) is still in the midst of the great wait - as in, waiting for a corporate suitor to take the company's shares off its hands. Consolidation will come at some point, but it's a more complex situation for a studio that is bigger than one of those recent production-company deals but smaller than a Paramount Global (PARA). And one whose exact story is rather opaque.

Lions Gate is not necessarily easily understood. It doesn't have something akin to Disney's (DIS) Marvel asset as a way of communicating its long-term value to Wall Street. Furthermore, the company's long-tail string of partnerships and investments further mask the fact that it does indeed have some franchises that could be profitably processed in some larger media conglomerate's studio system.

Starz is there, of course, and that's streaming...and we know how institutions that run the marketplace feel about streaming ("just give us any excuse to grant an outsized multiple!"). But Starz needs more subscribers, and more subscribers requires more scale, and to get scale, another entity looking for even more scale has to be willing to step up and bid.

Got all that? Even if you don't, there are two main considerations that hit me when I look at a Lions Gate earnings report: 1) The company needs to convince Hollywood its numbers will go up once it has access to better funding, and 2) I still want to hold on to my shares and reap the appreciation that will occur when the company is finally taken off the public block.

Third Quarter's Not The Charm

Lions Gate missed by a mile on the top and bottom lines in Q3. Earnings on a diluted/adjusted basis were $0.02 per share versus $0.21 a year prior, and that fell way short by $0.18. Revenue was $885 million, off by over $100 million with the projection. The company continues to be plagued by the virus and the fact that its movie slate does not have a comparable Spider-Man-type hit in the marketplace.

The company is also clearly continuing to bide its time until it receives a bid for its assets. It knows the drill - sell content to others in a platform-agnostic manner, sell to Starz, grow Starz, release movies in theaters and anywhere else in some kind of hybrid model. Oh, and keep that trailing-twelve-month library revenue flowing.

The library sales helped to power a 35% increase in surplus for the movie division, the latter generating $67 million. Also credited was the ability to be flexible in terms of how movies are released, whether by hybrid format or straight-to-streaming. For a company like Lions Gate, the digital realm offers economic respite from the vagaries of the Covid-haunted box office.

A couple other highlights: the television division saw sales nearly double to under $440 million, but as is the case with variable earnings associated with media businesses, the timing this quarter meant that there was a 35% decline in segment income (which was around $19 million) because of expenses associated with investment in new product and a better licensing cycle last year. Adjusted free cash flow showed an outflow of over $20 million versus an inflow of over $100 million in fiscal 2020. Finally, Starz saw its total global subscriber base set at 31.4 million against 27.1 million a year ago.

Beyond The Quarter

The numbers are what they are. Basically, they tell a library-driven story of a media studio waiting for better theatrical product to interact with a better multiplex environment (read: less impact by a terrible virus that everyone wishes could be confined to a Lions Gate horror film), as well as a tale of a streaming service that hasn't quite taken over the world yet.

That's some of the quantitative aspects; now, for the qualitative issues that most shareholders probably focus on as they imagine what it will take to catalyze a consolidation transaction.

I first want to touch upon content flow. During the earnings call, CEO Jon Feltheimer highlighted upcoming slates for the company's platform. For theatrical, I'll again have to use that word wait, as he indicated production has completed for the next John Wick entry and will begin soon for the next iteration of the Hunger Games franchise. Obviously, production starts/wraps and release dates have been updated because of SARS-CoV-2, so in the case of the Wick feature, don't expect it until 2023. Interestingly, now that Sony's (SONY) and Disney's (DIS) Spider-Man movie has taken in over $1.8 billion in box-office global gross, one might think Lions Gate would reconsider the move, as Wick 4 was originally scheduled for this year's summer season. Either that, or the company would do a day/date hybrid release, or a theatrical window defined by a month-plus-a-half. Presumably, talent and film investors helped to push this decision, an inference borne out by recent litigation involving another Keanu Reeves project, The Matrix Resurrections.

Those titles represent solid bets on a franchise-based strategy, one that will hopefully make everyone forget about the recent Moonfall release (for which Lions Gate distributed domestically), which as of this writing has only grossed a little over $20 million after eleven days in release...and that's worldwide. And...that's for a movie that cost $140 million.

The company also has a franchise approach with Starz. Feltheimer promoted the Power universe and another season of Outlander for the streamer. He also plans to utilize first-run films and increased content spending on quality product to keep subscribers satisfied so they won't be inclined to leave. The company is also keeping busy supplying any and all platforms willing to buy its content, whether it's for broadcast or for Roku (ROKU).

What we've got is the typical Lions Gate overall value-generating blueprint of content output for multiple outlets (in conjunction with the complicated supply protocols for Starz...i.e., what do you make exclusive for Starz and what do you sell elsewhere). What we need are some more high-profile hits in theatrical/television that can dominate the Hollywood news flow and catch Wall Street's attention (as well as that of a bigger media conglomerate).

I think one thing Starz could try is what I would call the Sandler streaming strategy. Netflix (NFLX) was pretty clever when it struck the deal with the comedian that essentially diverted his silver-screen output to the smaller screen (it was extended, as we all know). Adam Sandler's calculus likely indicated that Netflix was in a growth phase (to say the least) and that getting some guaranteed payments and instant distribution was preferrable to slugging it out with Sony or other studios that might have become tired of taking a risk on an actor who could be hit or miss in the marketplace. Netflix may have given up some precious capital to secure his services, but what it got was publicity and something of value for subscribers: the idea that a Sandler movie could be seen in the home and not on a windowed schedule post-theatrical was a novelty that led to millions of hours of viewership.

Lions Gate could try something similar to enhance the current status of Starz. As a hypothetical example, consider Seth Rogen. He could easily fit the Sandler streaming mold; imagine if he were to make four comedies on the level of Superbad - how would that catalyze with the Starz audience? Interestingly, Rogen does have a deal with Lions Gate, but from what I have seen, he doesn't seem to be doing the kind of thing I'm proposing here...in other words, no Hubie Halloween-type comedy for him (yet, anyway). If I were Feltheimer, I'd query Rogen about channeling some of his output directly to Starz (as opposed to other platforms), material that would be competitive to what Sandler is producing for Netflix. That might cost some extra money, at least in terms of budget, but the ROI probably would be attractive.

As I've talked about before, relationship with talent is always of prime concern with this studio. That would seem to be because the company is more in need than a Disney is - i.e., it's a smaller studio that doesn't have higher-level cinematic universes in its portfolio. Feltheimer mentioned the investment in 3 Arts Entertainment, the talent management company which also produces content - Lions Gate took on a majority stake in the business a few years back as a way of connecting with more talent in Hollywood. But if Lions Gate wants to attract talent, it has two choices - pay up, or get a reduced talent quote by offering more freedom. That's the big problem with trying to get a Rogen-Sandler strategy going - money doesn't always come easily for a studio with a significant debt load of $2.3 billion (compared to a market capitalization of just under $3 billion).

There was a bit of talk in the news about the company possibly wanting more library assets. STX Entertainment has been the subject of speculation about a possible purchase on the part of the studio. Gathering more content would make sense, especially as the company could use it for cash flow and to create more depth for Starz. On the other hand, there probably is no substitute for creating more hit originals to drive subscribers to the service. Again, though, Lions Gate is waiting for a deal, and it can't stand still.

Putting It All Together

There's the gist of the quarter and recent news flow. How does it all fit in the current context?

The overriding point is that the company is seeking the highest premium for the stock. Feltheimer definitely wants to sell, but it appears he'd be happy enough to part with Starz first and then go from there. It's really interesting, too, if one thinks back to how John Malone catalyzed the whole Starz purchase in the first place...one would have thought that Lions Gate would not have been put in the position of buyer, but that's how the deal worked out. If Lions Gate hadn't purchased Starz, how would it have conducted itself - what shareholder-enhancing avenues would the company have pursued?

The focus simply would have been content over everything else, and the distraction of a streamer that seems to be sensitive to churn would not have entered the picture. Perhaps the company's storytelling assets would have evolved in a different manner, allowing for more IP to emerge.

There's a bit of a catch-22 as well: for Starz to become more attractive, further investment/strategy-innovations are necessary. But - why go through the hassle when the objective is to sell out, presumably sooner rather than later? The company is certainly motivated, as the consolidation bid is still out there. It's not dissimilar to Disney's Hulu situation with Comcast (CMCSA). The cable giant still owns some of that streamer, but Disney intends on buying full control in the near future. As some have observed, Disney may not be investing in Hulu as strongly as it could be so as not to increase the valuation. Lions Gate obviously wouldn't mind building up Starz to maximize valuation, but again, that would require a longer time frame, and I just don't see this management team as wanting to hold too much longer (at least if it can help it).

If Lions Gate did want to innovate with Starz, it could look to branch out into merchandising opportunities the way Netflix is doing now. The streamer might brand its own theatrical studio focusing on certain genres. It might more aggressively syndicate older content (one can find some Starz stuff on Hulu, as an example - do more of that). Some of the newer Starz content could see sooner syndication (e.g., after the completion of a first season, it could go to another platform to promote the next season, a move that would recall how Breaking Bad on Netflix promoted the new linear episodes; considering how free advertising-supported broadband television is growing, as this article from last summer indicates, one might assume this to be an opportunity for Lions Gate to gain more exposure for streaming IP). New overall deals could be struck with bigger talent.

Here's what seems to be catching up to Lions Gate: while it was making all kinds of little investments and partnerships, it didn't necessarily keep its eye on the theatrical side: killer-app slates on the silver screen are what drive media ecosystems. And then, the pandemic came along, and well...every media company, from mini-studio to major conglomerate, took a hit at the multiplex (or, the lack of a multiplex).

All is not lost. As we begin to adjust to the virus and its variants - an adjustment evidenced by the spectacular outperformance of the aforementioned Spider-Man - I think Hollywood/Wall Street execs will be more closely considering Lions Gate. I do see, however, Starz going first.

The stock has backed away from the 52-week high and is relatively cheap based on future content, a Starz sale, and a better multiplex marketplace. I'm still bullish on the consolidation thesis, but I also acknowledge there is significant risk here in terms of timing (i.e., no one knows when a press release announcing a Starz sale or all-out takeover will hit the wires).

Take a look at the overall picture of Lions Gate...it's an interesting Hollywood story that has yet to write its ending...