Fortitude Gold Corp. (OTCQB:FTCO) is a U.S.-based gold producer in Nevada's prolific "Walker Lane Mineral Belt", recognized for its high-ore grade and near-surface deposits. The attraction here is the company's steady production outlook which is unhedged into the rising price of gold that has gained momentum in the current macro environment. What makes Fortitude unique is its generous dividend policy with a current monthly payout that yields 7.7%, well-supported by an expectation for recurring profitability and a rock-solid balance sheet. We are bullish on FTCO as a high-quality junior miner that looks interesting following a recent selloff that has helped balance valuation to an attractive level. An upcoming decision on potentially starting development at a secondary mine may be a catalyst to send shares higher.

What is FTCO?

Fortitude Gold was created as the spin-off of the U.S. assets from Gold Resource Corp. (GORO) in late 2020 and trading under the current ticker since March 2021. The underlying group has a 10-year operating history and brings over an experienced management team comprised of former Gold Resource Corp executives with extensive industry experience. This is important because it gives the company a measure of credibility that its strategic roadmap can be achieved.

The company's flagship "Isabella Pearl Mine" is the single active operation that reached commercial production in 2020. The key point here is that Isabella Pearl, as an open-pit heap leach operation, offers exceptional economics with an all-in sustaining cost reported at $605/oz during the first half of 2021, compared to the global average for miners typically seen above $1,000/oz. With an average 3.7 gram to ton ore grade, the result is a highly profitable mine that has thus far surpassed recovery expectations.

From the original estimate, the mine had a combined proven and probable reserves equating to 220,100 gold ounces presenting around 40k ounces of annual production with an estimated mine life of 4.5 years through 2024. Looking ahead, Fortitude has four other 100% owned properties in the exploration stage and delineation phase within a 30 square mile radius.

The understanding is that the "Golden Mile Property" can come online and provide a seamless transition for the company as the Isabella Pearl resource is exhausted over the period. On this point, a development decision to move forward with Golden Mile is expected this year which would support continuity of production around 40k ounces per year through at least 2027.

Fortitude Gold Financials Recap

Ahead of the final Q4 financials likely to be released sometime in mid-March, we can look back at the Q3 report from last in November. Fortitude was able to generate a net income of $4.6 million, or $0.19 per share, on $20.4 million in net sales from 11,478 ounces of gold sold along with a less significant 16,467 ounces of silver as a secondary metal.

The key point here is that the company is profitable, ending the quarter with $44.3 million in cash on the balance sheet, against zero debt. Through the first nine months, Fortitude reached a net income of $15.4 million, or $0.64 per share on 37,900 gold equivalent ounces sold.

By all accounts, the momentum continued through Q4 with Fortitude already announcing its full-year 2021 production update in January. The company surpassed its own expectations by producing 46,459 gold ounces of gold at Isabella Pearl in 2021 which was above the prior estimate of 45k from July. Management relates the strength to mining some "ultra-high-grade pockets" in the second half of the year. For 2022, the guidance is for a product range between 36k and 40k which matches the initial 2021 estimates. Management expects to generate some efficiency gains through lower costs which can add to earnings.

Favorably, there is some indication the company is being conservative with the outlook by following the industry convention of capping ore grade estimates. Our read from management comments is that the mine is producing high ore that originally envisions can translate to a longer useful life. From the press release:

“Though it is possible we may mine additional ultra-high-grade pockets in the Pearl zone in the years ahead similar to the ten-, thirty- and one-hundred-gram gold pockets we encountered during 2021, due to industry standard capping of high-grade drill results in a reserve estimate, we continue to target our annual production outlook based off the reserve estimate. This conservative approach provides a longer production profile at Isabella Pearl while we move our Golden Mile Project forward towards a development decision for production and shareholder dividend longevity.

FTCO Dividend

With the Q3 report, the company hiked the monthly dividend rate by 14% to $0.04 currently yields 7.7% on a forward basis. The annualized amount represents an $11.5 million distribution which compares to approximately $25.2 million in net income over the past year, implying a 46% payout ratio.

While not included in the chart below, FTCO's dividend yield is among the highest in the industry across both large and small-cap gold producers. We sense that FTCO is discounted (with an above-average yield) given its micro-cap profile and the risk associated with its operations concentrated at a single active facility.

Getting past 2024/2025 where the useful life of the Isabella Pearl Mine is expected to end, there is greater uncertainty for the next stage of Fortitude's operation and the sustainability of the dividend. Any mining gap until the Golden Mile project or one of the other current exploration stage properties comes online raises concern that the dividend may not be able to be maintained over the long run. In other words, the higher yield is the market's way of balancing the higher long-term risks beyond what are otherwise strong fundamentals.

Our take is that the current payout is sustainable for the foreseeable future considering the company's free cash flow generation and balance sheet position. Just considering the current balance sheet cash position, Fortitude could cover the current dividend payout for the next 4 years.

We'll need an update regarding the Golden Mile production timeline and to get a sense of what the dividend might look like in the next several years. As far as 2022 and 2023 are concerned, the $0.04 payout is safe. We can also say that the firming price of gold also helps and adds to the level of dividend safety.

FTCO Stock Price Forecast

The action in the price of gold (GLD) has been particularly positive, amid the current Russia-Ukraine geopolitical conflict which is on top of the elevated inflation environment as a global theme. Here gold benefits as a flight to safety trade while maintaining the allure of an inflation hedge. The current price above $1900/oz is near the highest levels since late 2020 and we make the case that the all-time high right around $2,100/oz is in reach as an upside target over the next year. As it relates to Fortitude Gold, we believe the stock benefits from this trend and can outperform to the upside.

We are looking at FTCO as a cross between a "regular" junior miner and the segment of the industry that gets its value as more of an exploration stage name. We know the Isabella Pearl project is solid but the question turns to what the company will look like in 5 to 10 years. On that point, the expectation for a "decision" on Golden Mile this year will provide some important clarity that can give the market some confidence that the firm-wide operation will execute a smooth transition as Isabella Pearl is depleted.

When looking at valuation, FTCO trading with a P/E ratio of just 6x and EV to EBITDA of 2x is at a large discount to the sector. Again, similar to the high dividend yield, the dynamic here reflects the longer-term uncertainty with the life cycle of the Isabella Pearl project. While we agree that some of the spread is justified, we still believe the stock is too cheap on a relative basis. Keep in mind that nearly 30% of the current market value for the stock is in cash. The bullish case here is that earnings can outperform for 2022 with a higher gold price which will further strengthen the fundamentals.

Final Thoughts

We rate FTCO as a buy with a price target of $8.00 for the year ahead representing an 8x forward P/E multiple on our estimate that the company can generate about $1.00 EPS for the year ahead in the current gold pricing environment. The stock can climb even higher in a scenario where momentum in the gold gains further momentum to reclaim its all-time high.

There are plenty of risks to cover. As a micro-cap junior miner, the company is dependent on its single producing mine for all cash flows. Any setback in the operation or weaker than expected results would force a reassessment of the long-term earnings outlook. A reversal lower in the price of gold would also be bearish for the stock. Monitoring points for the year ahead include both current production levels along with updates regarding progress at the exploration phase properties.