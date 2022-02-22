Resonant CEO George Holmes - Evolving Filter Manufacturing

Feb. 22, 2022 9:00 AM ETResonant Inc. (RESN), MRAAF
CEO Interviews profile picture
CEO Interviews
1.52K Followers

Summary

  • Resonant designs radio frequency (RF) filters and was recently acquired by Murata, the largest maker of front-end modules and RF filters.
  • CEO George Holmes joined us before the acquisition to discuss Murata's exclusive contract, 5G, 6G and the evolution of cellular networks.
  • Resonant's financials and 2022 outlook.

This interview was recorded on January 25, 2022, before the recent acquisition by Murata (OTCPK:MRAAF). The transaction, which has been approved by both companies’ boards, is expected to close by the end of March.

  • 10:36 - Overview of Resonant
  • 13:21 - Filters and the evolution of cellular networks
  • 18:48 - 5G's total addressable market
  • 20:23 - Murata's (the largest maker of front-end modules and other RF filters with 40% market share) strategic investment
  • 25:40 - 6G market and legacy technology
  • 36:39 - Resonant's financials and 2022 outlook

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.

This article was written by

CEO Interviews profile picture
CEO Interviews
1.52K Followers
Quality leadership is a significant factor in successful companies. CEO Interviews brings you informed conversations with the best and brightest CEOs in the publicly traded markets. The show provides intimate and in-depth investing discussions with industry leaders across all sectors of the marketplace. Contact us at: ceointerviews@seekingalpha.com
Follow
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.