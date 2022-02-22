Resonant CEO George Holmes - Evolving Filter Manufacturing

This interview was recorded on January 25, 2022, before the recent acquisition by Murata (OTCPK:MRAAF). The transaction, which has been approved by both companies’ boards, is expected to close by the end of March.



10:36 - Overview of Resonant

13:21 - Filters and the evolution of cellular networks

18:48 - 5G's total addressable market

20:23 - Murata's (the largest maker of front-end modules and other RF filters with 40% market share) strategic investment

25:40 - 6G market and legacy technology

36:39 - Resonant's financials and 2022 outlook

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.