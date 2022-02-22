Vershinin/iStock via Getty Images

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) is a company I've covered a few times over the past 2 to 3 years. Last, when the company cut its dividend, I moved to a "HOLD" as opposed to a "BUY".

This was the right call. Autoliv has significantly underperformed my benchmark portfolio, but also the S&P 500.

Autoliv Performance (Author's Article)

Growth is not enough. I want market-beating growth. Autoliv hasn't delivered it. Let's see if it has the potential to do so going forward.

Autoliv - Revisiting Airbags

Autoliv is one of the most highly correlated businesses to the automotive industry that there is. They can track or forecast sales based on individual model releases, and indeed, they do. The company did not weather the pandemic well, given the complete cut of the dividend, and the later reinstatement of that dividend. In hindsight, this should not have been a surprise, but management's communication was a problem for me, given the double messages they gave during this time.

That's the reason I went pretty cold on Autoliv - and have remained that way for over a year.

You might expect Autoliv to be a significantly impacted player in the supply chain, given its reliance on semis/chips as well as the overall global logistical chain. You would not be wrong. The drop in light vehicle production caused the company to experience truly massive drops in sales, profitability and overall cash flows.

Autoliv 4Q21 Results (Autoliv IR)

While order intake reversed and the company's win rate is higher than on a historical basis average, the fact is that Autoliv for the first time in a very long time is underperforming LVP production trends - albeit at a small 0.03% rate.

There are some key launches upcoming in 2022 and late 2021, including new Volvo (OTCPK:VOLAF), Range Rover, Dacia, Infinity, and other brand models that are set to strengthen EV exposure, but this doesn't imply any sort of significant EPS growth in the near term. Such growth would be more reliant on a global LVP recovery.

Autoliv saw a significant negative impact on an operating income level for 4Q21. There were recalls, FX cost, input impacts, operational impacts, and other problems. While 2021 sales growth saw relative outperformance on a full-year basis, I foresee continued volatility for Autoliv here.

On the positive side, debt remains low at 1.2X net debt/EBITDA and is in line with the company's policy.

However, the negatives and challenges that we see here are significant. Raw material headwinds are massive, with substantial price changes in magnesium, nylon, and semi prices/supply. Autoliv expects a full 300 bps operating margin impact from pricing. Also, Autoliv doesn't have as favorable contract structures as some do, including indexation and price increase clauses - negotiation with customers for pricing is ongoing. I forecast continued OM compression, requiring Autoliv to substantially outperform on a cost control basis.

The company has stopped hiring and will reduce headcount further, having already reduced by almost 10,000 since 2020. There are unspecific targets for "cost increase avoidance", as well as trying to manage inventories and delay CapEx - the sort of ambitions that to me imply that the company doesn't have sufficient early plans in play to handle headwinds such as these.

Autoliv will, of course, increase prices significantly, and try to fully mitigate raw material price increase - but there is only so much they can offset. Also, raw materials aren't the only problem. Wage cost increases, energy cost increases, and logistic costs are just a few examples of issues the company needs to address going forward.

Still, ALV is targeting a 100 bps+ margin improvement for 2022E and gives us "indications" for the next full fiscal.

The company expects LVP recovery with an organic sales increase of 20% and just south of a billion dollars of operating cash flow, at a 5.5% CapEx/sales.

It's no secret that I don't like companies that communicate one thing, then do another. Sampo (OTCPK:SAXPY) is another good Nordic example of this. I sold off the entire position after the company, in my view, peaked around €46-€47/share. I have no problem with dividend reductions if justified and communicated properly. But companies that keep analysts in the dark deserve no reciprocal consideration.

That being said, Autoliv has a strong backlog and a strong order book, and the natural tailwinds of this position, net of any negotiation variables, are a positive here. The company's expected outperformance going forward into 2022-2024 is expected to come from a number of factors, such as:

LVP recovery/production increases

CVP production increases

New orders with higher, input-adjusted price points.

The company doesn't expect a linear development, but rather an end-loaded sort of trend, with 2023 and 2024 being even stronger than 2022.

Let's look at valuation.

Autoliv's Valuation and Forecast

The company obviously expects a positive 2022-2024. There are a few reasons I'm far more muted in terms of positivity to this forecast.

First, Autoliv's grasp on forecasts for headwinds has always been a little tenuous. The company earlier guided for a peak to raw material/SCM peak headwinds in 4Q21. They confirmed that this is not the case now, and their entire 2022E is based on expectations for price increases, headwinds, renegotiations with customers, with a currently-expected peak of raw material prices in 1H22/1Q22. Me, I believe the peak will be further out than that.

The number of production problems and impacts only during 2021 was significant.

We believe so. And as we said, towards the end of the quarter, we saw a stabilization. And when we look into 2022, we are not seeing anything that should indicate that we have increased volatility. But I mean, there is a lot of things going on in the world around us here with raw material prices, energy situations, et cetera, et cetera. So we, of course, keep a very close eye on the development here, but no indications as of today that volatility should return. (Source: Mikael Bratt, Autoliv Earnings Call)

Take a look at that quote, and then the world as we're seeing it today, with Russia now invading Donetsk and Luhansk. I believe it is fair to say the world during 2022 will see plenty of continued volatility.

Also, I want to draw your attention to analyst forecast changes.

Autoliv Forecasts (F.A.S.T graphs)

While this graph initially may seem to positively brim with potential, I call your attention to the forecast changes over a 6-month basis. In less than 7 months, FactSet analysts changed their implications from almost $7 in EPS to just south of $5, representing a near-30% adjustment in less than 7 months.

The current outlying periods of 2023 and 2024 are, to my mind, so hard to forecast that any attempt to do so should come with a set of disclosures. Furthermore, analysts fail to properly forecast ALV targets more than 50% of the time with a 10% margin of error (source: FactSet).

Overall, all in all, I, therefore, say that any forecasts really made by Autoliv or anyone following Autoliv should be incredibly focused on the near term, and steeped in conservativism. Because volatility is not over. It's not even close to over.

There might be growth to be had from Autoliv, and I won't argue that the company does deserve a 16-17x P/E premium, but we should include far lower forward EPS forecasts to properly account for the volatility in the markets here.

Sure, according to current forecasts, there might be a 20-30% upside to the company here. But those forecasts come with a more than 50% miss ratio. The range of valuation from S&P Global comes in from $95-$130/share with an average of $111, implying a 12% undervaluation at today's price. But analysts have a decent trend of somewhat overestimating the company - even if that trend isn't as bad as in some other companies.

On a high level, and combining targets from DCF/Peers/NAV, I come to an undiscounted share price target of $112/share going by the company's current growth rates for 2022E adjusted downward by around 10%.

I would then further discount Autoliv on the basis of their low yield and failure to communicate both historically, and currently (with regards to any implication or targets for the timing of their buyback program), by 10%. That brings me to a conservatively discounted share price of around $100/share, which also ends up being my price target.

I wouldn't pay more than this for the company. This makes them a slight "BUY" at the time of writing this article. Options in this case don't really offer any sort of outperforming RoR - so I would go for the common share if you're interested in Autoliv.

Thesis

My thesis for Autoliv is as follows:

Autoliv is a conservative "BUY", even on a discounted basis given the company's potential high upside in the long term.

I view it as having a PT of around $100/share.

However, there's a significant amount of uncertainty baked into these forecasts, in ways of raw materials, LVP/CVP trends, and overall macro. This would not be my first-hand investment at this time, and I would tend towards a conservative view on Autoliv.

Remember, I'm All About:

1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

This process has allowed me to triple my net worth in less than 7 years - and that is all I intend to continue doing (even if I don't expect the same rates of return for the next few years).

If you're interested in significantly higher returns, then I'm probably not for you. If you're interested in 10% yields, I'm not for you either.

If you however want to grow your money conservatively, safely, and harvest well-covered dividends while doing so, and your timeframe is 5-30 years, then I might be for you.

