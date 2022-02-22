War Puts S&P Within Range Of 4000 Target

John Kevin/iStock via Getty Images

The rumblings of war in Europe grow louder. Vladimir Putin's decision to recognize the two breakaway provinces of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent territories adds to growing evidence of his determination to attack Ukraine. The order could be given at any time. Not surprisingly, E-mini, S&P 500 futures are down sharply in the overnight session as we write this on Monday night. A sustained decline below January's swing low of 4212.75 sets this market up for further declines.

E-mini futures closed below the previous day's low on Friday for a second consecutive day, flashing a big sell signal in the process. (See charts below.) The 2020 Covid collapse began the same way, with consecutive closes below both the previous day's low and the 200-day moving average. An initial selloff accelerated soon after. A similar percentage collapse today would take E-mini futures as low as 3100.

Reuters/Datastream

Covid was the "black swan" that flew over the 2020 bear market. War is the bird flexing its wings now. And while we are not expecting identical results, we've added a secondary, Fibonacci-derived target of 3600 to our technical outlook. This will come into play if and when our short-term target of 4000 in the March futures contract is hit. We'll be looking to re-establish bearish positions using this new target on the bounce we believe will happen shortly after a Russian incursion.

Meanwhile, our customers should prepare to exit all their March 4100/3800 and March 4200/4000 bear put spreads once our 4000 target is hit. Like Putin's order to attack, this could happen at any time, including the overnight session. Prices are changing rapidly with events.

Reuters/Datastream

