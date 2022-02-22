designer491/iStock via Getty Images

Investing in small-cap growth stocks, at its heart, is not too different from being a venture capitalist. One must make bold moves, hoping that a select few big winners can make up for a slew of small losers and potentially some big losers as well.

It's never fun to stomach the big losses, of which many were exacerbated in the tech-stock correction that has happened since the start of November. And above the various growth stocks that looked promising but have since tanked, SelectQuote's (NYSE:SLQT) losses stand out. This tech-enabled senior insurance vendor has lost 90% of its value over the last year, and a recent fiscal Q2 earnings report, which caused the stock to tank ~50%, may have spelled the final nail in its coffin.

Data by YCharts

I had previously been bullish on SelectQuote for its history of strong growth and its deep value, noting that investors were pre-judging the stock ahead of seeing its results during the key "Annual Enrollment" period in which the majority of its policy sales are made. Now that we have passed the open enrollment period and SelectQuote's results fell flat on its face, it turns out SelectQuote was a value trap and an idea whose bullish thesis played out very differently than intended. Though I've suffered deep losses here, I don't see a path out of SelectQuote's current rut, and am downgrading the stock to sell.

We'll dive into the details in the following sections, but the high-level narrative here is that sales productivity came in way lower than SelectQuote anticipated for the critical enrollment period, which blasted a hole through SelectQuote's profitability and is now causing its liquidity picture to look bleak.

A much poorer AEP than anticipated, for both macro reasons as well as company-specific ones

Arguably, fiscal Q2 (the quarter ending in December that SelectQuote just reported) is SelectQuote's most important quarter of the year. That's when the Annual Enrollment Period, or AEP, runs from October 15th through December 7th. This is the period in which Medicare enrollees are able to make changes to their plans, switch plans, and opt in or out of prescription drug coverage.

SelectQuote plans almost the entirety of the year around this quarter, typically ramping up seasonal workers to act as enrollment agents and bring in revenue for the company. This year, the strategy did not pan out, and the company cited a number of factors why.

SelectQuote AEP deep dive (SelectQuote Q2 investor presentation)

The above chart summarizes the reasons why AEP did not go according to plan. To me, only one really stands out as macro-level and beyond the company's control - Medicare Advantage plans had more parity between them, and hence fewer enrollees felt the need to switch or be persuaded/sold into a different plan.

The rest of the factors above, in my view, are company-level slip-ups:

SelectQuote cited a tight labor market and hiring delay which brought the overall agent count lower than it anticipated, and many were not ramped quickly enough to perform during the AEP season

The Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) enforced a review of all marketing materials ahead of AEP. While this wasn't necessarily within SelectQuote's control, the company could have done a better job anticipating the requirements and working more diligently to meet the review deadline and not slow down its marketing plans

Sales agents had lower close rates

Submitted policies did not approve at anticipated rates, also indicating that SelectQuote generated lower-quality leads

Profitability impacts and liquidity concerns

The second part of this messy Q2 performance is the impacts that it had on SelectQuote's profitability and liquidity.

Unsurprisingly, the majority of SelectQuote's profitability comes from Q2, and so Q2 is not a quarter that the company can afford to mess up. Internally, the company had expected $150 million positive adjusted EBITDA in the quarter - and wound up with a loss of -$163 million instead.

SelectQuote adjusted EBITDA vs. plan (SelectQuote Q2 investor presentation)

The two major buckets of shortfalls to plan here are a cohort tail adjustment (-$145 million impact, related to the timing of policy renewals), and the close rate/failure to bring in as much business as expected, which had a -$135 million impact on overall profitability. Here's some additional remarks from CEO Tim Danker's statements on the Q2 earnings call:

Next, as I mentioned, you can see the 20% plus decline in year-over-year AEP close rates accounted for the lion's share of our EBITDA shortfall outside of the tail adjustment. This EBITDA shortfall is a function of 2 things. First is the unexpected general parity and carrier plan design, which show lower volumes and limited our throughput, which negatively impacted our top line. The second relates to the significant amount of operating leverage in our Medicare Advantage business. As you know, the AEP and OEP season for Medicare Advantage distribution is a compressed time line that includes a number of fixed costs for the season including recruiting, training, agents and marketing. When the season performs within a normal range, the results in profitability are more than attractive as we've exhibited over the past few years. The flip side is clearly true. And as a result of this season, we are reviewing what the appropriate balances between growth and risk as defined by operating leverage."

The company's CFO went on to describe the quarter as a "humbling experience" that has driven the company to re-assess its spending and investments going forward. To add insult to injury, SelectQuote is now crafting an opex plan that will lead to a decline in policy counts in FY23, before returning to "modest growth" only in FY24. Needless to say, investors' patience will not run that long.

Neither, perhaps, will SelectQuote's balance sheet. As of the end of Q1, the company had only $193 million of cash left on its balance sheet, and when factoring in $717 million of existing debt its net debt position is actually already at a staggering -$524 million:

SelectQuote liquidity (SelectQuote Q2 investor presentation)

Now, SelectQuote's only access to additional liquidity stems from taking on more debt, as it has another ~$235 million of capacity on its revolver plus a delayed draw term loan. But now, with the company expecting to burn through ~$235 to ~$260 million of adjusted EBITDA this year alone, if we treat adjusted EBITDA as a proxy for free cash flow, we don't see SelectQuote having enough liquidity to last more than 1-2 years at its current burn rate.

SelectQuote guidance update (SelectQuote Q2 investor presentation)

And though the company has made promises to quell its expenses in the face of weaker performance, SelectQuote has a fairly bad track record for meeting its promises.

Key takeaways

SelectQuote has been admittedly an erroneous call. Taking management projections at face value here led to selling the stock too late, after its dirty laundry had been aired out in a massive failure of its most important quarter. Don't chase good money after bad, and sell now.