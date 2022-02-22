omersukrugoksu/E+ via Getty Images

Recently, I've been looking to hedge my portfolio against a "war" between Europe and Russia. Russia is currently at the border of Ukraine with thousands of troops and as I'm writing this, it's becoming more and more clear that Russia will initiate a conflict in order to have a reason to invade Ukraine.

I firmly believe that Putin wants to invade and claim at least "half" of Ukraine (including the capital, Kyiv). The western part he might ignore or leave alone, just to make sure Western and Middle-Europeans don't feel threatened too much.

I don't believe that countries like the USA, UK, Belgium, Netherlands, Germany and France will go to war with soldiers and tanks, but the European nations and the USA have made clear that they would impose huge sanctions against Russia if they invade (which I believe they will). The goal of the Western allies is to weaken Russia economically and financially, not to destroy it by dropping bombs.

The difficulty of finding a good hedge

When searching for possible hedges, it became clear that there are not many Western countries/companies with a significant exposure to Russia.

Leading trade partners of Russia (Statista.com)

As one can see on the above graph, Russia does a lot of business with China and also with Germany and the Netherlands.

However, the 57 billion dollars it trades with Germany is nothing compared to Germany's GDP of roughly 4000 billion dollars (1.4%).

Next in line is the Netherlands. This country trades 46.4 billion with Russia, but its GDP is worth over 900 billion dollars (5.1%), so again, it's only small compared to its total economy.

So it's kinda useless to short European stock indices, like the AEX (AEX) (from the Netherlands) or the DAX (DAX) (from Germany).

Prosus might seem like a good candidate, but it's not

On the Dutch stock exchange, the company with the largest exposure to Russia might be tech holding Prosus (OTCPK:PROSY). Prosus owns a minority stake (26%) in VKontakte, a social media website that looks like Facebook (FB). However, the 4 billion dollar Russian social media group is not massive when compared to Prosus' total portfolio that is worth more than 100 billion dollars.

Prosus also owns a 28% stake in Mail.ru (another Russian social media website). However, it's only estimated to be worth 1.69 billion dollars at the moment. So again: a nothingburger for this big tech holding.

Why French Renault might be the perfect hedge

Renault (OTC:RNSDF) is a legendary French carmaker. It is famous for its smaller, cheap city cars. It carries the brands: Renault, Dacia, Lada and Alpine. It also has a stake of 43% in Nissan.

I recently analyzed the company as a promising turnaround story. However, because Renault has massive exposure to Russia and is going through a deep restructuring, it might actually be the best stock to short in the short-term when preparing for a Russian invasion.

Renault owns 28.8% of the Russian car market

First of all, Renault sells a lot of cars in Russia. It's the second-biggest market for the French carmaker (after France). It's brand LADA has a market share on the Russian market of nearly 21%. In 2021 AVTOVAZ (the Russian subsidiary that makes Lada) was good for 2.85 billion euro in sales and an operating profit of 247 million euro.

Total Renault operating income stood at 1.4 billion euro in 2021, so the Russian subsidiary AVTOVAZ is already good for 18% of its operating profit. However, this doesn't include other revenue of the Renault brand in Russia...

Russia is Renault's biggest market after France (Renault)

So imagine if Russia starts targeting Renault in Russia. What if it gets banned or blocked? Renault immediately loses >250 million in operating profit and 20% of its sales volumes.

Russia might also be hit financially because of the war, which could possibly decrease sales organically. Renault also warned of supply chain problems because of the Ukrainian conflict. All of this will negatively impact Renault's results.

Last but not least, RCI Banque (the banking arm of Renault) is also active in Russia. This part of the company gives loans to buyers of cars. If Russia was dragged in a recession because of the war, it might negatively impact the profitability of the bank.

Renault is going through a deep restructuring

The last couple of years have been really rough for Renault. The French carmaker has been named "the worst carmaker of Europe" for a while now, mostly because it was behind with its electrification plans and because of dropping sales figures and a worsening financial profile.

Sales dropped from almost 59 billion euro in 2017 to 57.4 billion in 2018, 55 billion in 2019 and to less than 45.5 billion euro in 2020. In 2021 sales rebounded to 46.2 billion euro, which is still significantly below 2019 levels (-16.8%).

To counter the bad results, Renault launched its Renaulution plan (revolution + Renault, clever). This plan mostly includes costs cutting, clear branding of higher priced models and investing in the electrification of its fleet. To be fair, this strategy seems to be working. Costs have been reduced significantly, which is why the company was able to book a profit in 2021 despite the significantly lower sales figure.

However, since Renault will continue to optimize its global footprint, it will most likely be leaving countries. Because of this, I expect Renault to become even more dependent upon Russia as its second-biggest market.

Renault 2019 2020 2021 Net profit (million euro) -141 -8046 967 Automotive Net Financial Position (million euro) 1734 -3579 -1622

What to expect?

When Russia invaded Crimea in February 2014, Renault was one of the stocks that went down the most.

Renault dropped 27% between Feb. and Nov. 2014 (Zonebourse)

Between February and November 2014, the stock lost 27% of its value. Over the same period, the S&P500 rose 12%. The DAX-index (Germany) went down less than 1%.

During this period, Renault didn't report any news that would warrant such a steep decline. In Q1 2014 (reported on April 24) it booked stable revenues (+5.1% excluding currency effects). The company did warn about "slightly declining Russia and Brazilian markets".

The Q3 figures were reported on the 29th of October. Renault reported sales growth of 6.7%. It also beat profit expectations, mostly because of strong numbers at Nissan.

So the decline in stock price wasn't really about the real underlying performance, but that's how markets work: they see Russia invading Crimea, and they think Renault would suffer big. So the stock gets sold in the short-term. And that's exactly what I'm expecting for this time again.

This time however, Renault has a much weaker position on the European market (lower market share), it's in the midst of a restructuring, plus the economic sanctions against Russia might be a lot more severe than in 2014. So this time there might be a real impact on Renault.

Sidenote: Nissan is also in a worse position than in 2014. So Nissan won't be able to save Renault's figures this time.

Conclusion

Renault has a large exposure to Russia. Russia is its second-largest market. Renault has been used in the past as a hedge against conflict with Russia. I expect Renault to perform badly if Russia invades Ukraine for at least 1 to 3 months. The real impact on Renault will become clear in the earnings reports, but until then, markets will probably sell off the stock as tensions climb and sanctions are imposed.

I propose buying some short term at the money put options. For example: the 34 euro April puts on the Paris listing RNO.PA. Current option price: 1.8 euro.

This would mean that the strategy becomes profitable once Renault drops below 32.2 euro.

Let's assume that Renault could drop 20%, it would mean your max profit is about 7 euro - 1.8 euro = 5.2 euro. So you have a risk/reward of 2.88x on this trade.

Again: I'm actually quite positive about the turnaround story when looking at the longer term plans, but for the short term, it might be good to use the stock as a portfolio hedge against a war with Russia.

So after the sell-off, it might be a good strategy to buy call options or go long again. Don't sit on this trade for too long!

(*Update from the Author: by the time S.A. reviewed and published this article, Putin already invaded Ukraine. Renault shares have fallen a few percent, but further downside opportunity may remain)