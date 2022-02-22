Mlenny/E+ via Getty Images

Thesis

The iShares MSCI Russia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS) is a vehicle that provides North American investors with access to the Russian equity markets. The fund was launched in 2010 and trades on the NYSE. With the Russian president having just recognized two Ukrainian separatist territories as independent, the tensions are rising in the region with significant fears for an all out war. On the back of these events ERUS is selling-off heavily, set to open today at a $32/share price point, which would imply a deeply negative year-to-date performance and a total retracement of the commodities super-cycle induced positive momentum in the past year. What we are witnessing today is a politically induced shock that is reverberating through the share prices of the largest Russian companies and as the shock dissipates the fundamentals are going to come back into the spotlight.

This sort of posturing by Russia is not new, the team here having witnessed several frozen conflicts in the area develop throughout time. Russia is a world superpower and it is trying to assert its political and geostrategic might through a "buffer" zone in the geographic areas surrounding it. It has done this type of maneuvering before when Georgia tried to join NATO by helping the break-away provinces of Abkhazia and South Ossetia declare independence. Russia even invaded Georgia at the time to prevent the Georgian army from entering Abkhazia and South Ossetia. The international reaction to Russia's military campaign in Georgia was remarkably muted, with Moscow suffering few negative consequences at the time.

We believe Russia will always try to assert itself and preserve its geopolitical sphere of influence through the use of "frozen-conflicts" but will never engage in an outright armed conflict, especially with a large, well established neighbor such as Ukraine. We think Russia's ultimate goal is for Ukraine to never join NATO and this goal can be achieved by supporting independent break-away regions thus compromising the Ukrainian territorial integrity and ensuring NATO would juridically never be able to expand into a country that does not have an internationally defined border.

Our opinion is that Vladimir Putin and Russia are very rational calculated political actors which are not seeking an all out war. As the situation simmers down, similarly to what we witnessed in Georgia in 2008, the political shock is going to dissipate and equities pricing is going to resume to be based on fundamentals. Indeed there is always the downside risk that an unusual turn of events would put the two forces in untenable conflict escalation positioning, but we feel this is unlikely. We firmly believe that nobody would gain anything from an outright war, and our opinion is that all parties involved are keenly aware of this.

Our base case here is that the prevention of Ukraine NATO membership has been assured by the recognition of the break-away regions by president Putin, and similarly to the 2008 Georgia play-book the conflict will simmer down and the companies composing ERUS are going to be priced on fundamentals again. We expect a share price close to $43 later this year, retracing where the fund started the year. The retracement to a $43 price point would imply a total annualized expected return of over +30% if a position is taken today at $32/share. A retail investor would be well suited to Buy a moderate position in ERUS here.

ERUS ETF Holdings

The fund holds some of the largest Russian energy companies:

Top Holdings (Fund Fact Sheet)

The top ten holdings account for over 72% of the ETF holdings. The likes of Gazprom and Lukoil are very well known names to Europeans through their extensive networks of gas stations and pipes. They represent in essence European energy behemoths that just happen to be incorporated under a Russian jurisdiction.

Energy, Materials and Financials are the largest sectoral concentrations:

Top Sectors (Fund Fact Sheet)

ERUS represents a good slice of the profitable Russian corporates that take advantage of the energy and metals riches the country offers. As we are riding a commodities super cycle the fundamentals of these companies are very solid, with record profits recorded.

iShares MSCI Russia Capped ETF Performance

ERUS was up +40% on a 1-year lookback period before the Russia / Ukraine conflict started to develop:

1-Year Total Return (Seeking Alpha)

In the past 5 years the fund has generally traded in the $30 to $43 price range:

5-Year Price History (Seeking Alpha)

Outside of systemic events this fund tends to have a price bound by this range. Since most of the companies composing the ETF are cyclical enterprises, the range makes sense since it is driven by the up and down cycles in commodity oriented conglomerates. We are in a commodities super-cycle with record profits for many of the underlying companies and substantial prospects for growth. From a fundamental perspective we should be trading at the upper bound of the range.

Fundamental Profitability

GAZPROM

* due to record natural gas prices Gazprom has recorded record profits

LUKOIL

* on the back of higher oil prices Lukoil records record quarterly figures

NORILSK

* net profit jumped 92% in 2021

Conclusion

ERUS is an ETF that offers exposure to the Russian equities markets. On the back of the Ukraine conflict the vehicle has experienced a massive drawdown this year with fears of an outright Ukraine invasion. Given Russia's history of frozen conflicts and the strong fundamental performance of the underlying companies, we believe the current situation is transitory and the market is going to resume pricing Russian equities on fundamentals later in the year. Our base case here is that the prevention Ukraine's NATO membership has been assured by the recognition of the break-away regions by Putin, and similarly to the 2008 Georgia play-book the conflict will simmer down. We expect a share price close to $43 later this year, retracing where the fund started the year. The retracement to a $43 price point would imply a total annualized expected return of over +30% if a position is taken today at $32/share. A retail investor would be well suited to Buy a moderate position in ERUS here.