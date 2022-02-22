-Antonio-/E+ via Getty Images

Background

In December 2019 I wrote this article and noted four issues Lannett (NYSE:LCI) was facing. Respectively, the four were: opioid litigation, generic price fixing allegations, high debt, and the loss of the privately held Jerome Stevens Pharmaceuticals (JSP) partnership.

On the opioid litigation, there are a number of complaints that have been filed with respect to sales and distribution of various types of pain management medications against various pharmaceutical companies, but Lannett has not been an identified target.

On the question of generic price fixing, the charges cite an internal Teva (NYSE:TEVA) competitor ranking system that assessed whether fellow generics companies would raise prices when Teva did. LCI was never identified as part of that issue and they do not believe they have liability.

On their debt, LCI’s Board of Directors authorized a restructuring and cost savings plan (2020 Restructuring Plan). The purpose of the Plan was to enhance manufacturing efficiencies, streamline operations and reduce the company’s cost structure, and it is being implemented. The company has continued evaluating ways to improve its capital structure and completed a $86.3M offering of convertible notes, the net proceeds of which they used to pay down half of the outstanding balance of their Term A loans. After the pay down, the remaining balance of the Term A loans was approximately $69.5M. LCI noted this transaction offered several benefits, stating...

First, the convertible notes mature in seven years or 2026 versus the Term A loans which mature in about one year. Second, the convertible notes have a lower interest rate than the Term A loans. Third, the convertible notes are unsecured debt and do not count towards the covenant calculations, all of which have significantly improved our financial flexibility. As we have previously said, we will continue to be proactive and disciplined on extending the maturity profile of our existing debt and we’ll continue to look for opportunities to further improve our capital structure.

The fourth threat I discussed was the result of revenues lost when Jerome Stevens cancelled their agreement with LCI and revenues stopped in March 2019. Despite the many drug launches LCI has claimed since then, the revenues captured are not filling the 31 percent of revenues lost when JSP took their products to Amneal (AMRX) for distribution.

Interestingly, Amneal’s share price movement since that point suggests the deal has not worked out as well as expected…at least for Amneal, which saw its share price peak at about $25 with the JSP announcement in 2018. But it has steadily declined and, as of this writing, Amneal’s share price sits at $4.63.

Even if we dismiss the possibility that problem might be JSP, the reality is that Lannett had its own significant missteps over time and they are directly attributable to management decisions.

How Did Lannett Get To Where They're At?

We might begin with the most recent quarterly report (Q2 2022) that led to analysts slashing their revenue forecasts for Lannett this year, while also anticipating slower revenue growth than that of the wider generic market; with the latest news leading to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of LCI’s business.

Specifically, analysts covering Lannett Company provided consensus estimates of $349M revenue in 2022, which would reflect a 14 percent decline on its revenues over the past 12 months. Prior to the latest estimates, the analysts had forecasted revenues of $390M in 2022.

As forecasts have become far less optimistic on Lannett, given the substantial drop in revenue estimates, without question this casts doubt on LCI’s ability to reach its frequently touted aspirational goal of $1B in annual revenues by 2025.

Based on the projections, in my humble opinion, “that ain’t gonna happen!”

But Lannett’s fall from grace is not something new, driven by the vagaries of the pandemic. Rather, we can trace its linkage to the events subsequent to the 2013 extension of the agreement with Jerome Stevens Pharma, when LCI proudly proclaimed that the agreement in place since 2003 had delivered more than $250M to its bottom line. Flush with success as it glided into 2015, LCI had revenues of $406.8M, total debt of $1.09M, and a share price of $72.44.

Then, in what is without question a lamentable management decision, at least for shareholders, LCI decided to acquire Kremers Urban for $1.23B, under the premise of achieving synergies, scale additions to their existing product portfolio, and better manufacturing capabilities (with the addition of KU’s Seymour, Indiana plant).

The results in 2016 are interesting, when LCI had revenues of $566M, a 39 percent increase over the previous year and clearly a strong positive. However, this came with the onerous addition of $1.062B in long term debt, a staggering increase from $1.09M the previous year. Moreover, profit dropped from $150M to $44k. And clearly shareholders were not impressed, as the share price dropped to $26.25, a 64 percent reduction from its previous high.

Moving through 2018, LCI revenues increased to an all-time high of $655.4M and long-term debt was reduced to $839.2M. However, profit dropped to $28.7k, and its share price was almost halved, as it hit a new low of $14.70.

Then, in August 2018, Jerome Stevens Pharma cancelled their agreement with LCI, effective March 2019, and the business hit the “fan of probable dispersal” and sank to the numbers we see today, with 2022 FY losses expected to be about $153M, annual revenues expected to be around $349M, and a share price lower than the required $1.00 threshold to remain on the NYSE. (To be clear, a company can be delisted if its share price falls below $1 for 30 consecutive trading days.)

Management's Plans & The Challenges LCI Faces

LCI management have plans that include a specific emphasis on reducing cost of sales, research and development, sales and marketing, as well as overall G&A expenses. In essence, costs along its value chain. While reductions in value chain costs are helpful, the road to prosperity does not include “burning the furniture.”

Still, LCI's management remains confident in being able to continue the acceleration of new product launches, increasing strategic partnerships and reducing capital expenditures. Management said it will also continue its emphasis on accelerating ANDA filings. However, the positive impact these actions will have cannot be assured, and they may not be sufficient to offset, in whole or in part, the loss of net sales, earnings or cash flows resulting from the steady decline with the termination of the JSP Distribution Agreement.

While the loss of the JSP account was noted as a separate threat in the previously cited article, it is only part of what has been the fundamental decline of the business that was set in motion by management’s decision to acquire Kremers Urban in 2015.

Still, it is fair to recognize there are upfront challenges in today's generics industry. As LCI noted...

The pricing environment in the generic industry has been exceptionally competitive. While there may be a number of reasons for the situation, we believe perhaps the primary cause is related to fewer approvals of newer generic products, particularly important to manufacturers and customers alike, and relatively higher number of approvals and related launches for older and already competitively priced oral generic products. Thus, the competitive pricing environment we currently find ourselves in has intensified beyond historical norms and our recent expectations. This is obviously an industry-wide phenomenon, which has been independently reported on by research analysts covering the prescription drug sector. The effect of this deteriorating price environment contributed, as you would expect, to net sales and gross margin that were lower than our internal estimates. We experienced incremental competitive pressure across our base portfolio and a few of our key products. A knock-on effect of the expanding supply and lower pricing has been fewer opportunities for Lannett to step in to help customers with supply disruptions.

Well, that was depressing enough but then there was this from LCI…

…we have notably reduced our expectations for such business over the balance of this fiscal year. …we have suffered unexpected episodic API supply disruptions or issues, which have pushed back timelines for certain pipeline products that we had expected to launch this year, including zolmitriptan and sevoflurane.

There are also issues with the launch of Numbrino, a drug used when performing diagnostic and surgical procedures on the nasal cavities in adults, that has been delayed multiple times during the pandemic. Yet, even after launch, LCI says they are not seeing any significant movement in Numbrino sales and think there is “a fair amount of pressure from a lack of those sorts of surgeries.” LCI CEO Tim Crew said "sales for Numbrino last quarter were sub $1 million, the same as they were the year before." This is far from the plus millions in revenue that were expected. This surprised LCI, as they felt it was an area they expected to see “recovery and significantly more sales.”

Relatedly, the drug development and commercialization once counted on is now equivocal.

For example...

-We had expected to launch sevoflurane this year, but subsequent to a successful facility inspection an API amendment was made, pushing our target action date to August 2022. Sevoflurane is roughly $190 million market according to IQVIA, although in-market generic sales are expected to be lower. There are four other providers currently. A gross margin contribution in the low double-digit millions is our current expectation for this product next fiscal year. -In addition to sevoflurane and the aforementioned generic zolmitriptan, which is a nasal spray, we are also advancing our sucralfate oral suspension, which has a fairly difficult bioequivalent in vitro studies. We expect to file the product this quarter. It has potential gross margin contribution in the high single or low double-digit millions of dollars. -Generic Lialda also has a challenging development program. Our existing partner expects to file the product within the next few months. Full year gross margin contribution could again be in the high single to low double-digit millions of dollars, and some of that is possible next year.

-Similarly, we are optimistic that we'll add a generic CHANTIX to our portfolio soon and launch the product next year.

-And we're advancing the expansion of our [indiscernible] collaboration, which is the brand we produced for Nuance and which is sold into China. We have a fairly unique approval from the China FDA for our U.S. plant. That expanding contract manufacturing work might add mid-single-digit millions of dollars in profits to our organization next year.

-Overall, we have 11 ANDAs pending at the FDA, including partner products plus four additional products that are approved and pending launch. We also have about a dozen products in development and more under strategy review. As noted above, we expect to add more to our pipeline from external and internal efforts.

-The second insulin product in our pipeline, a biosimilar insulin, is a fast-acting insulin that we are also co-developing with HEC. Development of this product is approximately a bit more than one year behind insulin glargine. We believe a 50 percent market share is worth in excess of $100 million in net sales.

Following what was described as a fruitful meeting with the FDA in June 2020, Lannett expected to file its U.S. marketing application for biosimilar insulin glargine (Sanofi's Lantus) in calendar year 2022. Insulin glargine is a long-acting insulin used to treat adults with Type 2 diabetes, as well as adults and pediatric patients with Type 1 diabetes, for the control of high blood sugar. Total U.S. sales of the glargine related products, according to IQVIA, were approximately $9.5B for the 12 months ending April 2020. However, approval has hit FDA snags and, at best, LCI does not see commercialization until late 2024.

Although LCI believes they have the capacity to hit approximately $300 million annually in net sales with insulin glargine, as its approval gets delayed it is impossible to guess the prospects of new entrants that can negatively influence LCI's market share capture. If we apply the general guidelines of 3-5 years to peak revenues, with a 2024 launch of insulin glargine, LCI might not see the most notable impact on revenues until 2027 to 2029.

Where else will LCI get revenues? The company again says that it has 12 ANDAs pending at the FDA, including partner products, plus three additional products that are approved in pending launch. They claim to have more than 20 products in development and expect to add more from both external and internal efforts. Also, the much-anticipated generic Advair Diskus is waiting review, with a plant re-inspection needed because there were issues…

The CRO site that conducted the bio-equivalence and clinical studies has already been inspected by the FDA and the observations they shared we believe are addressable.

Which means further delays in approval.

While LCI claims it has the necessary “irons in the fire,” the obvious question is whether they can generate sufficient sales to get back to $655M total revenues by 2025, let alone hit $1B. To hit $655M would mean a near doubling of its currently diminishing revenues, and to hit $1B would mean nearly tripling revenues in 3 years; something they have never done in their best years.

Concluding Thoughts

Kudos to LCI’s management, they are trying to overcome significant barriers to success. Still, three years after the termination of the JSP agreement, it appears LCI is not making up for “the loss of net sales, earnings or cash flows resulting from the termination of the JSP Distribution Agreement.” And seven years after the lamentable Kremers Union acquisition, LCI's revenues continue to shrink year-over-year. In fact, projected revenues are getting close to becoming less than half of the peak revenues they had in 2018. That investors question whether LCI’s efforts to generate revenues from drugs in development appears more aspirational than real is reflected in a share price that remains stubbornly below one-dollar and poses the undeniable question – Will the venerable Lannett remain listed on the NYSE?

In the first half of fiscal year 2020, LCI said it launched 8 products and since January 2021 an 6 additional products. Nonetheless, their revenues are in decline. While it is fair to say they have run into a slow growth period for generics that has had an unexpected impact, and there is the pandemic all pharma firms must navigate, there is no doubt that LCI’s revenues were in decline prior to the pandemic and, while the company appeared to have sufficient “at bats” with drugs both submitted to the FDA and in the developmental pipeline to contribute to revenue growth, business execution has not delivered the results expected. What shareholders see are deepening losses, shrinking revenues, and a collapsing share price that no amount of cost cutting will ameliorate.

Whether we look at LCI’s revenue goal of $1B by 2025 as an aggressive revenue target, a lofty aspiration, a matter of blind faith, or simply a fool’s errand, the choices made by Lannett’s management team over the past eight-years tell a story that raises serious questions for investors about LCI's future and is mindful of a line from Shakespeare’s The Tempest – "What’s past is prologue!"

A scary thought!