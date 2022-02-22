Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images Entertainment

Last year, Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:ATVI) was roiled by allegations of sexual misconduct at the video game maker. First came the allegations, but then in mid November, the Wall Street Journal broke a report claiming Activision's CEO Bobby Kotick was aware of such allegations and kept some claims from the board of directors. These unforced errors seriously damaged the company.

Data by YCharts

This decline apparently created such a compelling opportunity that just a few days after the story broke, the CEO of Microsoft Gaming, Phil Spencer, spoke with Bobby Kotick about strategic opportunities.

According to ATVI's M&A proxy statement filing on the deal, Kotick agreed to speak with Microsoft (MSFT) CEO Satya Nadella, and the two spoke on November 20, where Nadella indicated that MSFT was interested in exploring a "strategic combination" with ATVI, but that he was "disturbed and deeply troubled by the horrific events and actions" alleged within the WSJ.

In any case, Nadella also recognized that the crisis was creating an opportunity for Microsoft, which initially offered to acquire Activision for $80 per share. ATVI's filing asserts that it countered with a $90 to $105 per share range, depending on other terms. The two companies agreed to an all-cash acquisition for $95 per share, which was reported to the public on January 18 of this year.

According to Activision's filing, it also held talks with four other undisclosed companies about a potential transaction. The company also indicated an individual was interested in pursuing an acquisition of the company's Blizzard business, as well as a full or partial taking private of Blizzard or all of Activision. That unidentified individual was likely Kotick, but that is not certain or particularly relevant now. If Microsoft's acquisition of Activision is approved, it is likely that Bobby Kotick will slowly retire upon the seamless integration into Microsoft gaming.

Overview of MSFT deal for ATVI (Activision Blizzard)

ATVI shares are now trading at an approximately 20% discount to MSFT's acquisition price. This is an all-cash transaction, so there is no conversion ratio and risk of devaluation due to MSFT's share price. Also, ATVI's market risk should be substantially reduced, as the core issue to the company increasingly becomes whether the transaction shall be approved. If the deal is not approved, there is a breakup fee that could be up to $3 billion, depending on when it occurs.

Conclusion

Activision needed to get its house in order, and Microsoft is probably capable of handling the task at hand. Activision trades at a significant discount to Microsoft's all cash purchase price of $95 per share. This provides a classic cash only merger arbitrage opportunity that appears likely to appreciate by about 20% within the next 12-18 months. While this is not certain, it appears likely to occur, making ATVI shares a reasonable allocation here.