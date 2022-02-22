JJFarquitectos/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Activist Investor Nelson Peltz announced a stake in Unilever (NYSE:UL)(OTCPK:UNLYF)(OTCPK:UNLVF) last January. He has been a driving force for Proctor & Gamble (PG) to transform from a lacklustre company into a high performing growing company during the last few years. In this article, I assess what a similar transformation could mean for Unilever as a company and its investors. I included Unilever as a defensive reliable company in my perfect portfolio (backbone) for turbulent times. If they manage to execute a similar transformation like P&G, they could turn from a stable defensive company into a much more positive growth story with great investment returns.

Introduction

Both Unilever and Proctor & Gamble have extensive coverage on Seeking Alpha, so I will not spend many words describing both companies. As most of you probably know: Unilever is a British-Dutch consumer goods (mostly food) giant with HQ in London. P&G is an American consumer goods (mostly non-food) giant. Both have a diversified portfolio with premium brands and they offer their products all over the world.

There is a clear difference between their share price performance during the last 5 years.

There are reasons for this difference. Several years ago, forced by activist investor Nelson Peltz, P&G has executed a strong business transformation by rationalizing its product portfolio and boosting its digital capabilities. He stepped down from the P&G board a few months ago, considering his work to be completed there. This helped them to return to top-line and bottom-line growth from 2018 onward and this gave their share price wings.

Unilever had a basically flat revenue and share price development during the same period. On top of that the company got issues with the Dutch government about their plans to simplify their corporate structure. Also they got under fire because of the Ben&Jerry's politically very sensitive stance into the Israeli situation. Finally, they had initiated a surprising extremely high bid for the consumer health division of GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), which was received very badly by the markets and shareholders.

If Nelson Peltz can help Unilever also unlock the same potential as a few years ago with P&G, this can turn out to be very attractive for investors. In addition, the company managed to simplify their corporate structure by consolidating its HQ into London. The Ben&Jerry's stance did cause a lot of negative PR, but over time this will either fade out or the company finds a way to overrule this business division. Finally, Nelson Peltz did manage to get P&G back on track without large acquisitions, I assume he would try to do the same with Unilever.

In this article, I assess what a similar transformation story like P&G could mean for Unilever as a company and its investors. I assume that the other above-mentioned factors will also be resolved a few years down the road and create no more shadows on the company and share price performance.

Revenue and profit potential

Unilever's revenue has been basically flat with only 2% growth since 2018, P&G has been growing top-line by 17% since then.

These developments are a bit colored for Unilever by FX effects since Unilever reports its results in EUR. Nevertheless, the picture is very similar if you look at the developments in EUR.

If Unilever would follow the same upwards trend as P&G after its transformation in 2018/2019, revenue could increase by 15% in the next 3-4 years. This would bring revenue from EUR 52B in 2021 to EUR 60B in 2025.

The operating margin of Unilever has for years been below that of P&G, but the spread has widened significantly in recent years. P&G has improved operating margins from 20% to 23.6% from 2018/2019 to now. Unilever however has decreased from 18% to 16.6%.

If Unilever could reverse the trend and achieve the same operating margin improvements as P&G managed to do since 2018 (improve by 15%), its operating margin should increase from 16.6% now to at least 20%.

Operating profit in 2021 was EUR 8.7B and would grow in that scenario to at least EUR 10.5B. On top of that, operating profit would also benefit from the larger revenue base of EUR 60B. This would push operating profit further up to EUR 12B. Underlying EPS would grow in that scenario from EUR 2.62 to EUR 3.15 due to profit margin expansion and EUR 3.62 due to the larger revenue base.

In summary: a similar transformation like P&G underwent after 2018 would push Unilever's revenue to 60B and operating profit to 12B by 2025. Underlying EPS would grow from EUR 2.62 to EUR 3.62 in that scenario.

Dividend potential

Unilever currently pays a quarterly dividend of EUR 0.4268 or EUR 1.7 annually. Given a current share price of EUR 46.40, the dividend yield is 3.7% right now.

The current dividend of EUR 1.70 implies a payout ratio of 65% when related to underlying EPS. This is a healthy level for a defensive anti-cyclical company like Unilever. P&G currently has a TTM payout ratio of 60%, so around the same level.

If the underlying EPS of Unilever would indeed grow from 2.62 to 3.62 by 2025, this means total EPS growth of 27.6%.

Considering the currently healthy payout ratio, it is safe to assume the dividend would grow at a similar pace. This means a dividend of 2.17 by 2025. This implies a potential YoC (yield on cost) of 4.7%.

Share price potential

A major difference between P&G and Unilever is their valuation.

P&G is currently valued at a P/E ratio of 27-28. The Seeking Alpha grading system also clearly shows they are generously valued right now.

In contrast Unilever is only valued at a P/E ratio of 18-20 and the Seeking Alpha grading system clearly shows they have a much lower valuation.

If Unilever can execute a similar transformation as P&G and convince investors of that, their valuation could expand to the same elevated multiples as P&G. Even if it would only push up the P/E ratio to 23-24 (moving up halfway towards the current valuation of P&G), this would already mean the share price would increase by over 20%. If the valuation would go to the same level as P&G has right now, the share price could even increase by 40%!

Investment Thesis

Unilever at its current state is a stable defensive anti-cyclical company that value investors should consider as a stable component in their investment portfolio.

There is also very significant upward potential in case Unilever will manage to undergo a similar transformation as P&G did a few years ago. They were pressurized and helped by active investor Nelson Peltz, which has recently also taken a stake in Unilever.

If such a transformation is performed successfully, revenue and profit could increase significantly. The dividend could increase from 3.7% right now to 4.7% in three to four years.

On top of that, once the market would recognize such a transformation the valuation should become much higher, similar to that of P&G right now. This would provide room for 20-40% share price appreciation in three to four years.

Taking these points together, you would have a boring defensive investment with little downside like Unilever that could deliver you very attractive investment returns.

Risks

The analysis shown in this article is obviously based on assumptions from what the business transformation of P&G meant for them and could potentially mean if executed in the same way at Unilever. This transformation could not take place after all or have different impact than projected in the analysis.

To my mind this is not a high risk for investors, even in its current situation Unilever is a defensive reliable company. For dividend investors like myself the company fits perfect into your portfolio. Yes, you should not expect stellar growth numbers and huge dividend increases. In return however you can count on the quarterly dividend and expect that they continue their dividend growth streak for many years to go.

My main intention is to show the additional upward potential if they would do the same as P&G did during the last few years.

Another risk for Unilever (as with most companies nowadays) is inflationary cost pressure. They, fortunately, have a lot of premium brands in their portfolio and therefore pricing power. It might take some delay, but I am convinced they will be able to forward most of these cost increases to their customers.

Conclusion

There is a lot of negative PR around Unilever as a company during the last few years. Analysts are also very mixed in their opinions on the company from an investment point of view. I hope I have shown you the potential upside for the company if they manage to undergo a similar business transformation as P&G did a few years ago. Nelson Peltz has taken a stake and for sure he is not there to just sit and wait, he will push them into action. Even without this scenario playing out, I am happy to have Unilever as a stable core position in my portfolio. This is just an additional potential upside that I have identified and wanted to share with you.

Would you also see this potential? How likely do you think they are to do this? Thanks for reading and looking forward to your feedback!