Investment Thesis

Put simply, ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) shares are too cheap at current levels after pulling back 15% from all-time highs. Based on my DCF-based absolute valuation, I think there is a 15% upside opportunity for the stock. I believe this company has yet to see its full growth potential, despite revenues compounding at an 11.52% rate over the past five years due to the ongoing tailwinds that persist within the automotive and industrial automation space. ON's business is directly tied to these growing sub-sectors of the US economy as it aims to provide semiconductor infrastructure to emerging technologies through its chip solutions. Given the strong demand outlook for ON chips and the company's cheap valuation, I am bullish on the stock. My price target is $69.23, representing a ~15% upside opportunity.

Business Overview

ON Semiconductor aims to provide solutions to its wide end-market of customers through designing and manufacturing chips. The company disaggregates its revenue into three segments: automotive, industrial, and "other." Breaking down the main highlights of each segment further, the company's automotive segment manufactures chips for electric vehicles and ADAS (enabling modern vehicles to become semi-autonomous with increased safety). Within the "industrial" segment, ON is a crucial supplier of semiconductor equipment for energy and EV charging infrastructure, industrial automation, and robotics. The company also provides solutions for cloud computing, 5G base stations, graphics cards, and routers. These business endeavors fall within the "other" portion of its revenue. In terms of revenue provided by each segment, the disaggregation can be found below.

Q4-21 Revenue Mix (Q4-21 Earnings Presentation)

The "other" portion is ON's largest, but its main efforts have been within the automotive and industrial segments. ON's management has cited that it plans to focus on these segments moving forward, ramping up investment in electrification, ADAS, energy infrastructure, and factory automation.

Q4-21 Earnings Reflection

ON Semi posted strong Q4-21 earnings amid global supply chain shortages that are impacting the semiconductor market.

Q4-21 Operating Results - On Semi (Q4-21 Earnings Presentation)

Revenue was $1.85B, up 6% Q/Q and 28.25% Y/Y. This increase in revenue was due to an increase in units shipped of 5.7% along with favorable pricing dynamics the company saw in the quarter. This shows ON's operating leverage as demand increased despite the company raising prices. I look favorably at the company's pricing power, especially in the face of the inflationary macro backdrop within the U.S. economy.

Gross margins grew from 41.5% in Q3-21 to 45.2% in Q4-21. This represents margin expansion of 8.91% Q/Q and 31.4% Y/Y.

The company has an impressive free cash flow yield of 4.83% which has improved over the past year as shown below.

This free cash flow will go to share repurchases in the future, of which the company still has $1.295B of shares left to purchase under the agreement it made in 2018. The company repurchased 1,656,789 shares between 11/27/21 and 12/31/21 at an average price of $64.54 as shown below.

ON Semi Share Repurchases Over Last Year (2021 10-K SEC Filing)

This is ~7.2% above where the company is trading at current levels, meaning you can purchase the stock for a better price than management was able to. Seems like a good deal to me. The company also outlined its capital expenditure plans with its excess free cash flow as shown below.

ON Q4-21 Earnings Presentation

Capital expenditures are expected to run at ~12% capital intensity in the near term and mediate to ~9% by 2025. This capital expenditure plan should increase ON's competitive edge as it manufactures silicon carbide for use in modules, expand its capacity for power products, and accelerate its fabrication consolidation process in its acquired fabrication plant in East Fishkill, NY.

EV Tailwinds Persist

The most significant tailwind I foresee for ON is in the global transition to EVs/Hybrid EVs. ON seeks to capitalize on the transition by being a leading manufacturer and distributor of chip solutions within its automotive and industrial segments, while exiting its other low-margin businesses.

Automotive and Industrial Growth - ON Semi (Q4-21 Earnings Presentation )

ON laid out its plans to increase its automotive business segment at a 7-9% CAGR from 2021-2025. Within this business segment falls electrification, ADAS (think autonomous driving solutions), and power. 7-9% growth seems conservative in my eyes as I look at the global outlook for electric vehicles over the next two decades.

BloombergNEF

BNEF predicts that new passenger vehicle sales will become the overwhelming majority of EV sales by 2040. ON semi will be the intermediary within the transition, providing its crucial technology to end markets and wreaking the benefits as a result.

ON also has a competitive advantage in its geographical reach, providing its solutions globally. In 2021, 31.1% of the company's revenue came from Singapore, 27.1% from Hong Kong, 16.7% from the UK, 13.8% from the US and 11.25% from other countries. Given EV adoption will span globally, ON is very well-positioned.

In terms of industrial automation, ON offers the infrastructure for connected lighting, machine vision, robotics, power conversion, and industrial drive. Given the industrial automation market is set to expand at a 6.88% CAGR for the next five years to a total value of $265B, I anticipate strong demand for ON's products to enable this growth. The chart of growth potential can be found below.

Estimation of Industrial Automation Market Size From 2020 to 2025 (statista)

This industry has massive potential as the BBC anticipates robots replacing up to 20 million jobs by 2030. Semiconductor companies will be extremely important in enabling this growth, and ON is at the forefront.

Valuation

My DCF-based valuation is contingent on my optimistic revenue outlook which can be found below.

5-Year Revenue Forecast Made By Author Using Own Forecasts

I believe that revenues will grow at a 5-year CAGR of 12.21% based on the demand we are currently seeing for ON's products and the immense growth opportunities within automotive and industrial automation. ON has a wide moat around its business by protecting its products with a long list of patents which shields it from new competition.

On a multiple basis ON is cheap, trading at 14.42x forward earnings and an EV/EBITDA of 14.73. I am encouraged that the company's P/E ratio has compressed 64.90% whilst earnings have grown 166% over the same one-year time span.

This means investors are paying less for the increased earnings power the company has generated over the past year.

Within my DCF-model, I assume relatively similar historical margins (which is conservative given management expects margins to expand). I also assume a WACC of 11.51% and an exit multiple of 14x which is ~14% below its current EV/EBITDA of 14.73x (conservative). Applying my 14x exit multiple on year five projected EBITDA I arrive at a terminal value (after discounting) of $27.1B. The rest of my forecast/assumptions can be found in my model below.

DCF Model Made By Author Using Own Forecasts

My model shows that ON is undervalued by ~15% currently, resulting in my current buy rating.

Strong Financial Position

It is not only ON's growth that is impressive, but also its financial position. After a deep analysis of the company's balance sheet, it seems to be improving on already solid financial standing. Below are some of the key numbers.

ON Important Balance Sheet Information (Seeking Alpha Financials )

In terms of liquidity, ON was able to increase its cash balance 25% Y/Y and improve its current ratio from 1.90x to 2.45x, a 29% increase. The company's working capital increased by 48% (from $1.51B to $2.24B) showing its liquidity strength and ability to continue investing back into the business. Total debt shrank 10% through repayments the company made on its long-term debt. I was also impressed by ON's inventories which increased 10% in the face of major supply chain pressures. This reflects the company's strong outstanding relationships with suppliers which should help it traverse the current supply chain constraints.

Competitors/Risks

ON ranks ahead of most of its peers. The company has a market-beating quant rating of 'strong buy' and also has been assigned buys by SA authors and Wall Street analysts.

Seeking Alpha Ratings Tool (Seeking Alpha )

In terms of my own rationale for ON versus its competitors, I cite the company's free cash flow outperformance versus its peers over the past year.

Most of ON's competition has either shrank or only marginally grown its free cash flow. ON on the other hand has grown its free cash flow by 153.9%, well ahead of its competition. This free cash flow should allow the company to continue reinvesting in its business, buying back shares, and increasing shareholder value.

The main risk to my valuation is a further increase in supply chain-related constraints within the semiconductor market. This would limit ON's ability to increase inventory and service the high demand for its chips. Customers could then go and find alternatives, which would hurt the company's longstanding relationships and hamper my optimistic revenue growth forecast. Although I do not anticipate this happening, investors should be aware of this possibility.

Final Thoughts

Overall, ON Semiconductor is a stock worth owning at current levels. The secular tailwinds in the economy continue to persist for industrial automation and automotive transitioning to the EV/Hybrid EV space. For investors that want a piece of this fast-growing sub-segment of the US economy, ON is a great way to play it. The company is cheap on both a multiple-basis and an absolute basis, with shares currently 15% undervalued. ON is a cash-flow machine that will continue to reinvest in its business, repurchase shares, and continue to generate shareholder value. I recommend investors begin accumulating shares at current levels before the market repricing occurs.