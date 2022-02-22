Alexe Marcel/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Over the past two years, Guess? (NYSE:GES) has done an incredible business transformation. The company has entered a sustainable growth trajectory (which, however, was disrupted by the pandemic), its profitability has significantly increased. The company is planning to reach 2.8 billion sales, 12% operating margin, $3.50 EPS, and 31% return on invested capital by 2024. Such goals look quite realistic. The company has several growth drivers that will allow it to increase sales in the coming years. The operating margin will grow due to the rapid growth of profitable wholesale sales. Although I expect Guess to improve margins by growing more profitable segments, it is enough to implement an authorized repurchase program to achieve its EPS target. If the $3.50 target P/E was reached, then at the current P/E the company would trade at a significant premium to the current price. According to my assessment, the upside potential to the fair price is from 44 to 47%.

Guess? Inc. is an American fashion company specializing in designing, distributing, and licensing clothing and accessories for men, women, and children under the brands GUESS, GUESS Kids, and MARCIANO by GUESS. The company operates in five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. Guess sells its products through direct-to-consumer, wholesale, and licensing distribution channels. According to the latest report, the company directly manages 1,051 stores in the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

On February 7, Legion Partners Asset Management LLC, an activist investor who owns a 2.5% stake in Guess, published a letter to the company's Board of Directors with a proposal to remove the co-founders of the Marciano brothers from their positions. The activist wants to remove Paul Marciano from the position of a chief creative officer because several women have accused him of sexual harassment in recent years (all direct links can be found here at the end of the text). Legion accuses Maurice Marciano of turning a blind eye to the allegations against his brother as chairman of the board.

The accusations against Paul Marciano will always have a discounting effect on the market value of the shares, as they create significant reputational risks for Guess. As soon as the scandal flared up with renewed vigor, the pressure appeared on Jennifer Lopez, who has been cooperating with the company for a long time. In addition, it is worth remembering that the premium brand in the Guess family bears the name of the founder - Marciano. Brand perception is essential in the fashion industry, so reputation is the most valuable intangible asset here.

In 2018, after one of the latest sex scandals, the Board of Directors decided that Paul Marciano should leave Guess in 2019. However, despite the protests from the public and some shareholders, this decision was changed. I'm low on Legion Partners' chances as Paul Marciano is the largest shareholder in Guess with around 20% shares, and it takes a lot of votes to win the corporate fight. However, the activist may have secured enough support from the board of directors before starting the fight.

After several years of stagnation two years ago, Guess began a business transformation that has brought significant benefits to the company's shareholders. GES has done an incredible job of improving brand awareness, product quality, marketing, visual merchandising upgrades, sales optimization, and store fleet upgrades. By the end of the year, the company will likely double its operating margin and profit from pre-pandemic levels.

A few quarters ago, Guess announced its financial goals for 2024. According to these goals, in 2024, revenue will be $2.8 billion, operating margins of 12%, Adj. EPS of $3.50, ROIC of 31%. I think we will see ticks next to each of the goals.

By the end of the year, revenue is expected to grow by 38% YoY to $2.59 billion. Thus, to meet the revenue target in 2023 and 2024, sales should grow by approximately 4.5% and 4.2% YoY, respectively. The company has several growth drivers capable of bringing such dynamics in the coming years. Due to the strengthening of brand positioning, there is a high demand for jeans, bags, dresses, and outerwear. Current demand allows the company to increase prices: AURs rose by 15-20%, increasing revenue and gross margin despite common problems in the supply chain. In addition, e-commerce is growing at a rapid pace. In 2020, 13% of Guess' total sales was attributable to e-commerce, and according to the management's expectations, by the end of 2022, the share will be 20%, which is still insignificant since best-in-class companies are operating at between 30% and 40% penetration. Thus, these two factors can significantly contribute to the rate of sales growth in the coming years.

An operating margin of 12% also looks realistic. Firstly, the management raised the guidance on the operating margin twice in 2021 to 11%, which is not far from the 2024 target. Secondly, in its development strategy, Guess focuses on the growth of Americas wholesale. The operating margin of this segment is 27%, which is significantly higher than the overall figure. In addition, this segment is growing significantly faster than total revenue (+88% vs. +46% by the end of nine months ended October 30). Thirdly, share-based compensation accounted for about 2.4% of the company's total operating expenses in the last reporting period. If not for the SBC, the operating margin could have reached 12% this year.

The expected EPS also looks realistic. The number of total common shares outstanding is 65 million, and the EPS consensus for 2022 is $2.95, at the bottom line of $191.8 million. In August, the Board of Directors has authorized a program to repurchase up to $200 million of the company's common stock. Thus, at $25 per share (I'm taking $25 for ease of calculation, the price on 02/21/2022 is $22.9), GES will buy back 8 million shares. With an EPS of $3.5 and a number of shares of 57 million, net income would be $199.5 million. If the company reach the expected revenue of $2.8 billion, the net margin will be 7.1%, in line with the current TTM indicator. Although I expect Guess to improve margins by growing more profitable segments, it is enough to implement an authorized repurchase program to achieve its EPS target.

Excluding share buybacks, Guess needs to improve its net margin by just 1.1 percentage points to 8.2% to reach its EPS target at the current number of shares outstanding (if sales reach $2.8 billion). I expect the company to improve margins in the coming years. Firstly, management said that rising cotton prices were putting pressure on the company's profitability, but even under these conditions, the company posted its highest gross margin since 2012. Overcoming supply chain problems are likely to lead to a significant increase in the gross margin. Secondly, as mentioned above, I expect the operating margin to grow due to the higher growth rate of the more profitable wholesale segment.

My DCF model is based on some assumptions. I expect revenue to reach the expected $2.8 billion in 2024 and continue to grow at 2% per annum in line with the Fed's inflation target. Although the gross margin has grown by an average of 1.74 percentage points per year from 2017 to 2020, I expect it to increase by only 0.3 percentage points per year until the end of the forecast period. The operating margin is also projected based on an expected 12% in 2024. In the model, I do not take into account share buybacks. Other relative indicators are projected based on historical dynamics and current trends. The assumptions are presented below:

With the cost of equity equal to 10%, the Weighted Average Cost of Capital [WACC] is 8.4%.

With a Terminal EV/EBITDA of 5.52x, the model projects a fair market value of $2.2 billion, or $32 per share. The company is trading at a 47% upside to my estimate of fair value.

Guess is currently trading at a P/E multiple of 8.9x. If the company reaches EPS of $3.50, the market value of the shares would reach $31.2 at today's P/E, for an upside potential is 33%. In addition, in the third quarter, Guess raised its quarterly dividend to $0.225, giving a dividend yield of around 4%. Thus, the total return on share ownership could be between 44% and 47% in 2024, and the annual return could be 13-13.5%.

The key takeaway for investors is that Guess's 2024 targets are not only realistic but even conservative. While the Marciano factor is likely to continue to have a discounting effect, the GES share price should rise significantly higher, in my view, if targets are met even at the same current multiples. I am bullish on the company.