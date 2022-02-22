novaart/iStock via Getty Images

Since my previous article in September, Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) stock is down 24%. I believe the reason for the decline was the 4Q21 guidance implied in the 3Q21 earnings call. As LCUT will be reporting 4Q21 results on March 9th, in this article I will dig deeper into the guidance for 4Q21, what I expect earnings to look like, the new 5-year plan, the safety of the dividend and my updated valuation for LCUT.

Seeking Alpha

Company guidance

During the earnings call, the company provided an updated 2021 guidance. They guided for FY2021 revenues of 870-890M USD and EBITDA between 88-92M USD. At first glance, it looks like great guidance where revenues grow 14.4%, EBITDA 16.4% while EBITDA margin expands 20bps to 10.2%. However, double-clicking on the implied quarters, suggests that 4Q21 will have bad EBITDA margins compared to 4Q20 and even to pre-COVID 4Q19.

As some customer demands from 3Q21 were rolled over to 4Q21, the 4Q21 revenues make sense as they are higher than 4Q20's and 4Q19's. As per EBITDA margin, the fourth quarter tends to have the highest margin for the year. On 4Q19 and 4Q20 the EBITDA margins were 12.3% and 13.0% respectively, however, the implied EBITDA margin ranges between 8.4% to 10.6% with a midpoint of 9.5%. This suggests that LCUT was not able to fully offset cost pressures from freight cost, raw material inflation and wage increases in the fourth quarter.

Company filings & author estimates

4Q21 preview

In order to estimate 4Q21 earnings, I considered the momentum of LCUT earnings, the impact of continuous supply constraints and the impact of raw material and wage inflation on other consumer companies that already have reported 4Q21 earnings.

Revenues: 270M USD

This is an increase of 8.3% compared to 4Q20. This may seem high but I believe that around 10M USD of revenues is just a rollover of 3Q21 customer orders that were not fulfilled due to supply constraints. This figure implies total revenues for the full year of 877M USD, a bit lower than the lower band of the guidance. I believe the supply constraints intensified in December and the guidance they provided was at the start of November. I think the revenue increase will be driven by increased volume rather than pricing.

Gross margin of 32%

While the gross margin for 2020 was 35.6%, the margin in 1Q21 declined to 33.7% due to the cost pressures, supply constraints and the European operation. Since then, margins have been improving to 35.4% in 2Q21 and 37% in 3Q21 due to pricing, cost savings, recovery in the European market, product mix and increase in higher-margin channels such as e-commerce.

LCUT's penetration in e-commerce will continue in 4Q21. In 3Q21 e-commerce represented 19% of total sales, an increase from 16.4%.

SG&A of 67M USD

While 67M USD implies an improvement in SG&A declining from 27.3% to 25% of revenues, in absolute numbers, quarterly SG&A would be increasing from 61.4M USD in 3Q21. The increase would be driven by further wage inflation, end-of-year expenses and further increase in shipping costs in the UK.

EBITDA of 25M USD

The resulting EBITDA from the assumptions above would be 25M USD for the fourth quarter with an EBITDA margin of 9.2%. This would imply a full-year EBITDA of 89M USD which lies within the guidance of 88-90M USD.

Net income of 10.6M USD and EPS of $0.52 per share

The resulting net income of 10.6M USD for the quarter implied a full-year net income of 32M USD which is in line with the guidance. The EPS of $0.52 per share is more optimistic than the $0.48 consensus.

5-year Plan

Also during the 3Q21 call, LCUT presented the 5-year plan where by 2026 they aim to have 1.25B USD in revenues and 145M USD in EBITDA. This plan is ~200M USD more revenues and 19M USD more EBITDA than my model. They are expecting to achieve this organically by further penetration in commercial foodservice, expanding in adjacent categories and the international market. To achieve this, they would need to invest 12M USD incrementally in capex to expand its US distribution operations.

For the expansion in commercial foodservice, they want to leverage its brand MIKASA Hospitality. LCUT has a presence in the back-of-house industry for 15 years and now wants to expand to the front-of-house. They aim to generate 60M USD of revenues from this by 2026, which I think is conservative as they estimate the addressable market to be 2B USD.

LCUT estimates the addressable market of the international segment to be 82B USD and I think that is the main reason they are not letting go of this unprofitable business yet. They have a presence in over 100 markets and now have dedicated 12 country managers mainly in Europe and Asia. In 2021 they are targeting to break even in this segment which would be a good achievement as it has been unprofitable for years.

Valuation

Taking into account the revised 2021 forecast and the 5-year plan, my value per share declined from $30 to $27 per share. This decline is driven by a slower margin recovery than I anticipated.

Author estimates

Dividend

While companies are stopping or reducing the dividend, LCUT maintained its quarterly dividend flat. The dividend yield is a meager 1.28%, and the dividend hasn't increased since 4Q15, but the dividend has been pretty reliable as it only costs the company ~3.7M USD annually. The 5-year plan will require incremental capex of 12M USD and cash flow generation may decline slightly as LCUT is building inventory. These two factors may put some strain on the balance sheet, but I see the probability of LCUT cutting the dividend pretty low as it costs just 3.7M USD.

Conclusion

The stock price declined 29% since the 3Q21 earnings call due to the implied 4Q21 results. I believe that the market overshot and results will be better than the market expects. Also, the outlook for the company is very attractive and supported by the 5-year plan. I recommend buying the stock as the risk is limited at the current prices while offering a +100% upside.