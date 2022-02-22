ktsimage/iStock via Getty Images

Overview

At the end of November 2021 I posted a note on Seeking Alpha discussing BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), the 2 messenger-RNA giants whose vaccines - Moderna's SpikeVax, and BioNTech's Comirnaty - developed in partnership with Pfizer (PFE) - were the first two vaccines to be approved to treat COVID-19 (in November 2020), and are now widely regarded as the two most effective and safe.

Neither company had ever brought a drug product to market before, their focus being mainly on researching the potential of messenger-RNA technology to treat infectious diseases, cancers, autoimmune conditions and more besides - but both saw their share prices sky-rocket as it became clear their vaccines would bring in tens of billions of dollars.

In the final reckoning, BioNTech expects to report earnings of ~$18 - $19bn in FY21 - based on its Q321 guidance - and Moderna has forecast for earnings of $15 - $18bn. Both companies will likely earn ~$10bn of net profit each (based on net profits for both of ~$7.5bn in the 9m to September 2021) - a staggering achievement for two companies that, in 2019, would probably have felt their first commercialised drug was 3-5 years away.

Omicron Strain Fails To Lift Falling Share Prices

When I lasted posted, the Omicron strain of the coronavirus had just been identified, and I encouraged investors to look to buy BioNTech and sell Moderna in the short term on the news, based on BioNTech's substantially lower valuation at the time of $88bn versus Moderna's $139bn. My main conclusion, however, was as follows:

All things considered, short-term volatility aside, over the long term, it seems unlikely that BioNTech or Moderna will be able to sustain current valuations as pure COVID vaccine plays, and may face a correction in the long run. The underlying science continues to have major promise, however, and they both remain two of the most important companies in biotech, in my view.

BioNTech's price did indeed spike briefly - from $335, to $360, but as I suggested, since late November both companies' shares have collapsed in value - BioNTech's by 55%, to a share price of $157, and market cap valuation of $38bn, and Moderna's by 59%, to a share price of $146, and market cap valuation of $59bn.

The Omicron strain of COVID was - as tentatively predicted at the time - somewhat milder in nature than e.g. the delta strain, and a couple of weeks ago, Joe Biden's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Fauci felt bold enough to proclaim that we are moving out of the "full blown" pandemic phase of COVID-19, that "COVID restrictions will soon be a thing of the past", and that, depending on your medical need, a booster shot may only be required "every four or five years."

Have Moderna and BioNTech Become Oversold

In 2022, BioNTech says it expects to earn ~$19bn of vaccine revenues, while Moderna has forecast for earnings of $18.5bn. As such, having been heavily overbought when trading at share prices of >$445 and >$480 (in August 2021), could it be that both BioNTech and Moderna are now oversold?

At current market caps, based on FY22 earnings forecasts, BioNTech now has a forward Price to Sales ratio of ~2x, and a forward Price to Earnings ratio - if we estimate that net income margin is similar or even slightly below 2021's margin, let's say 50-55% - of ~3.5 - 4x. Moderna's ratios would be a little higher - at a forward P/S of ~3.2x, and a forward PE of ~6x (based on a similar profit margin as BioNTech's), but you could certainly make a strong case for investing in either company based on these data.

Would investing in either Moderna or BioNTech be a good move at the present? Much depends on what kind of market for COVID vaccine will emerge after governments' stop covering the costs of mass vaccination. Unless something untoward happens - a new, dangerous COVID strain emerging, that requires another round of mass vaccination for example - we can be fairly sure that a private vaccine market will not be worth much more than $10bn.

What Should Moderna and BioNtech Expect From A Private Market?

Yes, both Moderna and Pfizer / BioNTech would push the price of their vaccines up - perhaps >$100 - but realistically, profit margins >50% are extremely rare in any industry. Moderna management estimates the company will distribute 700-800m doses in FY21, and BioNTech and Pfizer between them estimate they have distributed 2.5bn between them.

Next year, both companies will likely manufacture and distribute a similar amount - but the landscape may look very different from 2023 onwards. Who will be buying COVID vaccines from them? CVS (CVS) perhaps, possibly Walmart (WMT), or health insurers / providers such as UnitedHealth (UNH) or Humana (HUM)?

These types of companies certainly have the financial means to invest in COVID vaccines, but when we consider the global market for flu vaccination is only estimated to exceed >$10bn in size in 2028, perhaps $2.5bn of annual COVID vaccine revenues should be all that Moderna and BioNTech expect over the medium to long-term for their breakthrough mRNA vaccines, given Comirnaty sales are shared with Pfizer, and the number of other vaccines available - such as those from e.g. Novavax (NVAX), Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) etc.

What certainly seems clear is that neither BioNTech nor Moderna can maintain even their current, discounted (to recent highs) market valuations as pure COVID plays - and neither companies' management wants that either. Both companies have been laying foundations for long-term growth and global reach in recent months. Both companies have been empire building, but before I discuss that, it's worth considering that both companies' pipelines look thin on revenue generating potential in the short-to-medium term.

BioNTech's Oncology Pipeline Short On Blockbuster Potential - Long Term Vaccine Revenues Unlikely To Exceed $5bn

Beginning with BioNTech - the Germany-based company's twin therapeutic focuses in the short to medium term are infectious diseases and oncology.

In partnership with Pfizer, BioNTech is developing vaccines for influenza - at the Phase 1 clinical trial stage - and shingles - a Phase 1 trial is expected to initiate this year. Meanwhile, independently BioNTech will initiate Phase 1 trials in malaria, tuberculosis and Herpes Simplex Virus 2 this year. HIV is another target, in collaboration with the Bill and Melinda Gates foundation.

In oncology, BioNTech is embracing a variety of techniques and approaches to treating cancers, as shown below.

BioNTech's diverse approach to immuno-oncology. (BioNTech presentation)

Source: slide from JPM Healthcare presentation Jan '22.

It's pipeline is also diverse, with 19 different candidates in development, by my count, 16 of which have entered the clinic, as shown below.

BioNTech oncology pipeline (BioNTech presentation)

Source: slide from JPM Healthcare presentation Jan '22.

With that said, investors expecting the same miraculous success for BioNtech in oncology that was achieved when targeting COVID may be disappointed.

Scratching beneath the surface, we can see that BioNtech is arguably behind the curve in areas such as cell therapy - where pharmas including Gilead Sciences (GILD), Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) and Novartis (NVS) already have cell therapies approved by the FDA and commercially available in indications such as lymphomas including DLBCL, and follicular, with peak sales estimates in the multi-billions.

BioNTech is targeting solid tumors with its cell therapy BNT211, including ovarian, testicular, lung and gastric, and specifically targeting Claudin 6 ("CLDN6"), a "cancer specific carcino-embryonic antigen," but a Phase 1/2 trial has not yet produced any miraculous results - 9 of 10 patients have shown some kind of response to therapy, but there have been no complete responses, and an overall response rate ("ORR") of 40%.

There are two mRNA vaccine platforms - FixVac and iNeST - targeting mainly solid tumors. Beginning with FixVac, BNT111 is entering a Phase 2 trial in advanced melanoma, in combination with Regeneron's immune checkpoint inhibitor ("ICI") Libtayo (Cemiplimab).

The target is an ORR of >30%, but there's not yet any strong evidence that this combo can improve upon durable response rates of 45%-50% currently achieved by monotherapy ICIs. It also should be noted that Libtayo itself competes against two megablockbuster ICI therapies in Merck's (MRK) Keytruda, and BMY's Opdivo - Libtayo has generally failed to outperform either of these two.

It's a similar story with the rest of the FixVac portfolio, targeting prostate, head and neck, lung and ovarian cancers - there's a substantial unmet need for better therapies but no clear evidence as yet that BioNTech's therapies are the solution. And it's a similar story also with iNeST - a 31-patient trial of BNT122 - the most advanced candidate - as a monotherapy in solid tumors produced just 1 complete response ("CR"), and a 132-patient trial in combo with Roche's (OTCQX:OTCQX:RHHBY) Tecentriq (atezolizumab) produced only 1 CR.

As such, it's hard to get over-excited about BioNTech's prospects in oncology at the present time, and not a great deal of evidence that there is a multi-billion selling asset sitting somewhere within its pipeline.

In infectious disease, there may be - in my estimation - up to ~$10bn of sales up for grabs in influenza, malaria or HSV2 - after all, BioNTech already has a very strong proof of concept in vaccination - perhaps enough to support its current $38bn market cap - although I think a safer bet would be a valuation of $30bn, based on ~$5bn of vaccine related sales, and a P/S ratio of ~5x.

Moderna's More Diverse Pipeline Perhaps The Better Prospect - But Still Lacks Short-Term Promise

Moderna's pipeline arguably has the greater depth and variety at present, targeting oncology, cardiovascular, autoimmune and rare disease at present, as well as infectious diseases.

The company's cytomegalovirus vaccine is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial, and is arguably the likeliest candidate from either company to make it to market next. A Zika vaccine has entered a Phase 2 trial, while HIV is another important target, with an Investigational New Drug ("IND") application having been submitted to the FDA.

Away from infectious disease, Moderna's pipeline looks as follows:

Moderna therapeutic programs as of Q321 (Moderna presentation)

Source: Q321 earnings presentation.

In oncology, Moderna is working alongside Merck and its mega-blockbuster ICI Keytruda to try to augment its efficacy with a cancer vaccine, but nothing beyond the Phase 1 stage has yet been initiated, although the candidate MRNA-4157 has achieved an overall response rate ("ORR") of 50%, with two of 10 patients showing a complete response ("CR") in Head and Neck cancer ("HNSCC").

The partnership with AstraZeneca (AZN) around a vascular endothelial growth factor ("VEGF") targeting heart disease candidate is nearly five years old, but there are some signs that this therapy - which works via injecting mRNA directly into the heart of a patient to activate repair mechanisms - could work. Moderna's CEO Stephane Bancel has been talking up a breakthrough in this space for nearly a decade, although it should be stressed a final candidate is nowhere near the approval stage yet.

Autoimmune is an interesting therapeutic target in my view, although these markets are highly competitive and contested by most major pharmas - from AbbVie - with Humira, Skyrizi and Rinvoq, to Sanofi (SNY) / Regeneron's (REGN) Dupixent - forecast for $12bn per annum peak sales, to Bristol Myers Squibb's S1P modulating Zeposia - a potentially safer and more effective therapeutic option.

Moderna's rare disease portfolio is scarcely beyond the pre-clinical / candidate selection phase, so there must be a concern for investors as to where the next revenue generating drug outside of a vaccine is coming from?

Perhaps it will be from Moderna's collaboration with Vertex (VRTX) to develop a new generation of Cystic Fibrosis drugs - but nearly 18 months on from the phenomenal success of SpikeVax against COVID-19, expectations that there is >$10bn of long term annual revenues outside of COVID should perhaps be dampened.

In previous posts, I suggested Moderna could earn >$20bn per annum from a combination of COVID and other infectious disease vaccines - namely influenza, CMV, and RSV - but the demand for COVD vaccines after this year may not add up to much more than $5bn per annum for Moderna.

In fairness to Moderna, An Epstein Barr virus vaccine has entered Phase 2, and this is a virus that affects most people at some time in their lives, and therefore an exciting prospect - although some may argue that a vaccine for this disease is not necessary.

Despite The Prospect Of Shrinking Revenues, Both Moderna and BioNTech Are Empire Building

Neither company wants to let go of the tremendous momentum generated by the unprecedented success of their COVID vaccines, and both are building out infrastructure to establish themselves as pharmas of global significance - even if they may not have the pipelines to match.

BioNTech, for example, has increased its R&D team by 40% in 2021, to >850 staff, and established new offices in China, Singapore and Turkey. It has acquired a new manufacturing site in Gaithersburg, in the US, focused on cell therapies, and established a commercial sales team in Germany, with an initial focus on Comirnaty, but it's tempting to wonder what that sales team will sell if the pandemic is declared over - no other product looks close to commercialization.

This week, BioNtech has announced a partnership with another German biotech, Medigene, acquiring the rights to Medigene's preclinical T cell receptor (TCR) program - although again this looks like a pipeline with a 5-10 year timeframe.

In Moderna's case, it's a similar story. The company wants to be global, and Stephane Bancel was able to tell audiences at the JPM Healthcare conference that Moderna is now a 3,000 employee company, with a presence in the 10 "most important countries around the world" while the company recently announced that it would be expanding in six new European countries - Belgium, Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands, Poland, and Sweden, whilst a major manufacturing centre may be being planned in the UK.

Both Moderna and BioNTech are cash rich - probably beyond their wildest expectations - Moderna says it has ~$17bn of capital to deploy, and I would estimate BioNtech reported >$15bn of cash as of Q321. That's a sufficient amount of money for both companies to make ambitious plans to establish themselves amongst the major pharmaceutical companies.

Conclusion - BioNTech and Moderna Are Building Out Infrastructure But Still Have Much To Prove - Valuations <$50bn May Persist For Several Years

I have declared myself a huge fan of mRNA technology in the past and suggested that Moderna had every chance to challenge the market valuations of the "Big 8" major US pharmaceuticals - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Pfizer (PFE), Eli Lilly (LLY), Merck (MRK), AbbVie (ABBV), Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY), Gilead Sciences (GILD), and Amgen (AMGN).

I felt Moderna stood a better chance of doing so than BioNTech, but given the companies similar development paths to date, from research-based companies, to lucrative IPOs, to companies with >$15bn selling assets, and >50% profit margins, there seems little reason not to believe in BioNtech if you believe in Moderna.

I would not necessarily be panicking now if I were holding Moderna or BioNtech shares for the long term. But I must admit that I may have placed too much faith in both companies' ability to build on their COVID success and bring new mRNA based therapeutic solutions to market.

Both companies remain pre-eminent in infectious diseases, and opportunities in influenza, HSV, HIV etc. are potentially worth multi billions - while at the same time unlikely to be able to cushion the below of a COVID market that is likely to shrink from ~$75bn per annum, to <$25bn in 2023 perhaps.

If COVID becomes endemic, there's perhaps a permanent >$20bn market in play, but whether that is enough to support market cap valuations for either Moderna or BioNTech of >$50bn - ~5x sales after 2025 I would estimate - is another question.

I'm not sure it would, and with both companies unexpectedly struggling to make genuine headway in other therapeutic modalities, I would be concerned about the medium- to longer-term valuations of either company, although I remain a huge admirer of the technology.

Over the next five years I would expect both BioNTech and Moderna to diversify even more into new areas - such as cell therapy in BioNTech's case, and perhaps gene editing in Moderna's case - in order to try to challenge the incumbent Big Pharma companies.

I'm less confident that either will succeed as I once was, so I would be unlikely to invest in either Moderna at current valuation of $58bn, or BioNTech at $38bn, although I would perhaps look to buy either company at <$35bn, given their exceptional short-term cash flow generation, and current COVID related momentum, which ought to last throughout 2022. If I were holding either companies stock, I wouldn't sell, but I would settle in for the long haul and expect to wait perhaps 5-10 years for a valuation >$150bn again.