Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) made a lot of progress since my September 2021 update. The launch of Empaveli looks solid so far, partner Sobi secured approval for Aspaveli in Europe (this is the brand name of Empaveli in Europe), the company raised cash to extend the runway into 2023 and it secured alignment with the FDA on the requirements for the NDA submission for intravitreal pegcetacoplan for the treatment of geographic atrophy. All these developments have helped the stock’s recovery during a very weak period for biotech stocks and Apellis now appears better positioned to create shareholder value in the following years.

Empaveli generated $15 million in U.S. net sales in 2021

Empaveli was approved in May of last year and it generated $0.6 million in net sales in its first quarter on the market, and $5.3 million and $9 million in Q3 and Q4 of 2021, respectively. These are decent numbers considering the fact Apellis is going after an entrenched leader AstraZeneca (AZN) with its C5 franchise (Ultomiris and Soliris) and that the launch was happening during a pandemic with two big waves (Delta and Omicron) that have significantly impacted the company’s ability to promote the product and its advantages compared to C5 inhibitors.

Management said last month at the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference that Empaveli has generated approximately 125 patient start forms since launch. Given these patient numbers and quarterly sales, I would estimate that Empaveli exited 2021 with an annualized net sales run rate of close to $50 million.

The addressable market is not very large as there are approximately 1,500 PNH patients in the United States on C5 inhibitors and approximately 150 are diagnosed each year. This means Empaveli’s market share has reached 7-8% in seven months on the market.

I think we will see continued steady growth as it is unlikely that Empaveli’s uptake will accelerate significantly going forward because the early success is probably driven by the switching of patients who are not feeling well on Soliris or Ultomiris. These are the patients who still have anemia and fatigue, but Apellis can tout its superiority data over Soliris and significant improvements due to the fact Empaveli addresses both intravascular and extravascular hemolysis while C5 inhibitors are only addressing intravascular hemolysis.

In late 2021, partner Sobi secured EMA approval for Aspaveli and Apellis should start collecting royalties on net sales in ex-U.S. territories ranging from high teens to high 20s. This is another significant opportunity for Empaveli/Aspaveli because Soliris and Ultomiris are generating approximately 45% of total net sales outside the United States.

Getting to an annualized net sales run rate of approximately $50 million in just over two quarters during a pandemic and in just over half of the addressable market suggests there is upside to my previous peak sales estimate range of $400-$500 million for this asset in the PNH indication, but I want to see a few more quarters of sales and how the uptake looks in ex-U.S. territories before raising estimates. However, I should mention that the launch in Europe will be slower due to the tedious process of getting reimbursement in place in each country.

Cash overhang removed

In my previous article, I suggested Apellis would need to raise cash soon due to the high cash burn. The company did that and has successfully removed one of the key overhangs on the stock after last year’s setback with intravitreal pegcetacoplan in geographic atrophy.

The company raised $380 million in net proceeds from a follow-on offering in November of last year, and it also filed a $300 million at-the-market offering in January which allows the company to sell shares on the open market to raise more cash if needed.

The pro-forma end of Q3 2021 cash balance that includes the $380 million in proceeds from the offering is $810 million and suggests Apellis ended 2021 with $690-$700 million in cash. The average quarterly cash burn in the last 5-6 quarters was $110 million and this is enough to last into mid-2023. Growing Empaveli net sales and Aspaveli royalties will help offset the increased spending going forward, and the $300 million at-the-market offering should be enough to get the company into 2024.

Regulatory update on intravitreal pegcetacoplan in geographic atrophy

In early November 2021, Apellis received formal, written feedback from the FDA that “further reinforces” the company’s plans to submit the NDA for intravitreal pegcetacoplan for geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration.

The company believes it has adequate efficacy data if the phase 2 FILLY data are included and that the FDA does not make a distinction between study phases as long as the study is adequate and well-controlled.

The NDA submission is planned in the first part of the year and Apellis believes that no additional studies will be needed for the submission.

I think it is important to make a distinction between what can be submitted for review and what is required for approval, but I do think it would be reasonable to have this candidate approved considering the lack of treatment options, two positive trials (one phase 2 and one phase 3) along with one failed trial that trended in the right direction and missed on statistical significance.

But what is reasonable may not happen, and my concerns are less on the regulatory side than they are on the commercial side. The commercialization of a drug like this would require significant resources and it is questionable whether patients will come back every month to receive injections in their eyes because it is hard to notice a benefit, and pegcetacoplan has not generated evidence of improved vision.

On the data side, Apellis plans to report the 24-month data from the DERBY and OAKS phase 3 trials in the third quarter and this should shed more light on its efficacy and safety. In the phase 2 FILLY trial, the difference between pegcetacoplan and the control arm continued to widen over time. If this happens in the two phase 3 trials, it will improve the candidate’s commercial prospects.

APL-1030 to enter the clinic in late 2022/early 2023

Apellis expects to file an Investigational New Drug (‘IND’) application for APL-1030 in the second half of the year, and if approved by the FDA, the dosing of patients should start in late 2022 or early 2023.

Like pegcetacoplan, APL-1030 is also a complement C3 inhibitor, but with different properties – it is active in the brain.

In preclinical trials, APL-1030 was distributed through the brain and it prevented C3 breakdown in the brain. If it shows similar properties in humans, it could create a new franchise for Apellis in neurodegenerative diseases.

C3 breakdown in the brain of non-human primates (Apellis presentation)

Conclusion

The situation at Apellis has improved over the last few months and the increased share price during a very bad period for biotech stocks has reflected those improvements. I am skeptical about intravitreal pegcetacoplan’s prospects in GA, though I am acknowledging it offers decent upside optionality (if approved) considering the lack of treatment options, and I see good market opportunities for Empaveli/Aspaveli in PNH, cold-agglutinin disease, HSCT-TMA, C3G, and there are other potentially valuable shots on goal like APL-1030, which could create significant opportunities in neurodegenerative diseases.