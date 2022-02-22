BlackJack3D/E+ via Getty Images

Aequus Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB:AQSZF) is a growing specialty pharmaceutical company with an increasing pipeline of commercial products in ophthalmology and transplant, and a development stage pipeline in neurology and psychiatry. The company has 4 products on the market, Vistitan and Tacrolimus from Sandoz plus two new products of the Evolve product line from Medicom Healthcare since 1st Mar 2021.

Recap of Investment Opportunity

My thesis of the investment opportunity has been consistent during the past 3 years. It is based on projected revenue growth coming from already marketed products and new in-licensed products, creating an opportunity for continuous growth and therefore value for investors. Aequus has started sales of the two Evolve products on 1st Mar 2021, complementing the already successfully marketed Sandoz products Vistitan and Tacrolimus. The company also indicated new products for 2022. My confidence in the company to execute, however, has decreased since my last article on 7 Apr 2021. I will explain the context and the 'Why' in this article.

The Company’s Development and Why I Sell

The prospect indicated by Aequus during 2021 looked quite promising. The Evolve products will start to add to the revenue growth in 2021 and Zimed PF, call it a superior version of Vistitan, has been anticipated to join sales during 2022. Finally, there were rumors about additional Sandoz products potentially increasing the product portfolio as part of the anticipated contract extension for Vistitan and Tacrolimus towards the end of 2021.

During an interview with CEO Doug Janzen, published on 13 Aug 2021, the rumors were confirmed. In the context of the Tacrolimus contract extension, Doug Janzen mentioned a "potential expansion to include Tacrolimus Extended Release in 2021". This is referring to the Dailiport product which I mentioned in my previous article and it complements (not replace) the current Tacrolimus product. In addition, the CEO mentioned to be in discussion with Sandoz about “other bundled transplant opportunities” and specifically named 5 products.

So far so good. Why am I selling then? Very simple: Reality happened.

This is my take on the actual status:

Revenue for Q3/2021 (last reported quarter) with 712k CAD (+8.5% QoQ) has been okay, not great but within expectations; net loss of 381k CAD is still uncomfortably high for this small company but explainable with the effort of the Zimed PF submission; 2’885k CAD of cash gives the company sufficient buffer for now but breakeven seems again farther away than you may want

Evolve revenue has started rather slow, with only 43k CAD in Q3/2021

The contract extensions for Vistitan and Tacrolimus have been communicated in January 2022 with no mention of Dailiport or the additional transplant product opportunities

On 6 Jan 2022, AQS finally reported the submission of the Zimed PF NDS to Health Canada, with a target review time of 355 days. In my opinion, for the positive case of an approval, the market launch will not happen before mid-2023

On 17 Aug 2021, the company announced a collaboration with reVision on a Stargardt disease program. While this opportunity sounds exciting in case of success, the program is yet in a pre-clinical stage. Statistically, there is a <10% chance of such a product ever hitting the market and a 4-7 year long and very cash consuming path lies ahead of this endeavor. Personally, I am not too excited because AQS has neither the time nor cash to bring it to success and the risk of failure is extremely high. Partnerships or licensing may help with the funding but will not change general timelines and risks

Summarizing the status, I see very little opportunity for a game changer in 2022:

Even if AQS announces an extended agreement with Sandoz around Dailiport and / or additional products tomorrow, it is not unlikely that first revenue of these products will only hit the books in 2023

Zimed PF will not be a driver in 2022 because there is no potential for good news in the submission process, only the risk of concerns and delays

I do believe that Evolve’s revenue will continuously grow but I do not expect this to be a game changer for 2022 either

In Dec 2019, Aequus and Medicom Healthcare signed a term sheet to jointly co-commercialize ophthalmology products in the US and they wanted to “begin generating US revenues in 2020”. We haven’t heard about it since, and I do not anticipate it to happen in 2022. It is questionable if this plan still exists, given the fact that no effort was made since the announcement to keep investors informed

Breakeven, more or less announced every year since 2015 for "next year", still could not be achieved and based on the current information, it may happen next year. Oh wait … although this time it might happen for real, IF, only IF new products join the portfolio until the beginning of 2023, in my opinion

I have been following Aequus for around 7 years meanwhile. One constant learning is that with Aequus everything takes much longer than communicated and anticipated. With the outlook for the upcoming 12 months, there is very little opportunity for excitement. For penny stocks, the share price usually moves on excitement and not due to continuous revenue growth in single-digit (QoQ) magnitudes.

2023 may be a better year for the company, under the condition that the expected progress is reported on the Sandoz agreements and the Zimed PF submission during 2022. Personally, I have to admit that I do see better investment opportunities for 2022 and with my growing doubts whether the company is really able to execute as announced, I took the decision to sell.

There is one more concern: Novartis, the mothership of the Sandoz brand, is currently reevaluating the place of Sandoz within their enterprise strategy. One option on the table is to sell the Sandoz brand. Depending on the decision, partners like Aequus might become collateral damage. The reevaluation might also be the reason why it got very silent around the anticipated partnership for the additional products. Considering that nearly all of Aequus’ revenue is currently based on the two Sandoz products, this clearly adds more uncertainty to any investment. While I am ready to take smart risks, I start to feel uncomfortable when risks become unpredictable.

Why I Sell and Rate it a "Hold"

In my opinion, any investment decision for Aequus currently comes down to the following factors:

Do you accept the uncertainty around the partnership with Sandoz

What is your timeframe for the investment

What is your conviction for the company to execute as anticipated

Being invested in penny stocks requires you to accept high risks. For the Sandoz partnership there are good arguments why Aequus may not be impacted by any upcoming decision. Most companies are not interested to get their own hands dirty for products like Tacrolimus and Vistitan in the Canadian market and Aequus has a proven track record of continuous growth with these products. On the flip side, when global enterprises reevaluate the strategy for a whole brand there may be collateral damage for the greater good of the strategy.

Talking about investment timeframes, if you plan with a timeframe of 2 years or more, Aequus may still turn out to be a good investment and there are good arguments that in the long run the business model turns into the long-awaited success. The company built a promising sales structure in Canada that should be able to scale well for additional ophthalmology or transplant products. I recommend, however, to keep low expectations for 2022, with potentially a better outlook for 2023, in case the "IFs" mentioned before materialize timely.

Finally, most important is your conviction into the company to deliver as anticipated. If the company does deliver accordingly, there is a realistic chance it will do well for the upcoming years. If new product announcements and revenue growth get delayed again, it will be difficult for Aequus to advance in any meaningful way even in 2023.

If you are invested with a multi-year timeframe, you accept the uncertainty around the Sandoz partnership and you have high conviction in the company to execute, then holding your investment might be a reasonable choice. Personally, in this case I would not add to the portfolio as long as the uncertainty around the Sandoz partnership has not been cleared.

In case you are in the same position as me, losing conviction in the company’s ability to execute (at least with regards to timeframes) and feeling uncomfortable with the risks around the Sandoz partnership, it probably makes little sense to continue the investment.

Summarizing my thoughts, it depends on your own conclusions around the mentioned risks, timeframe and conviction whether to hold or sell. I have chosen the Hold rating for the stock because it shall emphasize the message that I still do see arguments for continuing the investment and I still see a potential path to success for Aequus in the upcoming years if they finally execute according to expectations. It is, however, not the path that I want to go myself after 7 years of announcements, delays and surprises and I decided to look for other investment opportunities instead.