SAS AB (publ) (SASDF) CEO Anko van der Werff on Q1 2022 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Louise Bergström

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Louise Bergström and I'm Vice President of Investor Relations here at SAS. Today, I would like to welcome you to Scandinavian Airlines first quarter of fiscal year 2022 presentation, which will be presented by our President and CEO, Mr. Anko Van der Werff, together with our CFO, Mr. Magnus Ornberg, as well as with our Chief Commercial Officer, Mr. Karl Sandlund.

Anko Van der Werff

Thank you Louise, and a very good morning to all of you, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining us here at SAS for our first quarter of the fiscal year 2022 report. My name is Anko Van der Werff, and I am the President and CEO of Scandinavian Airlines. I'll start by providing you with the quarterly overview, and then Magnus Ornberg, our CFO, will take you through our financial figures in more detail. I will then take over again and present the future plan of SAS, SAS FORWARD. SAS FORWARD is a comprehensive business and a financial transformation plan designed to place SAS on solid financial footing, which will allow us to, of course, further invest in our network, our people, fuel-efficient aircraft and all in all, making us competitive in the long-term. I will do this together with Magnus and also with Karl, [call him Sandlund], who is our Chief Commercial Officer. After that, when the presentation is finished, we will have a Q&A session with all of you as we always [indiscernible] now you can follow our presentation online. If we will try to guide you to the pages that we're talking about. And with that, Louise, let's flip to the first slide, I will highlight some of the key takeaways from the quarter.

Starting up with the quarter. We saw, of course, a strong demand continuing that we saw in the full autumn period. We saw healthy demand leading really up to Christmas and New Year's all the way out through September, October and November. However, as November came to an end, we saw the impact of Omicron which negatively affected the quarter. Omicron did not only affect the number of passengers flying, but it also meant that there were operational challenges throughout the world, industry due [indiscernible] forced to an increased number of [statements] and we were also hit by that. Winter is generally a slower season, which is just in line with seasonality and that should, of course, be remembered by all. But all in all, the numbers did not improve as much as we had hoped for, even though we were on the right track, as I said, from September to the end of November.

In the next few slides, I will present to you more in detail the passenger developments as well as going through a selection of operational metrics. Now I think there's going to be much repetition in a way over the next few slides because really Omicron or the first quarter as such was really a tale of 2 cities and we'll come back to that over the next few slides.

Looking back, we've said it before, worth mentioning again, very committed here [indiscernible] to driving a more sustainable future for the entire industry, certainly for SAS, of course, it is everyone's responsibility and you have to be on the forefront. We are working on positioning SAS as a leader in stable aviation, and we are progressing on associated projects such as renewing the fleet, replacing our old aircraft with new more fuel-efficient planes such as the 320neos, the 321LRs that are now really starting to get used by us and again, we'll come back to some of that.

During the quarter, we launched a cooperation with Vattenfall, LanzaTech and Shell Aviation, where we are working together in order to produce synthetic sustainable aviation fuel where one of the ingredients will be captured carbon dioxide and very interesting projects progressing fairly well, and we have to believe that, that will be part of our future.

Another interesting sustainable effort where we are enabling success by using our network of loyal customers is that we've introduced the possibility to receive additional EuroBonus points when sustainable aviation fuel [is board]. I am a big believer in this. This really puts the customers at the center of that sustainability drive, and it allows, of course, us to really also put our money where our [mouth] is. We are incentivizing people to do the right thing and buy biofuel for their trips.

Another point I would like to comment here is that our cash position has been closing at SEK 3.4 billion, which I think is relatively stable in that sense, when you look at what went on during the quarter. Our cash position has since then improved further because we have drawn on the [SEK 3 billion] term loan that has been provided by our largest owners, as you know already that we signed last year.

And of course, over the last few weeks since the Omicron restrictions have lifted, the ticket sales are picking up ahead of what we foresee is indeed a very healthy summer. So in that sense, the cash position is really one of the stronger ones we've had over the last 2 years, at least.

Looking ahead, as I alluded to, it's interesting to see that the booking momentum has once again [indiscernible], it's increased. Like I said, ticket sales are going well. We're looking forward to a summer with increased capacity. We are ramping up ourselves, and we have launched our summer program with all in all, 230 routes to 120 destinations and really expect to be back at least to 80% this summer, making out the first best summer.

Since 2019, we are following demand and the first booking window of development is very closely. We've said this before. It does feel a bit different now. That's why we always have to be very cautious with COVID and that we have had, of course, many surprises over the last years, but it really starts to feel different now and hopefully, that is a good sign for the future. That means still that we are finding ourselves in a different market, travel patterns have really changed. You see that both in terms of booking windows, you see it in terms of price points, mix of passengers because that mix has now come with a higher number of leisure travelers. We have also, over the last few weeks announced that we are starting new routes. I'll highlight at least here, Copenhagen Toronto and Stockholm Toronto. And we've also added destinations to Southern Europe, and we are in the process of looking at introducing new bases throughout Scandinavia to enhance the customer experience. And just a few weeks ago, we announced that we are launching a base in Bergen starting flying there from this summer.

Moving over to the right-hand side of the slide. We'll have a look at the numbers. You see the passenger numbers are up more than 200% since last year. Capacity is up more than 150%, revenue is also increased versus last year, but has come down versus the previous quarter. And if it hadn't been for Omicron, I think we would have definitely seen something much stronger. But it's time for Magnus to take us through those numbers in detail in a short while. I'll leave it to him.

Now let's go to Slide #2, please. If we start by looking at the numbers on the right-hand side, generally, as I said earlier, winter is a lower demand season, but the ramp-up that we have seen during the summer as well as during the fall was indeed very encouraging. Then suddenly, we had an effective Omicron hitting us and the abrupt changes in demand that suddenly stopped at that point impact, of course, the ramp-up. This meant that we were unable to adjust our cost rapidly because it really happened throughout the month of December, and we didn't want to, of course, affect all too many passengers for the Christmas and New Year season and decided to keep much of that capacity in.

As soon as -- and I think that is, again, the good news, it's really a clear trend that as restrictions are lifted, there really is that pent-up demand for travel. We do see an augmented amount of people travel when markets are opening up. And that is, once again, making us quite optimistic at least about the summer season.

Let's move on to Slide #3, please. Again, repeating myself, it is the [sale] of 2 cities. September, October, November, every single month doing better and that came to a halt in December. It shows, again, of course, the need for flexibility. It shows that need for flexibility and the ability to adapt quickly to changes. And that is also something that we very much talk to our workforce with that.

And with that, let's move on to Slide #4, please and go to Magnus.

Magnus Ornberg

Yes. Thanks, Anko and I will try to wrap up the financial portion of the quarter 1, so we can jump into our new plan as well. But if we look at this slide, we can see that until sometimes Q2 last year, we really had a reduced revenue quarter-by-quarter. And the focus then was how quick can we reduce cost? And I think we were down at something like minus 54% or something in Q2 last year, but you saw a big gap between revenues and cost. Then in Q3, we closed the gap to a large extent. And in Q4, we closed it even more. So of course, our ambition now going into Q1 with basically probably the best sort of -- almost for the best winter because we were sort of adjusting the capacity already going into it.

But of course, as Anko said, we then were hit by Omicron in the middle of it. And I would say that at least SEK 1 billion revenue impact in December and January on that, maybe a little bit more. And on the cost side, we have seen -- yes, of course, it's difficult to just put a break and reduce it, but we have also seen impact on real cost increases, for example, fuel price going up, but also the exchange rate impact on that fuel price. And also, if you compare fourth quarter from the previous quarter, we also see less furlough compensation since we have gotten benefit from in Q3 and Q4.

Going to the next slide, the revenue. I think we have commented on it. We have -- if you go back 1 year, of course, there's a significant increase. It's mainly driven by the passenger revenues, both capacity but also the gaping factor. So more than doubling of the volume cargo continues to contribute in a good way as well.

Next slide is the EBT development in the quarter. And I just want to highlight a bit on the currency side. Last year, we had SEK 1.9 billion negative, which was basically a decent number in light of the very low volume. If you compare this quarter now, we have a currency impact of SEK 1.5 billion, and this is basically the revaluation of the balance sheet on the U.S. dollar. So no real cash impact on that. So it's more an accounting treatment. So minus SEK 3.4 billion. And we have then this quarter more revenues. Of course, we have more cost due to the fact that we are flying more. And the net effect then is an improvement by some fleet SEK 100 million.

Probably the most important next slide is the cash. And there, we started the quarter, as Anko said, on SEK 4.3 billion. We have -- and I want to point that out more or less a 0 operational cash flow. So even though we have a challenge on the EBT level, we have managed to compensate the lower result with more sale of ticket. And I think that started something middle of January or early January, started to really pick up. And so therefore, we compensated that and basically -- so when we talk about cash burn, we are basically almost having a positive cash burn, as I have to find it before operation cash flow and you add back the refunds. And if you compare that to 1 year ago, we had a negative SEK 5 billion. So it's a completely different picture at this time.

Then of course, we are continuing to investing. We are paying PDPs for deliveries coming and financing PDPs more the scheduled amortization on our leases. So the SEK 3.4 billion, and then we have drawn the SEK 3 billion, as Anko said in the early February. And then we have on top of that also positive impact so far this month. So a good liquidity going into the spring.

Next slide, maturity profile. No big change since the previous quarter. We have roughly SEK 3.5 billion that is maturing this year. But I want to highlight that a lot of this is either PDPs, which are -- will be handled when we get deliveries of new aircrafts or engine financing that will be rolled over and maybe SEK 1.5 billion of it is basically scheduled amortization, which is really -- should be covered by running positive cash flow.

On the right side, you see also the aircraft deliveries, and we have a big year when it comes to deliveries, but we also have a big year in phasing out older aircraft. So we are really pushing on that renewal phase and a lot will happen during this year. On the fuel price, we have no hedges. And on the currencies, we have more or less the same hedges as we have seen early around 40% to 50%.

On my final slide to touch on the financial targets, and I would love to report positive return on invested capital. I cannot do that at this time. It's a negative 11% less negative. And we are, of course, working our way to the right side. On the financial preparedness around 50%, 48% to be exact. And we will talk more about that in the plan that we're coming to in the end. And then on financial net, of course, I thought not [applicable]. But if you read the report very carefully, you will see that this is actually the first time since I joined that we have a positive EBITDA, very small, but still a positive. So we are moving in the right direction and -- but more so to do, of course, [in that].

So with that, I close the Q1 and then I think we jump straight into the plan forward, Anko.

Anko Van der Werff

Yes. Perfect. Thank you very much. Let's move to Slide 11, please. Are we on the -- where is that Slide 13. Here we are. Yes. Perfect. Thank you. Yes. Look, let's set the stage here. SAS has, of course, for many years, been burdened by a challenging cost structure, and one that prevents the company from reaching its full potential. We have seen on top of that, the last 2 years, having been the most challenging in the history of the aviation history. And now we find ourselves as we have commented on in a changed market. Travel patents are different, market conditions are changing. And of course, we therefore, are really in need to look forward and chart a new course for that future. That is really why we are launching today our plan SAS FORWARD.

The plan is derived because of the prolonged pandemic. But once again, I want to make it very clear. It is almost as if there was that perfect storm and the reasons for doing this. If you go from the left-hand side to the right-hand side, the financial position, of course, the sense of urgency that we have seen over the last years that liquidity position, we are now in a short-term good liquidity position. We still need to make sure that it stays that way and that we move forward. The balance sheet, we have to be very clear there, it needs significant work. Demand, as we have pointed out, is changing.

The demand is changing into more leisure, relatively less business, especially for airlines such as SAS, we do need to adopt to that. And we do need to, of course, put the customer at the center of everything we do. It also means that the leisure passenger will be traditionally at least, and we do think we see it also in our data going forward, being more peaky or we peak here, it will be diverted, but the peaks will be more pronounced than what we have seen in the past.

The competition we have already over the last few quarters, also in our earnings calls commented on it. We see some restructured business around us. And we also see, of course, [indiscernible] coming in. The last but not least, being SAS, being Scandinavian and truly having the ambition ourselves here around the table, we want to be able to fund our transition to a sustainable aviation future.

Now we will, of course, focus on many of the elements in our immediate facility, let's call it our ecosystem. We will once again start with that customer, the customer that is at the core and the percent of everything that we do. For that, we have a very powerful brand, a brand that is built on several pillars that we will not change. EuroBonus is a key feature or the Alliance.

Of course, our product offering, when we see that currently, our customers like very much our network and our product offering those things also together with EuroBonus, we will not change. What we will do is change fundamentally our cost structure. We have to be fully competitive. And we have, therefore, embarked also on a very ambitious investment in digital and IT and we will come back extensively on that. It is, of course, in the current digital world, important to be at the forefront, and there are several areas that will be beneficial coming out of this investment, both from a customer experience point of view, but also to improve and, of course, enable enhanced revenue personalization through ancillaries that we've spoken about.

Our fleet to be redesigned through the network. It's really a fleet review and a fleet flows up as we call it here and a redesigned network. That will improve margins. We already have started quite some good work on that with utilization being significantly increased and also stage length, which will drive the cost further down. Older planes, of course, being replaced by new ones, already Magnus spoke about that as well will allow us to invest into sustainable aviation fuel also, of course, while optimizing the utilization of all the resources throughout the organization.

More bases, we have announced, for instance, Bergen. I've shared that, but we will recruit up to 100 people this summer already. And in the end, relatively speaking, balance our capacity a bit more towards that leisure market, certainly during the peaks. And this also means that already for this summer, we will be flying more to Southern Europe as we have ever done more than we had ever done.

What makes, of course, our business thrive is our people. We want to build a sustainable future. And when we talk about sustainable future, we really talk about 3 things here. It is, of course, the environmental sustainability, again, through fleet renewal, sustainable aviation fuel. But our talent that comes to social sustainability, attract, recognize and, of course, also retain our talent. We can only do that, and that really is now the core of the third level of sustainability when we provide financial returns. So first and foremost, SAS has to be profitable, SAS has to be able to stand on its own two feet.

In the plan, 6 key pillars, if you like, the key areas that we are working very hard on to, of course, implement and where the whole plan really comes together. If you go through in a way, some of the sequencing here, then you can say it like this. First, really the [bolus] and all that of course, reducing the annual cost by SEK 7.5 billion. That is a far more ambitious plan that we've had before, simply because also COVID lasted longer, and we are now in a different market that requires us to be more ambitious about that cost savings target. The original [SEK 4 billion] is included and part of that has already been delivered. And this time around, we will expand the scope of the cost savings target to look far more external, for instance, also in our lesser executory and maintenance functions.

And the second one, which touches upon that is what we call here the redesigned fleet, that network utilization that we spoke about. And again, we'll give you plenty of examples of where we already see the benefits going forward as of this summer in and implemented new fleet and new schedule. There are certain parts of our business that worked very well. There are certain parts, such as, for instance, the long hauls to Asia that clearly don't work very well.

And underpinning of the whole plan will be the digital transformation, [cost cuts], revenue is up. It is really that simple. There is a lot of many of the very practical examples that [indiscernible] come back to. It is a significant program already approved by our Board a few months ago. We have already recruited into the digital IT department after 50 people, and we will do at least another 50 more that will drive, like I said, across that and the additional revenues.

Sustainable aviation and everything that we can do around new tech, right, emerging tech in that field, but also the emerging products around the stable aviation fuel. We ourselves, we are Scandinavian, and we really think sustainability at the [indiscernible].

The fifth one, our operating platform, the competitiveness will, for a large extent, mean that we have to implement market-based contracts. That is the case, of course, for those new platforms that we have created. It also means that we have to go back to market-based contracts for so much of our ecosystem. This is not an internal plan. This really is all comprehensive or encompassing plan.

And the sixth one, strengthening, of course, the SAS balance sheet by deleveraging and raising new capital. Here's a secrete thing that we see -- make sure that we are growth cost competitive then do that further sharing track well, including the debt equity swaps, that will allow us to attract new capital.

With that, let's go into the details please [indiscernible].

Magnus Ornberg

Yes, very good. We will try to give a little flavor on those 6 areas. I'll start with the first one, and Karl will jump in and then Anko as well. So we continue to implement our improvement program and plan and substantially increase the ambition, like Anko said, SEK 4 billion accounts on SEK 7.5 billion. This will be executed mainly over the next 5 years, but with the main focus on the coming 3 years. And it really covers all aspects of the company, including all major stakeholders. And of course, with [indiscernible] competitive in the new market environment and also managing the changed customer behavior and in addition, should support increase. Profitability, of course, which is the target this year. If I jump into -- I will mention some of them -- not to take all the time here, but the operating model and planning is a large portion of it. And we will continue to develop our operating model in order to face new market realities. And this includes improving productivity and flexibility. We need to be able to meet the customer demand with a cost-efficient and flexible i.e., we need to fly where the customer supply. And this will include setting up and developing 3 specialized production platforms focusing on different segments in the market. This way, we are able to serve leisure market with the needs of that market, i.e., lower cost and more seasonality in production while continuing to serve the corporate world.

Here, we established a highly efficient operation, structure that would improve [indiscernible] both competitors and lower cost. And the planning capabilities will improve planning capabilities will lead to improve aircraft utilization and prove optimization.

And coming to the fleet and maintenance, which I think Anko has also alluded to a little bit of a changed focusing now, but we continue to phase out the older, less fuel-efficient aircraft. We will secure competitive ownership cost structure and engage with lessors to reach mark-to-market both level. We have also reviewed the need for wide-body aircrafts, and we see a lower neat, partly due to low demand, i.e., information. And the process of adjusting the fleet have started. In addition, we see a need to add additional capacity in the smaller segments to meet demand on thinner runs. And this should also support our sustainability.

On the maintenance side, we see a large opportunity to increase productivity through revised labor agreements and digitalization. We will also secure lower maintenance cost by reducing the each of the fleet test we are now doing, reducing the number of aircraft types and renegotiate external contracts. And digitalization and process improvements will drive improved aircraft availability and utilization.

And I would highlight one more thing, and that is on the airport services. We see a large opportunity to increased productivity and flexibility in our ground operations through the expectation and new resource planning concept. Fully digitalized customer touch points and our staff with world-class mobile technology will drive improvement both in costs as well as in customer experience. We will implement new research planning concepts to enhance resource utilization, and we will also evaluate opportunities throughout the value chain and renegotiated external ground handling contracts.

I leave the rest, but I can say that in the admin side, we did a big reduction already 18 months ago, and that has basically been part of what we have already been delivering on this cost saving, but we will continue to review more of that as well.

So with that, I hand over to Karl to talk about the fleet.

Karl Sandlund

Well, thank you, Magnus. And moving on to the next slide. Also going forward, as you heard on [indiscernible], we are -- we remain fully committed to our customers. And we will build on our strong foundation and make further improvements going forward to our operations. And that's why we -- now as we ramp up our business or introducing new planning principles to further strengthen our network. We are, for example, improving co-planning of aircraft groups. We optimize buffers in the system and secure that we have an optimal allocation of capacity between uni-based and platforms. Those changes will reduce complexity in the network, and that's important because with reduced complexity, we can improve both robustness and our flexibility.

And at the same time, this enables us to increase productivity. So far, we have found 10% increased aircraft utilization, and that will enable both more cost-efficient production, but also more revenue. In addition, as you heard, we continue to face in Airbus 320neo aircraft in the network, and we secure, as Magnus mentioned, also access to smaller aircraft, both on short haul, but also for long haul. And those smaller aircraft enable us to profitably operate also on traffic flow with lower demand, but also to increase frequencies on larger roles while supporting our sustainability targets.

Together with the establishment of more regional bases, this will further strengthen our relevance in all parts of Scandinavia. And as you heard, as you have seen, we have already announced a new base in Bergen, but we are also assessing additional bases in different parts of Scandinavia. In addition to securing the best network on our traditional core markets, we are also adapting the route portfolio to strengthen our position in the growing leisure segment. And as Anko mentioned already this summer, we will operate 230 targeted routes to 120 destinations, and we will offer more than 500 flights per week between Scandinavia and Southern Europe.

Now this is something that we will continue to develop going forward, both when it comes to leisure offering during the summer season, but also to make sure that we have attractive weekend travel and so on throughout the year. So all in all, the changes that we make to fleet the network design will further strengthen our customer offering and, at the same time, increase efficiency.

If we move on to the next slide, Louise. As you heard from Anko, SAS will undergo a comprehensive digital transformation in the next year. All parts of the businesses are involved in this, from improvement on the customer interface to leveraging data to improve our operations. And we have already started. We have, for example, already launched a new design on short haul to facilitate for our customers to choose between our different product bundles from the unbundled [indiscernible] to our valued fast and flex bundle, and we have also now launched a new upgrade solution and new year bonus functionality.

Overall, we will continue to adapt to changing customer demands with even strong analyses on the digital side. And in pipeline, we have activities such as new ancillary [indiscernible], more EuroBonus features and improved customer communication, all with ambition to substantially increase our ancillary revenue going forward.

But the digital transformation is not only in the customer interface. As you heard from Magnus, it's also in operation, both when it comes to improved systems for optimized workforce planning and resource planning, but also to improve digital functionality for our employees. A couple of recent examples are automatic document control and new payment solutions in the ground [Hendra], but also in automated back-office processes.

To deliver on this, of course, the right capabilities is really important. And as you heard, we aim for some 100 additional tech specialists to join the company, and we have already onboard many of them and more to come. So the digital transformation has already started, and we'll make sure that we realize our full digital benefits and potential both financial, but also when it comes to the customer experience as well as for our employees.

Another very important area on the next slide, the sustainability. Already in 2025, that's only 3 years from now. We will have reduced our total CO2 emissions by 25% compared to 2005. And that reduction corresponds to emissions from all our flights within Scandinavia in 2019. Flight 2030, we will use sustainable aviation fuel equivalent to all domestic production and by 2050, our target is net zero carbon emission. The corner stone to realize this is our ongoing fleet renewal where we continue to stay in the 320neos, which has 15% to 18% lower emissions than the previous generation aircraft that they replaced.

Another important area is that you [heard fuel]. And for over a decade, we have worked on various activities to promote the development of alternative and more sustainable aviation fuels also in Scandinavia. A couple of examples are our collaboration with [Neste, pre and TiVo] and as you heard in the beginning also with Vattenfall, Shell and LanzaTech.

And since a couple of years, we have invited our customers on this journey. And it's really promising to see that we now see a change in customer behavior with an increased demand for biofuel or sustainable aviation fuels. [Biofuel countries] long be added to all our tickets [indiscernible]. And since December, as you heard in the beginning, we also reward our EuroBonus members with [points] when they purchase biofuel. But we have also [quarter] sustainability program where our corporate customers can buy a sustainable aviation fuel for their travel and thereby reduce their scope 3 emissions. And these initiatives -- these types of initiatives will be further accelerated going forward, we can go on this journey together with our customers.

In addition, we are, of course, exploring new innovative product materials, use of data and so on to make sure that we reduce or eliminate waste throughout the travel journey. So all in all, this focus aims to secure our position either when it comes to sustainable aviation also going forward.

The next slide, operating platform. Let's start from the left-hand side. But it's important once again to realize that the market pre-COVID was already predominantly leisure when actually SAS had a 50-50 split leisure business passengers. In our plan, what we have modeled is that the business passengers will further reduce and that, therefore, the leisure segment will grow.

Now the leisure segment is, of course, characterized by a few things lower willingness to pay, right? There are lower price points. And secondly, that's sneaky structure, the increased seasonality of those passengers now then there's other characteristics, different booking window, the ancillaries, of course, right, within, let's call it, the golden window of selling that. That was all explained by [current] in the digital transformation. We see the need therefore to really focus on the operating model, as we call it, having those different platforms that will provide us with the flexibility around the product and customer offering. That is on the multiple platforms that we have below, two of them that you have already heard of and of course, the third one that we are building at the moment, SAS Link, where we also are recruiting.

Once again, I'm going to refer to the one base in Bergen that we have just opened with more to come. Over time, the external partners will decrease in importance, simply because SAS Link will be a platform that we intend to grow. And there, with that fleet size and those aircraft sizes, we'll see less need for the smaller aircraft that [currently has external partners]. So again, moving things actually to SAS and therefore, really focusing on one SAS. And with that one SAS, of course, we also very much determined that, that one SAS is one brand and will provide one unified customer experience all across the platforms.

Okay. Next slide. And as all of that is done, and we have successfully embarking on this journey. Of course, the target is to also review and strengthen the balance sheet. And this plan is targeting to reach a liquidity of more than 30% of annual revenue. And also to reach a capital structure that deleverage the company to be well in line with industry competition. And what are we going to do now? We are after all of these actions that we have just talked about, we will also target to convert debt to equity. And this includes hybrid bonds and unsecured debt. It also includes claims arising from mark-to-market of aircraft financing agreement. And here, we have started a dialogue, and we are in an early stage. We have started a dialogue.

And in addition, we are also including discussions with aircraft manufacturers, maintenance providers and other vendors. And the idea is that all relevant stakeholders participate in this. We are also planning to propose a new capital raise. This is, of course, not be to shareholder and regulatory approval. We have initiated the dialogue with the main shareholders, the Danish and [indiscernible], although very early stage. And in addition, we and our financial advisers expect to undertake a broad and comprehensive capital market process for investors.

What will this result in with the goal is to secure a solid balance sheet, a solid balance sheet support investing in new fleet and positions us to significantly grow throughout the frequency. It will also support our sustainability targets, i.e., investment in fuel efficient fleet and also increasing in sustainable aviation fuels. And the goal is also to secure, as I said, improved liquidity, plans and targeting a level of 30% by 25%, and this will be achieved by new capital raise, delivering on cost savings target and thus deliver improved profitability positive cash flow. And the target is to reach a fully competitive position and gaining market share on our core markets. And we believe that the success of the program and the ability to attract new potential capital realized on the [indiscernible].

So with that, I hand over to Anko again.

Anko Van der Werff

Thank you very much. We've got to speed up the last 1 or 2 slides and then have 50 minutes for questions. And of course, after that, if any of you require more information, then of course, our IR team and others are here for you. Not really here is what we then will be high on customer experience and once again, making the customer even more of a priorities and that we've always made it, we will be able to grow new bases, more routes -- you have seen us launch already some of them and, of course, be more relevant. I always consider also that regional relevance through stepping up those bases such as Bergen and once again, more to come, truly important for an airline our size.

Digitalization and personalization, the digitalization driving at that cost, but also increasing the opportunities for ancillary revenues and really for that personalization around EuroBonus and ancillaries combined. And our plan, we have included significant investment in funding our own sustainable green energy transition.

Very much focusing here on the right-hand side because in order to save a bit of time and provide increased customer preference, truly competitive in our markets on our unit cost, a redesigned network and fleet all stakeholders to really participate in building a sustainable future. And as I said, it was on 3 levels: environmental, of course, social. But first of all and foremost for SAS, we need to be profitable and therewith financially very solid. That's why we're launching today SAS FORWARD, and we will now hand over to all of you. Thank you for listening and happy to take your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from the line of Jacob Pedersen from Sydbank.

Jacob Pedersen

Thanks for an extensive review of your new strategy plan. I have a couple of questions. How fast do you expect to implement the cost savings. As I understand it, we have SEK 5.5 billion and actually new cost savings being implemented over 3 or 5 years. Now it's depending on whether it's over 3 and over 5, it's -- yes, it's ranging from ambitious to maybe not that ambitious. How fast will you be able to implement the cost savings?

Anko Van der Werff

Okay. I thought you were going to have more questions. I'm happy to take this one, Jacob, first of all.

Jacob Pedersen

I would say more questions are lined up, don't worry.

Anko Van der Werff

Okay. We'll start with this one. Look, the speed of cost savings and maybe break down indeed those cost savings a bit more, right? So SEK 7.5 billion, SEK 4 billion out of the original plan. Then there is a part of fleet and ownership changes executory contracts, then there is also a part of when we do this debt equity and of course, the new capital structure where you can save on interest. So altogether, really that makes up then the total plan of [SEK 7.5 billion].

Speed is of the essence, right? I mean, rightfully so you're saying, look, if you're going to take 5 years to implement all of this. Yes, it is a 5-year plan, but it is more front-loaded than backloaded. We need, of course, our stakeholders to come together. We really have designed a plan that makes sure that stakeholders will understand that if they participate that it is a better alternative. That means once again, burden sharing across the ecosystem. Then of course, part of that in the burden sharing, let's call it, in debt to equity and then going for new money. Now that new money, and that is very clear, and I've also very clearly filled that to internal stakeholders, new money will not come in, of course, if we don't have -- if they don't have clear visibility and clear guarantees that, that cost structure will be different. So more front loaded than backloaded to answer your question.

Jacob Pedersen

Okay. And maybe also a comment and your confidence in reaching agreement with workers. We saw a strike in Denmark and in Copenhagen last week. How close are you in getting workers on board?

Anko Van der Werff

Yes. That is why one of the reasons why we moved the date of this announcement to earlier, right? We need, of course, people to understand our situation. We need more time for that. We are very -- yes, in a way, a lack of a better word, maybe, but happy that we can now finally come out and share this plan and share the details. And reading now it's time for also, of course, the employees of the company to come together as one of the main stakeholders, of course, of the company and say, yes, we will rally behind the plan. We, of course, will do our parts. Now I'm having good hopes of that. We have, of course, initiated already reach out and have come some dialogues with unions. But I think this is much broader than that, right, this structures really the employees. This structures the entire employee base in that sense, right, that all of us are committed and that all of us see the need for SAS to really be a strong player and be a competitive player. And I'm repeating myself quite a bit here, but the plan is designed in such a way that all stakeholders really need to participate. Why would anyone in that sense, participate if others don't, right? And let's be more specific. It requires labor, it requires lessors, it requires, of course, so many other stakeholders to really say that, yes, we are going forward. That is what needs to happen and then we can go for the capital raise.

Jacob Pedersen

Okay. How concerned are you that the next couple of months, quarters and your possibly very uncompetitive position will drag passengers away from you into competitors' aircraft and make life even more difficult for you.

Anko Van der Werff

No, I don't -- I'm not too concerned because I think we are explaining it well. This isn't a bad customers in a negative sense. This is about customers in a very positive sense going forward. I think our customers really deserve of course, that stability, but they deserve a company that can really invest in them, whether it's EuroBonus, whether it's fleet, whether it's a network. But that is what, of course, our customers demand from us.

Now we have made in that sense, some, let's call it, defensive moves. On top of the SEK 3.4 billion in cash, we have drawn on the SEK 3 billion, but to make it clear to the world, this is not about a short-term liquidity crisis. This is not a rescue plan. This is about setting stuff up for future success. What is needed is new money, right, new equity. What we also need is a lower cost base. What we also need is that deleveraging, right, is making sure that there is a debt-to-equity swap. We have made this plan, right, we have made all 3 interdependent on each other. We can really be a very successful company, but all of those 3 pillars need to work hand-in-hand.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Hans Jørgen Elnæs from WINAIR.

Hans Jørgen Elnæs

Good morning, Anko and Magnus. Thank you for your comprehensive update on the forward plan. Three questions from me, please. The change in travel behavior, leading to less corporate travel and more leisure going forward. But in January, SAS estimated that ticket revenues was almost double as for Norwegian. Those SAS had only 93,000 more passengers than Norwegian. In real RPK terms, SAS passenger paid almost a double than those flying on Norwegian. Is this sustainable for SAS as corporate travel is estimated to drop, while [it is sure] that it's much more price sensitive will increase.

Secondly, to follow up Jacob's question on the unions. Do you have any updates on the dialogue with the pilot unions as for now? And the last question for me, can Airbus be positive to postpone predelivery payments if needed to support SAS liquidity?

Anko Van der Werff

Hans Jørgen, good morning. I hope you're well. Thanks for the questions. Let me maybe start with the third one, that's the shortest one. I'll take the second one, and then I think Karl and I will take your first question together. I'll have a first stab and then I'll ask Karl to also complement. On Airbus, it won't come as a surprise to you, but I'm not going to comment on ongoing conversations and negotiations. But of course, we are reaching out to everyone in the ecosystem. And that, of course, includes all of the ones that you and others can think of, so that is ongoing. For the unions and maybe it is a bit same for what I just said about lessors or whether you may think of.

But once again, this plan is designed, so that people understand that this really is the best alternative, and that the alternative [price] would be worse. We want to make this very consensual. We want to make this, of course, and of course, we are very clear that we need this though, right? The company needs this to be successful going forward. I think with the unions, I really honestly think that I have a very constructive and open dialogue. Is there a breakthrough and a solution that we can sign the deal next week? No, I don't think so. But that is also why we're releasing SAS FORWARD today now that we can really be open about it. This is the state of the company. This is what we're seeing. And in the end, I think no one can really deny the changes in the market behavior. And by the way, I'm not saying that the unions or anyone in the company is doing that, rather I'm not negotiating also here through you with anyone. I'm just answering your question. The point of the matter being really everyone will have to participate. Everyone will have to participate in this plan in order for SAS to be successful. We are going forward then on the change of leisure business. I would characterize that the following way.

Look, everyone is only flying for the time being, of course, a very small portion reduced capacity of their networks. So yes, whatever you're seeing, you're referring, of course, to your core strength and to your core network in that sense, do I think that those levels are sustainable and what will happen in the future? No, I don't think so because I do think that with the increased pressure on, for instance, Teams and Zoom and whatever you, we see that already. We see corporate, of course, changing their behavior. And therefore, I do think that going forward, relatively speaking, SAS will focus more on the leisure segment.

Now with that said, we were 50-50, right, business is our stronghold, and business is, of course, in many ways, the reason for our existence, right? We have a strong network. We connect the countries. We connect the countries in the world and that we will keep on doing. And that part of infrastructure is, of course, extremely relevant, especially for businesses. Karl?

Karl Sandlund

No, actually, not much to add on because as you said, we are also adapting to a change in customer mix going forward. And in addition to build on our strong foundation in the corporate segment in the business segments, we also make sure that we are more relevant also for the lesser passengers, both through the cost measures that we are doing, but also to the changes in network where we add capacity on attractive destinations, but also how we change our product offering, with adding an unbundled product that can also attract some of the initial segments. So we are making changes to adapt and take a stronger position in also intellectual segments going forward.

Louise Bergström

Okay. We then have one last question in the line of Achal Kumar from HSBC.

Achal Kumar

Thank you so much for opportunity to ask this question. So I have a couple of questions actually. First of all, going back to your choice or rather option to have more leisure demand given that the corporate recovery is expected to be slow. So does that mean your business going forward would be more seasonal in case you are focusing more on the leisure demand. And given that anyway, we are facing a bit of challenges in the short haul due to the sensitivity around environmental things or emissions. So do you think you'll be more focused on leisure long haul now and tied to that, my second question is about how do you see the competitive landscape? Because I think there's a lot of competition is happening given that, especially given that the recovery towards Asian side is very slow, so airlines like Finnair and all, they have started deploying capacity in your base. So how do you see that competitive landscape? So those are my first 2 questions, in case [you could discuss].

Anko Van der Werff

Yes. Perfect. Achal. Thank you very much. And a good speak. Again, look, on leisure, yes, I think that's exactly what we're saying, right, the seasonality around leisure. That will be peak here, as I call it, right, the peaks will be more pronounced. And therefore, we need to build in also that flexibility around our contracts, right, that is the reality of a changing towards a leisure market. Leisure long haul, yes, we were not really in that really, how you call that, we're not really long in that field. I think what for us is far more important is for instance, we have [indiscernible] as the 321LR, right? That is really a good aircraft for us. we're starting really to see the first data on that. But when you map it out, in the number of new destinations that we can add from our major cities in Scandinavia, that's quite extensive. So we really are, in essence, long on that aircraft.

And then the competitive landscape, yes, I think there's many reasons for launching SAS FORWARD, and that's one of them, right? We are taking matters into our own hands. We want to be competitive. We need to be profitable, and we really have now taken a very clear stance in what the post COVID direction of this company is, and that is simply forward.

Achal Kumar

Right. But I just want to understand, I mean, going back to your discussion, I mean, you mentioned that you've been discussing with your investors. So basically, what kind of discussions are you having with your investors at the moment? Are they happy for you to achieve 7.5% and then they'll come on board? I mean, so what sort of discussions are these? And then how confident are you that you'll be able to achieve this SEK 7.5 billion cost cut targets well in time before you really need to go back to the investors and say they come on, I mean, we need your early entry. And so what -- could you please share your thoughts around that?

Anko Van der Werff

Yes, sure. So first of all, this is really a management plan, right? This is a company derived plan. And we have only recently really started talking to our stakeholders or shareholders more specifically in this case, right? So early days I think, clearly, and at least for now an open dialogue, an open conversation because everyone, and that's not just, of course, shareholders, everyone understands that we're all better off with a strong SAS. So we need to move forward. Early days on discussions, they are now specifically to your question, they are now analyzing. And yes, it starts very much with that burden sharing track, right, across the ecosystem. So that I've mentioned a few times now, all stakeholders participate. And I think by then, you're talking really all stakeholders that including also, of course, owners. But for that, that is really the step for at the moment. But, it is delivery on your burden sharing.

Louise Bergström

Yes. Thank you, Achal. If you have additional questions, please get in touch with me. But unfortunately, we are running out of time, and we thank you all for participating today. So thank you very much.