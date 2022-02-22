JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

In this analysis of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), we attributed the loss in its market share to Abbott (ABT) and Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) due to the lack of presence in the fast-growing IVD (in vitro diagnostics) market. We also highlighted the company’s high-growth diabetes segment losing its competitive advantage with the introduction of Abbott-backed Bigfoot Biomedical product which is compatible with most brands. Additionally, we analyzed the divestiture of the Patient Monitoring & Recovery Division positively impacting its gross margins in the future. Lastly, our analysis also covers the potential revenue generated through the entry into the high-growth robotic surgery market with its Hugo Robotic-Assisted Surgery system. For the valuation, we applied a DCF analysis and derived a Buy rating for the company.

Steady Market Share at 6% with Accelerated Diabetes and Robotic Surgery Businesses

According to Statista, the global healthcare equipment market was valued at $488 bln in 2021. We compiled the revenues of the top 9 companies that currently operate within the market to obtain historical market share data. The market share chart below excludes the other companies to easily view the data. We observe Medtronic dropping from second to fourth place in market share, while Abbott and Thermo Fisher Scientific gained the most market share.

Roche, Abbott, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Medtronic, Becton Dickinson, Siemens Healthineers, Stryker, Boston Scientific, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Statista

Companies 5-Year CAGR Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) 3.57% Abbott 9.01% Thermo Fisher Scientific 12.43% Medtronic 0.27% Becton Dickinson (BDX) 10.86% Siemens Healthineers (OTCPK:SEMHF) 5.22% Stryker (SYK) 6.51% Boston Scientific (BSX) 5.58% Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO) 6.07% Others 0.05% Total Healthcare Equipment Market 2.88%

The reason for the loss in market share for Medtronic is due to 0.27% CAGR of revenues over the past 5-years, while the market grew at a CAGR of 2.88%. We believe, the reason for Medtronic’s slower than market growth is its lack of IVD segment compared to Abbott and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

In the past 5 years, the IVD market was the fastest-growing market at a CAGR of 14.52% due to demand from COVID (based on data from PwC and Statista).

Abbott’s IVD segment average 5-year growth rate is 20.85% and contributes to 30.91% of total revenues in 2021. Similarly, Thermo Fisher Scientific’s IVD segment average 5-year growth rate is 11.98% and contributes to 14.77% of total revenues in 2021.

Furthermore, PwC forecasts the IVD market to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% while the broader healthcare equipment market is forecasted by Statista to grow at a slower CAGR of 5.72%. Overall, based on our revenue projections for Medtronic we believe the company will maintain market share at 6% as the IVD market is forecasted to grow at a slower rate than historical growth due to COVID related demand disappearing. This is because, the diabetes and robotic surgery (as we discuss later) business of Medtronic growth are forecasted to accelerate after 2023, while the market growth starts to decelerate from 2022 onwards.

Medtronic Market Share 2020 2021 2022F 2023F 2024F 2025F 2026F Total Market Size ($ mln) 446,558 487,713 523,538 555,988 586,329 615,263 644,175 Growth (%) -4.17% 9.22% 7.35% 6.20% 5.46% 4.93% 4.70% Medtronic Revenues ($ mln) 28,913 30,117 31,718 33,341 35,077 36,934 38,906 Growth (%) -5.38% 4.16% 5.32% 5.12% 5.21% 5.29% 5.34% Market Share (%) 6.47% 6.18% 6.06% 6.00% 5.98% 6.00% 6.04%

Source: Medtronic, Statista, Khaveen Investments

Entry into Fast-Growing Robotic Surgery Market

Medtronic’s Hugo Robotic-Assisted Surgery (RAS) system was first used in June 2021 in Chile to perform a surgery. Additionally, the Hugo RAS system also obtained the European CE Mark approval in October 2021. During Q2 2022 earnings call, Medtronic also stated the Hugo RAS system was recently used in Apollo Hospitals in India to perform surgeries. Medtronic is yet to obtain FDA approval in the US. The company has plans to globally launch the product, subject to approval by local regulators.

Global Surgical Robotics Market CAGR Verified Market Research 17.60% Research and Markets 10.20% Average 13.90%

Source: Verified Market Research, Research and Markets

Management guided $50 mln to $100 mln revenue in 2022 followed by double or triple revenue in 2023. We conservatively assumed $50 mln revenue in 2022 followed by a doubling of revenue in 2023 due to a delay in the initial plan as stated by the company in the Q2 2022 earnings call. From 2024 onwards we tapered revenue growth to reach the 13.90% market CAGR by 2028. We annualized the 2022 medical surgery forecast and from 2023 onwards we forecasted the segment to grow based on a 2-year average growth rate. Overall, we see the Hugo RAS system contributing to additional 0.57% growth in 2022 revenues for the medical surgery segment and 1.06% in 2025.

Medical Surgery Segment 2021 2022F 2023F 2024F 2025F 2026F 2027F 2028F Medical Surgery 8,737 9,242 9,722 10,227 10,758 11,317 11,905 12,524 Growth (%) (a) 4.61% 5.78% 5.19% 5.19% 5.19% 5.19% 5.19% 5.19% Hugo Revenues 50 100 183 303 449 589 670 Growth (%) 100% 82.78% 65.56% 48.34% 31.12% 13.90% Total Medical Surgery Revenue 8,737 9,292 9,822 10,410 11,061 11,766 12,494 13,194 Growth (%) (b) 4.61% 6.35% 5.70% 5.98% 6.25% 6.38% 6.18% 5.60% Additional Revenue Growth From Hugo (%) (c) 0.57% 0.51% 0.79% 1.06% 1.18% 0.99% 0.41%

c = b – a

Source: Medtronic, Verified Market Research, Research and Markets, Khaveen Investments

Gross Margins Recovery

From 2012 to 2018, Medtronic’s COGS as a percentage of revenue had been increasing at an average growth rate of 2.12%. Medtronic mentions this was due to higher demand for low margin products. In 2018, Medtronic divested its Patient Monitoring & Recovery Division which the company claims to have caused lower margins. This is also reflected in COGS cost as a percentage of revenue decreasing in 2019.

COGS Forecast 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 Revenue ($ mln) 28,833 29,710 29,953 30,557 28,913 30,117 Growth (%) 3.04% 0.82% 2.02% -5.38% 4.16% COGS ($ mln) 6,087 6,329 6,395 6,405 6,606 7,653 Growth (%) 3.98% 1.04% 0.16% 3.14% 15.85% COGS as % of Revenue 21.11% 21.30% 21.35% 20.96% 22.85% 25.41% Growth (%) 0.91% 0.22% -1.82% 9.00% 11.22%

Source: Medtronic

However, in 2020 and 2021 the company claims the growth in COGS as a percentage of revenue is due to COVID related impact. We observe that companies that operate in the IVD market such as Thermo Fisher Scientific and Quidel saw COGS as a percentage of revenue decreasing due to COVID by 4.74% and 9.52% respectively on average. The reason for this is the low cost to produce COVID tests but the high prices charged making it a high margin product for companies.

We believe Medtronic’s COGS increased in 2020 and 2021 as it does not operate in the IVD market, plus other reasons cited by the company as below:

The increase in the cost of products sold as a percentage of net sales from the fiscal year 2020, as compared to the fiscal year 2019, was largely due to increased expenses as a result of COVID-19, including expanded manufacturing facility cleaning, increased protective equipment, bonuses for our factory employees, and higher freight and obsolescence charges, as well as a negative impact from the mix, as products in higher demand, carried lower margin. Additionally, the increase was driven by increased restructuring and associated costs and increased duty, driven in part by increased China tariffs on inbound products. – 2020 Annual Report

Excluding the negative impact on Medtronic due to COVID, we believe the divestiture has a positive impact on Medtronic’s COGS hence, we forecast COGS as a percentage of revenue to revert to the 2019 level, keeping the company’s gross margins stable.

Medtronic, Khaveen Investments

Source: Medtronic, Khaveen Investments

Risk: Competition in Diabetes Devices Market

The diabetes segment has been the fastest-growing segment for Medtronic at a 5-Year average growth of 5.82%. The diabetes devices market was valued at an average of $27.2 bln in 2020 and is forecasted to grow at a market CAGR of 7.27% based on data from Grand View Research, Growth Plus Research, and Precedence Research.

Abbott, Medtronic, Dexcom, Insulet Corp, Grand View Research, Growth Plus Research, Precedence Research

Source: Abbott, Medtronic, Dexcom, Insulet Corp, Grand View Research, Growth Plus Research, Precedence Research

Furthermore, we believe the diabetic devices market will continue growing based on Statista’s forecasted growth in diabetics by region.

Forecasted Increase in Number of Diabetics Worldwide Between 2021 and 2045

Statista

Source: Statista

In 2020 Medtronic acquired Companion Medical, a company that manufactures a smart insulin pen that is connected to an app providing patients with real-time information. The acquisition was expected to improve Medtronic’s diabetes offerings since it can be integrated with the continuous glucose monitoring system that Medtronic also sells.

Using InPen improved insulin dosing decisions for those in the study. The participants had fewer total doses per day with simultaneously improved glycemic control. The latest real-world data by Medtronic is expected to increase awareness of the device for both patients and diabetes care providers. – Medtronic In-Pen Clinical Data

However, in May 2021 Abbott-backed Bigfoot Biomedical released a similar product that is compatible with various insulin pens. We believe Bigfoot Biomedical’s product negatively impacts Medtronic’s competitive advantage as customers can connect Bigfoot Biomedical’s product with most insulin pen brands. However, Medtronic’s product is an exclusive product that cannot be used with any other brand. Therefore, we forecast Medtronic’s Diabetes segment may only grow at a market CAGR of 7.27%.

Segment ($ mln) 2020 2021 2022F 2023F 2024F 2025F 2026F Diabetes 2,368 2,413 2,312 2,480 2,660 2,854 3,061 Growth (%) -0.96% 1.90% -4.19% 7.27% 7.27% 7.27% 7.27%

Source: Medtronic, Grand View Research, Growth Plus Research, Precedence Research

Valuation

Medtronic’s 5-year average FCF margin is 19.04%. The company has had positive FCF except in 2015 due to the acquisition of Covidien for $50 bln.

Medtronic, Khaveen Investments

Source: Medtronic, Khaveen Investments

With the company’s margin recovery, and strong free cash flow margins, we valued Medtronic using a DCF model based on the industry average EV/EBITDA of 19.71x.

SeekingAlpha, Khaveen Investments

Source: Seeking Alpha, Khaveen Investments

For 2022, we annualized revenues based on Q2 2022 results. From 2023 onwards we forecasted the cardiovascular and neuroscience segments to grow based on average revenue growth from 2016 excluding 2020 due to the negative impact from COVID. The medical surgery and diabetes revenue projections have been discussed above. Overall, our projections show the average forward 5-year revenue growth to be 5.3%.

Segments ($ mln) 2020 2021 2022F 2023F 2024F 2025F 2026F Cardiovascular 10,468 10,772 11,434 11,926 12,438 12,973 13,531 Growth (%) -9.01% 2.90% 6.15% 4.30% 4.30% 4.30% 4.30% Medical Surgical 8,352 8,737 9,292 9,822 10,410 11,061 11,766 Growth (%) -1.49% 4.61% 6.35% 5.70% 5.98% 6.25% 6.38% Neuroscience 7,725 8,195 8,680 9,113 9,568 10,046 10,548 Growth (%) -5.60% 6.08% 5.92% 4.99% 4.99% 4.99% 4.99% Diabetes 2,368 2,413 2,312 2,480 2,660 2,854 3,061 Growth (%) -0.96% 1.90% -4.19% 7.27% 7.27% 7.27% 7.27% Total Revenue 28,913 30,117 31,718 33,341 35,077 36,934 38,906 Growth (%) -5.38% 4.16% 5.32% 5.12% 5.21% 5.29% 5.34%

Source: Medtronic, Khaveen Investments

Based on the discount rate of 7.1% (company’s WACC), our model shows an upside of 21.87%.

Khaveen Investments

Source: Khaveen Investments

Verdict

In conclusion, we believe Medtronic may maintain its market share at 6% as negative impacts from COVID related demand reduces. Furthermore, the company’s entry into the fast-growing robotic surgery market is forecasted to improve its revenue by 0.5% - 1% over the next 5 years. Additionally, we mentioned the divestiture of the Patient Monitoring & Recovery Division having a positive impact on the COGS. Based on this, we forecasted the COGS as a percentage of revenue to revert to 2019 levels from 2022 onwards. Lastly, we believe the release of Abbott-backed Bigfoot Biomedical’s product negatively impacts Medtronic’s competitive advantage in the diabetes devices market. Hence, we forecasted the segment to grow at a market CAGR of 7.27%. Overall, we rate Medtronic as a Buy with a target price of $125.73.