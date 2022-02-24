Adrian Vidal/iStock via Getty Images

The markets can't seem to catch a break as nothing but uncertainty fills the air. The markets remain in a bearish trend, and as liquidity leaves the market, things just got more complicated between Russia and Ukraine. President Putin just indicated that he will recognize Donetsk and Luhansk in Eastern Ukraine as independent states. The markets were closed Monday, but the futures are bleeding red upon the news out of Russia and crude oil up 1.7%, Nasdaq futures down 1.9%, S&P futures down 1.2%, and Dow futures are down 0.9%. A lot of investors are feeling the pain, and I certainly have positions that have declined since November, but the Dividend Harvesting portfolio is alive and well. After 51 weeks, I have allocated $5,100 to income-producing positions, and for the 50th time, I have ended another week in the black. The S&P has declined by -8.76% while the Nasdaq is down -13.4%, and the Dow has retreated by -6.22% since the beginning of 2022. Overall the Dividend Harvesting portfolio is up $137.20 (2.62%) and has closed each week positive by 98.04% since its inception. This is due to a combination of items from reinvesting dividends to dollar-cost averaging, but we're still ahead of the game.

Nobody has a crystal ball, and the external economic and political factors that continue to impact the market are still a concern. The markets may not have bottomed, and it can always get worse. The markets haven't been easy to navigate as elevated levels of volatility continue to impact the indices. My dividend approach may be boring or not appealing to some investors, but it continues to hold up. This style isn't about capital appreciation, rather the preservation of capital and generating income. Each week I continue to add $100 and invest in income-producing investments. I'm happy with the current results as the portfolio is in the black by $137.20, generating $357.22 in annual dividend income, and the current portfolio yield is 6.83%.

This series has never been about hitting a target yield, generating a certain amount of profit, or beating the market. I had two specific goals with this series. The first was to create a blueprint for constructing a dividend portfolio by documenting the journey starting from the beginning. The second goal was to illustrate how allocating capital each week toward investing regardless of the amount would be beneficial in the long run. Too many people are under the illusion that you need tens of thousands or even hundreds of thousands to benefit from investing. Instead of using my real dividend portfolio as an example, I decided to start a new account, fund it with $100, and add $100 weekly, providing a step-by-step guide to dividend investing. This methodology doesn't have to be used for dividend investing, and it could be as simple as an S&P index fund or a Total Market fund. Hopefully, this series is inspiring people to invest in their future to attain financial freedom.

Steven Fiorillo

The Dividend Harvesting Portfolio Dividend Section

This is one of my favorite graphs as it shows the trajectory of the annual dividend income this portfolio is projected to produce. By making weekly investments in income-producing investments and reinvesting the dividend income, the annual income continues to grow at a rapid pace. Originally, the first week's allocation of $100 allowed me to generate $7.44 in annual dividend income. Since the start of week 2, I have added 59 positions which have grown my annual dividend income to $357.22. Over the past 50 weeks, the annual dividend income that this portfolio generates has increased by $349.78 or 4,701.34%. With just one week left in the Dividend Harvesting portfolio's first year, I will finish the year exceeding $350 in dividend income. By making these investments, I have created my own source of additional cash flow, which is the real premise of this portfolio.

Steven Fiorillo

Here's how much dividend income is generated per investment basket:

Equities $132.68 (37.14%)

ETFs $79.64 (22.29%)

REITs $61.59 (17.24%)

CEFs $61.99 (17.35%)

BDC $16.26 (4.55%)

ETNs $5.06 (1.42%)

Steven Fiorillo Steven Fiorillo

In 2022 I have collected $53.80 in dividends. During the past seven weeks, 63 dividends have flowed into my account. In week seven, which was the week of 2/14, I collected $13.69 in dividend income. Each investment I make has a specific purpose and helps build out future cash flow. This style of investing isn't for everyone, but if you're looking to generate consistent cash flow while mitigating downside risk, this method has worked for me.

I didn't add new positions in week 51 so my annual dividend count has remained stagnant from week 50 at 472 annual dividends. I'm probably not closing the gap on the remaining two weeks, with $0 being generated from dividends in year 1. As I add new positions, I'm fairly certain my secondary goal of generating weekly income will be achieved sometime throughout year 2.

Steven Fiorillo

The goal of generating enough income from the dividends to purchase an additional share per year has been the never-ending project of this portfolio. As more companies move to the next column, slow and steady progress is being made. Eventually, positions will generate one share per year in dividend income.

Steven Fiorillo

The Dividend Harvesting Portfolio Composition

ETFs remain the largest segment of the Dividend Harvesting portfolio. Individual equities make up 49.57% of the portfolio and generate 37.14% of the dividend income, while ETFs, CEFs, REITs, BDCs, and ETNs represent 50.43% of the portfolio and generate 62.86% of the dividend income. I have a 20% maximum sector weight, so when a singular sector gets close to that level, I make sure capital is allocated away from that area to balance things out. In 2022, I will make an effort to even out these portfolio percentages. As more capital is deployed, the bottom half of the portfolio weighting will increase.

Steven Fiorillo

This is the third week in a row where AT&T (T) didn't represent 5% or more of the portfolio. In addition to not wanting a single sector to exceed 20% of the portfolio, I don't want an individual position to represent more than 5% of the portfolio. Overallocation is dangerous, and by doing this, I'm capping my risk. If one of my investments goes under, the most I can lose is 5% of my capital.

Steven Fiorillo

Week 51 portfolio additions

I don't think this will come as a surprise due to the market volatility I cost averaged down once again in week 51. I looked through my positions and I'm not at the point where I will sell off any underperforming positions. I have a very long time horizon, so I plan to average down unless new information surfaces that changes my mind. In week 51, I added to the following positions:

Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI)

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI)

PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund (PTY)

Virtus InfraCap U.S Preferred Stock ETF (PFFA)

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (RYLD)

Every single one of these positions was in the red last week, so I lowered my cost basis. There have been comments about OHI, and several readers have indicated that I should reevaluate this position. I have owned OHI in a separate account for more than five years now, and I have ridden it through many different cycles. Currently, OHI is having some difficulties as some of their tenants are unable to pay rent. Overall, I see this as more of a short-term issue, and OHI didn't cut the dividend or issue any strong warnings on the recent conference call. OHI operates in a much-needed sector, and funding for operators in their space isn't going to disappear. Unless stronger news comes out, I will keep buying shares and reinvesting the dividends at low prices.

As for the rest of the investments, these are all positions I want to build up. I wrote an article on PDI recently, and I'm really intrigued by the fund. PDI has become one of the largest fixed-income CEFs after PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund (PCI) and PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (PKO) we reorganized into PDI on Friday 12/10/21. Its objective of generating income aligns with my investment objective to create consistent cash flow within my portfolio and provides diversified investments for my portfolio. PTY is a similar story to OHI, it was in the red by around 8%, and I averaged down. I felt it was a good time to add to PFFA and probably would have even if it wasn't down. PFFA is one of two ETFs that I own that focuses on preferred shares. I have had some interesting suggestions on preferreds but adding to PFFA is much similar for me. Then there was RYLD. This has become a very interesting investment, and I did a full analysis on RYLD in this article. I have become a fan of the covered call ETFs and the data indicates that over time, RYLD has generated larger returns than its peers from Global X.

Week 52 game plan

Intel (INTC), INTC, INTC, wait, did I say INTC? The market wasn't thrilled with INTC's roadmap, and the stock continues to decline. INTC expects its profit margin to drop this year then stay steady for several years before returning to growth. This is still one of the cornerstones of the tech industry that generates tens of billions in profits. I will buy INTC until it craters, then buy more on the way up. Since I plan on holding INTC for decades, I will gladly buy on the way down. I'm undecided if I'm going to buy 1 or 2 shares, but if I can somehow add Cisco Systems (CSCO) also this week, I may add 1 share of both tech companies. We shall see.

Conclusion

Thank you to everyone who continues to read this series. Creating a passive income fund isn't an investment approach that everyone believes in, but it's one of my investment cornerstones. I have a comprehensive investment approach where I invest in growth companies, value companies, and dividend companies/funds. I also utilize an indexing approach with funds for my retirement accounts. Income generation is just one aspect that I focus on when planning for the future. The passive income I'm generating will act as additional income in retirement. I look at this as a Barbell approach because I utilize several aspects of investing in my overall approach.