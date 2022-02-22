Alistair Berg/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Thesis

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) is my favorite income stock for the year. Despite being down 5% YTD, the stock is striking for sustainable earnings and distributions for years to come. It continued its streak of growth and durability in the Q3 earnings release on January 28th. Over $382 million of OXLC's investments will make their first payments in the next 2 quarters, ensuring a continued steady growth rate.

Additionally, OXLC has addressed the rising interest rates in their investments and are investors likely shielded from the downturns of a high-risk market environment caused by inflation and rising interest rates. Over 20% return in the previous 52-week period for an income stock is just a cherry on top.

OXLC is a strong and stable closed-end fund (CEF) that reduces the overall portfolio risk while maximizing investor returns through sustainable distributions.

Closed-End Funds and Rising Interest Rates

The current inflationary environment and rising interest rates are integral points of concern in these volatile times. I find it pertinent to talk about these macroeconomic factors in relevance to the industry in question. In the case of CEFs, it becomes unavoidable.

The Net Asset Value (NAV) of a fund is the total market value of its entire portfolio divided, including any interest or dividends earned, by the number of shares outstanding. As NAV is based on the market value of the fund's assets, rising interest rates can seriously impact the NAV of a fund. Low-interest rates can inflate asset prices, and as interest rates rise, asset prices fall because investors can receive a higher return on risk-free investments.

Additionally, a rise in interest rates also increases the cost of capital. If the interest rates in the market are higher than the interest rate being paid on existing debt, more cash flow per dollar of outstanding liabilities will be posted upon refinancing. Consequent to these two factors, the NAV declines as well.

However, the market often overreacts to this as earnings also decline because of higher interest expenses and oversell CEFs, resulting in a share price drop. This usually results in the stock trading at a discount to NAV during these times. The share price performance of CEFs overlooks a large portion of a CEF's total return and should only be considered an investment rationale to assess an entry point.

What to Expect from Oxford Lane?

Oxford is majorly a fixed-income CEF with almost 89% fixed-income assets holdings. The fund's total investment income was $55 million from CLO equity and CLO warehouse investments and $2.3 million from CLO debt investments and other income. This makes the fund exposed to rising interest rates because its income is highly dependent on long-term fixed-income assets. In contrast, its borrowings are mostly float-rate liabilities susceptible to upward fluctuations in the current environment.

Deep Maji, Senior Managing Director and Portfolio Manager of Oxford, addressed this in the earnings call by saying that the rising interest rates have already been modeled into their 'attractive yields' by using 'forward curves.' Another plus point of the fund is that its leverage is under control at an Effective Leverage of $314.6 or 28.56%, meaning the risks of interest rate detrimentally affecting the company will likely also be under control.

CEF connect

Source: CEF Connect

The company is also expecting additional 'first-time' earnings from its investments of over $380 million in the upcoming quarters that also play a part in protecting against any downturns caused by the rising rates by providing additional income. Since the expected increase in interest rates for the coming quarters is likely to be between 50 to 100 basis points, the income seems sufficient to cover it easily.

Considering that the investment is substantially higher than the leverage amount, almost 31% of its total equity collateral loan obligations (CLO) holdings, not only is it likely to offset the interest rate hikes but also provide excess income, growing the overall earnings.

OXLC

Source: OXLC

One more thing to notice is that Oxford holds CLOs, which are essentially debt-backed securities. With float-rate securities, the fund is in a position to not only safeguard against rising interest but leverage the rise as well because rising interest rates will translate into higher cash flows for the fund.

Further, despite an over 20% increase in share price during the past 12 months, the company's NAV premium sits at a little over 10%, indicating a strong and stable NAV growth with attractive investing opportunities. The current YTD 5% decline in share price may be due to the fear of rising interest rates, presenting potential investors with a unique opportunity to add a CEF to their diversified portfolio.

CEF connect

The fund's MRQ results included net investment income (NII) of $0.29 per share and core net investment income (CNII) of $0.44 per share, easily covering the recently bumped-up quarterly dividend of $0.225. Moreover, the company has a habit of funding all its dividend payments from its income without any return on capital (ROC) component, increasing the reliability and sustainability of the distributions.

Morningstar

Source: Morningstar

Oxford's 12-month Total Return on NAV of over 42%, around 13% annualized dividend to NAV yield, and 29.7% weighted average cash distribution yield of CLO equity investments is impressive enough to make the stock worth getting in at the current NAV premium.

Conclusion

CEFs are generally a high-risk investment during times of interest rate turmoil. However, Oxford has a proven track record of growth and steady distributions. The fund's prospects look great because of its strategic investments geared up to tackle the downturns thrown by the volatile macroeconomic conditions. With high earnings, NII, and CNII, the fund can easily cover its dividend distributions, and the future appears to be reliable and sustainable with no foresight of dividend cuts. Rather, with the upcoming cash flows from the new investment payouts, dividends may even go up.

A digestible NAV premium with high NAV returns and solid monthly dividend yield makes OXLC a great asset for diversified portfolios.