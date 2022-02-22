Racide/iStock via Getty Images

The Biden administration reeks of desperation on the Iran deal this time around. The messaging from the US side appears desperate as high oil prices are getting to the Biden administration. The Iranian side continues to downplay any potential deal, so this will continue back and forth for a while. Gary Ross on Twitter pointed out that the state of the union address is on March 1, so that could be the theoretical deadline for the JCPOA deal as well.

In the case that Iran comes back, what will it look like?

Well, the deal won't be immediate, but you can be reassured that Iran will start producing all out as soon as possible. In addition, there are close to 70-80 million bbls of floating storage Iran will want to sell in the open market right away.

Kpler

How do we know they have that much in floating storage? Well, graphs and numbers don't lie, and you can see that despite the steep inventory drawdowns onshore, floating storage remains around ~150 million bbls. In 2018, that average was closer to ~50 to ~60 million bbls. That excess is attributed to Iran's floating storage.

Now looking at the timeline of the deal, if a deal is agreed upon by March 1, implementation of the deal will still take 45-60 days. In addition, it will take Iran a few months to ramp up production to ~3.6 to ~3.8 million b/d up from ~2.2 to ~2.4 million b/d. This is an increase of about ~1.4 million b/d.

Iran will ramp up crude exports from ~1.3 to ~1.5 million b/d today to ~2.5 to ~2.6 million b/d. The physical market impact will see Iranian barrels push timespreads lower.

We expect full production recovery from Iran by June, which is included in our latest global supply and demand model.

As for the market reaction, we think oil prices will drop, but much more muted than many people think. The real hit will be in the backwardation of the curve as the 70 to 80 million bbls of floating storage hit the bid. Given how low onshore storage is, this should be absorbed relatively quickly. The only issue will be how sloppy the unwinding of positioning takes. We don't know the answer to that.

As for energy equities, we actually think it will be an interesting tale. For starters, many of the energy investors are expecting Iran sanctions to get lifted, so they have already positioned some cash on the sidelines in case of a dip. This psychological factor combined with the fact that oil price response will be more muted than people think may cause a frenzy of buying from those that are on the sidelines.

One reason we say that is if you look at the price action of energy stocks, the recent rallies have not been followed by severe sell-offs despite profit-taking from the energy crowd. This is a sign of strength that we are in the early stages of a bull market.

As a result, energy equities may perform far better than we expect, so be prepared.

Conclusion

The lifting of the Iranian sanctions will effectively add one Libya back to the supply equation. But the overhanging risk will be gone as there's no more "threat" of Iranian sanctions being lifted. For the oil market, it will have to deal with the 70 to 80 million bbls of floating storage that becomes available. Physical timespreads will get hit and several hedge funds will have to liquidate timespread trades. How this looks will be up to anyone's guess, but our guess is that the broader oil market response will be somewhat muted (within 5%).

As for energy equities, we think they will actually fare well in the context thanks to those waiting on the sidelines with excess cash to redeploy. So be prepared and watch for the support levels we will be sharing.