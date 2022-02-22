Lux Blue/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) offers an attractive forward dividend yield and its valuation is undemanding considering its quality profile within the European banking system.

Business Profile

Santander is one of the largest European banks, being focused on the retail and commercial banking businesses. Nevertheless, its business profile is diversified and also has operations in consumer finance, asset management, investment banking, beyond others.

Its primary listing is in Spain, but also trades in the U.S. on the New York Stock Exchange, and currently has a market value of about $65 billion.

Like its closest peer BBVA (BBVA), Santander has a significant exposure to emerging markets, a distinctive factor to other European banks. However, compared to BBVA, it has higher exposure to mature markets, beyond Spain other important countries are the U.K., U.S. or Germany, while emerging markets have a weight of around 30% on revenue.

Throughout its history, its growth strategy has been a mix of organic growth and acquisitions, being a bank with a relatively high risk appetite, having bought several distressed lenders to gain market share in its existing markets, like for instance Banco Popular in Spain or Banif in Portugal some years ago.

Further acquisitions may not be ruled out, but at least over the medium term its strategy is more focused on digitalization to improve efficiency and grow in its existing markets, while a large merger may happen when Europe reaches a banking union, that scenario is not expected to happen before 2024/25 and possibly will take more time as politics in Europe is always a messy thing.

Growth

One of the main positive factors of Santander’s business profile, within the European banking sector, is its relatively large exposure to emerging markets. This gives it much better growth prospects than its competitors, which rely mainly on mature economies with mature banking industries and therefore low growth opportunities.

On the other hand, Santander has a significant presence in Latin America, where the level of banking penetration is lower compared to developed markets, providing much higher growth prospects over the long term. This diversified geographical exposure is also positive during economic downturns, given that is not too much reliant on a single geography and can therefore balance weakness in some markets with potentially better conditions in others.

Indeed, this explains why historically its earnings have been much less volatile than other European banks, and was able to report positive earnings during tough macroeconomic periods, such as the global financial crisis of 2008-09 or the European debt crisis of 2012-13.

In addition to higher exposure to markets with better growth prospects, Santander's organic growth strategy is to have a deeper banking relationship with its existing customer base (more than 150 million) and improve efficiency. Its goal is to increase the number of ‘loyal’ customers, which traditionally have a higher number of products compared to other customers, and achieve higher earnings through cost reductions and digitalization of its services, allowing for a smaller headcount over the medium to long term.

In the short term, its main financial targets aim to achieve mid-single digit revenue growth, reduce its cost-to-income ratio by 1% and report a return on tangible ratio of at least 13%, which seem to be achievable targets and some improvement over its recent history.

Financial targets (santander.com)

Financial Overview

Regarding its recent financial performance, Santander reported a positive year related to 2021, while in the previous year its accounts were affected by an extraordinary effect that resulted in a reported loss for the year. Therefore, most comparisons between the two years are done on an ‘adjusted’ basis that I see as more meaningful regarding the bank’s underlying performance.

Its revenues amounted to €46.4 billion in 2021, an increase of 7% YoY on constant currencies, while its reported revenues in Euro increased by 4% compared to 2020. This performance was justified both by higher net interest income (+7% YoY) and net fees (+8% YoY), while trading and other income were flat during the year.

Santander’s cost control was good during a period where inflation pressures have surged and could result in some wage pressure, but operating expenses increased by 4% YoY. This was a smaller growth rate than revenues, leading to positive margin increases in the year, and justifying an improvement in efficiency given that its cost-to-income ratio declined to 46.2% (vs. 47% in 2020).

This improvement in efficacy was positive for higher earnings, but the major driver were provisions for credit losses. While provisions increased a lot during 2020 due to the pandemic, asset quality has remained generally resilient across the bank’s major geographies, allowing for a reduction in provisions during 2021. Indeed, Santander’s provisions decreased by 37% YoY to €7.4 billion, representing a big boost to its underlying profits. Nevertheless, profit before tax was already above 2019’s levels, showing that Santander has benefited both from improved operating trends and robust credit quality in recent quarters.

Profit (santander.com)

Its bottom-line was €8.1 billion in 2021, while in the previous year was negative €8.7 billion due to goodwill and DTA impairments, while its return on tangible equity was 12.7%.

Going forward, Santander should continue to strong revenue and earnings growth supported by a positive economic backdrop across its main markets, plus the prospects of rising interest rates in the U.S. and the U.K should be important tailwinds for higher revenues during this year, while in Europe it can also potentially be another positive factor, but likely only in 2023.

Regarding its capitalization, Santander’s capital ratio was 12% at the end of 2021, which is a below-average capital ratio. This profile has persisted historically over recent years, but due to Santander’s good diversification and resilient business profile, the market is not overly concerned about this position, plus the bank itself is also comfortable with a capital ratio around 12% in the medium term.

This means that Santander is well capitalized, even though it does not have an excess capital position, and can return some capital to shareholders. The bank’s target is to distribute some 40% of annual profits in 2022 and grow to 50% in the long run, which seems an acceptable payout ratio considering its capital position, allowing to further enhance its capitalization and return some capital to shareholders at the same time.

The bank restarted cash dividend payments last November through an interim dividend of €0.0485 per share, while for 2022 the bank’s guidance is that its 40% payout policy to be equally split between cash dividends and share buyback. This means that the dividend payout ratio will only be 20%, with the market currently expecting a dividend of about €0.17 per share related to 2022 earnings.

Even though the dividend payout ratio is relatively small, at Santander’s current share price it leads to a forward dividend yield above 5%, which is quite attractive for income investors.

Conclusion

Santander is one of the best European banks due to its diversified business and geographical profile, plus resilient fundamentals over the economic cycle. This profile is quite unique within the European banking system, but despite that it is trading at 0.65x book value, which is practically in-line with the average of Eurozone banks.

I think that a premium valuation is easily warranted and the delivery of a higher shareholder remuneration in the coming quarters may be an important catalyst for a re-rating of its shares, making Santander an attractive income investment right now.