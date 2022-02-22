ktsimage/iStock via Getty Images

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) made several advancements last year that have set the stage for a potentially transformative year in 2022. Unfortunately, the share price ended the year on a sour note due to the FDA informing the company they will not be ready to take action on their PDUFA date of December 23rd. AQST’s share price went into free fall going from roughly $6 a share, down to about $2.50 per share. I believe the market has taken the selling too far considering the FDA did not provide the company a complete response letter “CRL”. In fact, I believe the market has now discounted AQST so much it has already priced in a CRL. As a result, I am looking to reactivate my AQST position and commence accumulating shares in anticipation the market will recognize the company's progress, as well as the ticker’s great risk-reward profile.

I intend to review Libervant’s regulatory journey and provide my opinion about approval. In addition, I reformulate a bull thesis and reveal my plans for re-accumulating a hefty position in AQST for 2022.

Libervant

The FDA regulatory approval process has not been easy on Libervant. The company submitted Libervants original NDA back in November of 2019 and then waited until September of 2020 to get the CRL. The company worked hard to resubmit the NDA in June of last year and was expecting a decision from the FDA in December, but the regulatory agency informed the company they will not be ready to take action on their PDUFA date of 23rd.

Libervant Timeline (Aquestive Therapeutics)

Aquestive Therapeutics

The agency notified Aquestive that they were still considering Libervant and the company did not need to submit any additional information at that time. Prior to that communication, the company revealed that they were had ongoing interactions with the FDA regarding the NDA as they completed the mid-cycle review in late September. The FDA audited the company’s post-marketing adverse event reporting capabilities. In addition, the FDA requested the company to deliver supplementary material about the patent coverage for Libervant. In addition, the company reported that the FDA approved the Libervant trade name, and provided some guidance on the language on the commercial packaging.

Most importantly, the company has talked to the FDA office of orphan products development and the company delivered supplementary material. Aquestive believes that they have a strong case for Libervant providing a significant contribution to the patient population and is clinical superiority to prior approved products.

Will it be Approved?

There is no doubt that Libervant is an interesting product that could really help the underserved epilepsy patient population. If approved by the FDA, Libervant would be the first oral diazepam product for the management of seizure clusters. In addition, it is the size of a postage stamp. The epilepsy patient population continues to use the diazepam rectal gel product as opposed to employing the diazepam nasal product by Neurelis, VOLTOCO, despite decent payer coverage.

I believe that Libervant has a high probability of being approved due to it being an innovative product that could be a highly differentiated treatment option for this patient population that has limited options. So, the need for a new rescue product is still high, which supports the need for Libervant.

Another key element to point out is the fact that diazepam is an approved drug in this indication. Therefore, the FDA knows the effects of the drug in the body. The company has already demonstrated Libervant is able to deliver the diazepam, with their PharmFilm technology… which has been successful in several approved drugs including another CNS product, SYMPAZAN. So, the safety and efficacy of Libervant should not be in question.

Considering these points, and the fact the company has already addressed the issues in the CRL, I have to expect Libervant will ultimately get the green light from the FDA. Indeed, there are numerous potential issues the FDA could uncover with the NDA and the company’s ability to manufacture a product. Still, I am banking on Aquestive getting the go-ahead… the question that remains is whether or not Libervant will get the Orphan Drug Designation.

Reformulating a Thesis

In my previous Aquestive articles, my bull thesis was centered on the company’s PharmFilm technology and how the company was looking to become a leader in the CNS industry. Although that outlook still remains, I am reformulating my AQST thesis and will add “discounted” to the list of themes. As I mentioned in my introduction, I believe the market has taken the selling pressure too far, and AQST is now extremely undervalued.

In fact, AQST is incredibly undervalued for a company that is reporting steady revenue growth and has the potential to report strong double-digit or triple-digit growth in the coming years. Looking at the figure below, we can see the Street expects Aquestive to report around $49M for full-year 2021, which would be a 2x price-to-sales.

Aquestive Revenue Estimates (Seeking Alpha)

Seeking Alpha

Considering the industry’s average price-to-sales is 5x, we can say AQST is currently trading at a discount compared to its peers… even without Libervant revenue. That 2x price-to-sales should only shrink if the company is able to get Linbervant on the market, and potentially get their epinephrine products (AQST-108 and AQST-109) on the market.

Aquestive Overview (Aquestive Therapeutics)

Keep in mind the company has several other sources of revenue including SYMPAZAN, which has laid the foundation for the launch of Libervant.

Sympazan Prescription Growth (Aquestive Therapeutics)

Moreover, Aquestive has a number of royalty streams from license agreements to contribute to the company’s upcoming revenue. These royalty streams include AZSTARYS by Corium under license from KemPharm (KMPH); Suboxone with Indivior (INNVY); Exservan with Mitsubishi Tanabe (OTCPK:MTZPY) and Zambon, as well as potential additional payments from the KYNMOBI agreement.

Aquestive Pipeline (Aquestive Therapeutics)

These other sources of revenue should provide some growth in the coming years and help fund the company to get through some potent catalysts in 2022.

Aquestive Milestones and Catalysts (Aquestive Therapeutics)

Not only could we see the FDA approval of Libervant, but we could also see AQST-109 head into a pivotal trial and finally see what the company’s plan is for AQST-108.

To recap, the company has grown revenues from SYMPAZAN and royalties from licensed products. In addition, the company has potential revenue from Libervant, AQST-109, and AQST-108. What is more, the company has a decent cash position of $31.2M in cash and cash equivalents at the end of Q3, with a potential additional $30M available within the company existing debt facility until June 2023, if Aquestive decides to completely fund the launch of Libervant. All in all, I believe AQST is undervalued for its current fundamentals and is drastically undervalued for its long-term prospects.

Keep in mind, AQST’s market cap is currently under $100M… Libervant or AQST-109 could easily bring in over $100M in annual revenue in a few years.

Downside Risks

Despite my bullishness about AQST, the ticker has a few downside risks that investors need to be aware of. First and foremost, the company is still burning cash and their cash position is expected to only last until Q3 or Q4 of this year. In addition, there is uncertainty around Libervant’s approval and the need for the additional $30M for commercialization. Even if the company gets approval, Neurelis received FDA approval for VOLTOCO (Diazepam Nasal Spray) two years ago, which could be a major impediment to Libervant’s commercial launch. As a result, Aquestive is still very speculative at this point in time and the ticker will most likely continue to trade accordingly.

My Plan

In my previous AQST article, I publicized that I was looking for an opportunity to sell a portion of my position ahead of Libervant’s PDUFA after securing discounted shares under $3.50.

AQST Daily Chart (Trendspider)

Enhanced View Trendspider

Luckily, I was able to unload a significant number of shares once I saw AQST’s technical start to weaken, which was just ahead of the company’s press release. Nevertheless, I am now in the red with my remaining shares with little-to-no signs of an imminent reversal.

However, AQST’s valuation and long-term prospects have me gathering some funds to restock my position ahead of a potential FDA approval for Libervant. Unquestionably, I am still going to hold off on loading the boat until the company gets Libervant’s approval in hand and they get some clearing up on the orphan drug status. If the company receives approval and/or gets a positive decision about the orphan drug indication, I will look to book some profits in order to reacquire a “cash money position.”

Overall, I still plan on holding a core position for the long term in the event the market recognizes AQST’s potential or another company decides to acquire AQST at a premium price.

Thank you for reading my research on Aquestive Therapeutics.