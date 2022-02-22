Michael Derrer Fuchs/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

With its large brand portfolio and extensive dividend history, Nestlé SA (OTCPK:NSRGY) is perhaps one of the most interesting European companies to value investors. Given the growth over the past few years, I think the stock is currently overvalued. Due to its financial stability and increasing profitability, the company can remain on your watch list and is by no means worth selling if you're already a share owner.

Why Might Nestlé Be Interesting?

Nestlé is the world's largest food company, selling its products in 186 countries. They operate 354 factories in 79 countries. Its head office is in Switzerland.

The brands under which Nestlé markets its products represent the company's moat. They have more than 2,000 brands in their portfolio. A few of the most well known are shown below.

A compilation of the most well-known Nestlé brands (Mysteps)

Their impressive portfolio of brands is also reflected in their ranking on the 100 Most Valuable Brands in the World, in which Nestlé ranks 62nd and Nescafé 40th. It is interesting to note that Nestlé's brand value continues to rise sharply. Additional growth is generated from the sale of underperforming brands in order to only build up strong brands in the portfolio in the long term.

Evolution of Nestlé's brand value over the past few years (Interbrand)

Another special feature of the Nestlé share is its far-reaching dividend history. According to the earnings call on Feb. 17, 2022, Nestlé is increasing its dividend for the 27th time in a row in 2021, from CHF 2.75 to CHF 2.80 per share. Very few companies have such a dividend history. There have also been numerous share buyback programs in recent years. The payout ratio for 2021 is 46.2%; however, this is somewhat distorted by the sale of shares in the company L'Oréal. The adjusted payout ratio should be around 63%.

Nestlé's dividend history since 1992 in CHF (Author)

Evaluation of Key Metrics

On Feb. 17, 2022, Nestlé published its financial statements for 2021, which I would like to briefly discuss below. The difficulty in assessing Nestlé SA's key figures is that the financial statements are affected by Swiss Franc exchange rates and minor disposals. In 2021, for example, the sale of shares in L'Oréal led to a change in net income. Therefore, I have tried to consider these influences as little as possible in order to be able to evaluate the actual growth, the actual profitability and the actual risk.

In Nestlé's published full-year results for the years 2017 to 2021, the following figures for adjusted growth can be found:

Growth rates of Nestlé SA (Author from Nestlé)

The organic growth shows the sales growth adjusted for exchange rate influences and missing sales due to disposals. This means that Nestlé SA has grown by an average of 4% p.a. over the past 5 years. They expect medium-term growth rates in the mid-single digits. The underlying earnings per share (EPS) has risen even more on average, which initially shows increasing profitability. Basically, the growth is satisfactory for such a large company.

In order to build on profitability, it is particularly interesting to look at the underlying operating profit margin. On average, it has a good value of 17.22%. I also listed the net profit margin, return on equity (RoE) and return on capital employed (ROCE) values. In principle, all metrics look good in term of profitability, but they are not free of special influences. In all, I would rate Nestlé as having excellent profitability, with a tendency to continue to improve.

Profitability metrics of Nestlé SA (Author)

The key metrics for risk assessment all show very solid values. Gearing has increased slightly to 61.24% in recent years and averaged 53.21%. The equity ratio shows a positive trend and is 38.61% for 2021. The ratio of net debt to EBIT is also acceptable at an average of 2.19. Nestlé SA can therefore be assigned a rather low risk.

Risk metrics of the Nestlé SA (Author)

In all, the metrics show that Nestlé is a safe and very profitable company. In addition, the growth rates are sufficient in view of the world market leadership in a marginally growing industry.

Valuation

In order to come to the valuation of Nestlé SA, I first made a few assumptions about revenue, net income, and free cash flow that appear plausible to me based on the key figures of recent years. The long-term sales growth was assumed to be 4% and thus chosen in accordance with the average organic growth. The future net profit margin was set at 14% and the ratio of free cash flow to net income at 1:1.1. This results in the following estimates:

Author's estimates for revenue, net income and free cash flow (Author)

With the estimates mentioned, I created a discounted cash flow model with a sensitivity analysis. In the base case, an expected return of 10% p.a. was assumed. This results in the following valuation:

DCF Valuation with a sensitivity analysis based on the Author's estimates (Author)

This means that my assumptions currently result in an overvaluation of 17.9% in the base case. In order to critically question this again, I have made the following assessment of the historical price to underlying EPS ratio and the price to EPS ratio:

Valuation of Nestlé SA using the Price to Underlying EPS ratio and the Price to EPS ratio of the last 5 years (Author)

After the evaluation of the last 5 years, an overvaluation can also be seen. If you take the price to underlying EPS ratio, there is an overvaluation of 12.7% based on the last 5 years. The reason for this could be the higher organic growth in 2021 (7.5%). All in all, however, the valuation does not indicate an attractive entry point.

Risks

As a company operating in the food industry, climate change is an overriding risk for Nestlé and its competitors. Droughts, floods and other natural disasters can disrupt the production chains of such companies. A Reuters report notes:

Switzerland's Nestle said it was 'already undertaking scenario analysis to assess physical impacts on our value chain over a longer time horizon,' adding this would 'provide direction for our mitigation and adaptation actions across our raw material sourcing and operational footprints.'

Nevertheless, natural disasters and climate-specific regulations can affect Nestlé SA's business at any time, and perhaps even more frequently in the future than in the past.

In principle, however, Nestlé's business model is very secure, especially due to their strong brands. Regardless of economic cycles or pandemics, Nestlé's products are consumed by customers. From a financial point of view, the key figures also showed a low-risk rating.

Conclusion

In summary, I think Nestlé is an excellent company with good metrics overall. A far-reaching dividend history and the share buyback programs of recent years make the shares appealing.

Based on my assumptions, I currently see a slightly too high valuation, which is why I would classify the share as a "hold" in this regard. From a qualitative point of view, however, the stock is a "buy" for me and is one of the types of companies that shareholders never want to sell. Overall, I rate the stock as a "hold" for the time being, but will definitely buy it at a cheaper valuation in the future.