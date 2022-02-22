Andrew Burton/Getty Images News

The Quarter:

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) reported Adjusted EBITDA of $149.1 million compared to $165.1 million in last year's fourth quarter. That brought EBITDA up to $600 million for the year, the high end of company guidance. Remember, the company and Con Ed (ED) sold Stagecoach gas assets to Kinder Morgan (KMI) in July 2021. Because of the sale, there was $16 million of Adjusted EBITDA missing in the Storage and Logistics business versus Q4 2020. Storage and Logistics' NGL volumes were also negatively impacted by a warmer than usual December, a trend that has reversed so far in 2022.

2022 Guidance:

The conference call was extremely positive. Management called out new rigs and well connects in all geographies. This organic volume growth plus the addition of the acquired Oasis Midstream assets (which closed on February 2nd) led management to offer 2022 EBITDA guidance of $780-$840 million. This guidance is versus the initial description of the Oasis deal which laid out pro-forma 2021 EBITDA of greater than $820 million. Therefore, the guidance strikes me as extremely conservative, which management normally gives.

Crestwood 2022 Guidance (CEQP Q4 Presentation)

The growth capital is interesting as its the largest since the company finished its 2017-2020 capital expenditure cycle. Most of it is centered around the Williston Basin, which is where they expanded geography most via the Oasis acquisition.

CEQP Growth Capital Breakdown (CEQP Q4 Presentation)

Williston Basin Breakdown (CEQP Q4 Presentation)

Valuation:

I continue to be amazed at how cheap this company is. Using 105 million shares to take into account those given to Oasis shareholders and the $530 million midpoint of what I consider conservative guidance for distributable cash flow above, I calculate $5.05/share of DCF. At $29.20/share (as of the time of this writing, the stock is trading at less than 6x cash flow (greater than 17% yield and about half of that distributed). Given a balance sheet that has investment grade metrics (if not an official investment grade rating) of around 3.5x leverage, stable long-term contracts with a diverse base of general creditworthy counterparties, I continue to think that free cash flow is the most relevant valuation metric here. That said, even using a midpoint EBITDA of $810 million (which again I consider conservative), the company is trading at only an 8.66x multiple.

Market Cap (Using 105 million shares at $29.20/share) $3.066 billion Preferred Shares $612 million Minority $430 million Debt ` $2.91 billion Enterprise Value $7.018 billion EV/EBITDA (Using $810 million EBITDA midpoint) 8.66x

Risks:

Risks for the stock are more market perception related than anything that can affect the company's operations. When oil and gas trade off, this stock trades off. In 2020, a few companies capped wells which impacted the company's numbers for really one quarter, but that rebounded quickly. Even that year, the company still grew EBITDA 10%. So the stock is much more volatile than the underlying profitability and cash flows.

Conclusion:

I've just accepted that this stock whips around. I still don't understand why it's trading below where it was just before Covid. It has grown the distribution, dramatically grown cash flows, reduced leverage, and just consummated a large accretive acquisition. I consider this company a good "sleep well" stock that pays excellent distributions and should perform well in an inflationary environment.