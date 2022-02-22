anyaberkut/iStock via Getty Images

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has been a part of our model dividend portfolio at Leads From Gurus since the inception of the Marketplace service in January 2021. Aided by the strong recovery of the global advertising market last year, Interpublic stock gained 46% in the last 12 months. The company also paid a quarterly dividend of 27 cents last year, which naturally added to our gains. Interpublic stock has weathered the market turmoil this year very well, with the stock down just 3% in comparison to the S&P 500 index's 10% downfall so far this year. The Interpublic Group is a company that I would prefer to categorize as a silent winner as many investors do not seem to be interested in this advertising giant despite a strong track record of delivering handsome returns to investors (the stock is up 233% in the last decade). Interpublic Group revenue has recovered over and beyond the pre-pandemic levels, so now is a good time to re-visit the investment thesis to determine the best course of action today. A careful evaluation of the macroeconomic outlook, Interpublic's market position, and its current valuation level suggest the company is still undervalued in the market.

The macroeconomic outlook

Global economic growth and advertising spending are positively correlated since higher economic output encourages companies to spend more on marketing and advertising in a bid to grow revenue by reaching a higher number of potential customers. It would be rational to expect a deceleration of industry revenue growth this year as 2021 saw exceptional YoY growth thanks in part to the low comparable base in 2020. That being said, I believe the global advertising industry will still grow meaningfully this year, primarily as a result of the radical changes in consumer spending patterns. There are many aspects that we need to take into consideration here.

The cord-cutting movement is gathering pace, and leading global entertainment companies are focused on penetrating the already competitive OTT streaming industry. The result is, we are going to see entertainment companies fighting for eyeballs, which is good news for the advertising industry. The global financial services industry is seeing radical changes too, with Fintech companies creating real challenges for big banks. As a countermeasure, these big banks have been embracing digital trends to retain existing customers and attract new customers of late. Innovative credit products are coming to the market, and companies like Upstart, Inc. (UPST) are changing the playing field permanently. For these reasons, I believe the financial services industry will spend huge amounts of money on advertising and branding efforts this year. New technologies are coming into existence at a rapid pace, with many companies now focused on the metaverse. These new technologies are threatening many business sectors today, and failure to adapt could prove to be fatal. Amid these innovations, I believe companies will spend more than they used to on marketing themselves as frontrunners in ground-breaking technological developments. The crypto industry is one to look out for as many newcomers that have secured funding from VCs are aggressively spending on marketing. The football world cup in Qatar will kick off this November, and historically, these big events have proven to be gold mines for the advertising industry. There is no reason to suggest things will be any different this time around. Sports betting is bound to make a strong comeback this year with many sporting events scheduled throughout the year. With many bookmakers wanting a piece of this growing market, ad spending will remain robust. It's an election year in the United States, with Midterm elections being held on November 8. Election years are generally good for the advertising industry.

Zenith expects the global advertising industry to grow 9.1% this year on the back of a 15% growth last year. Historically, the ad industry has grown at mid-single-digits, and 2021 was an anomaly due to one-of-a-kind factors. The macroeconomic outlook is positive for the industry although a deceleration of growth is unavoidable.

The favorable industry outlook will help Interpublic grow

The Interpublic Group is the fourth largest advertising holding company in the world by revenue, behind WPP Plc. (WPP), Omnicom Group (OMC), and Publicis Groupe (OTCQX:PUBGY). As one of the dominant companies that are controlling the global advertising industry, it would be reasonable to expect Interpublic to convert the favorable macroeconomic outlook into higher revenue and earnings this year. In addition to Interpublic's size, there are other reasons to believe the company will deliver good numbers this year.

First, Interpublic is a global company with a presence in key markets such as Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. In the fourth quarter of 2021, the company reported organic revenue growth in each of these geographic segments, which is a testament to the competitive advantages enjoyed by the company.

Organic net revenue change by region in Q4

Earnings presentation

Source: Earnings presentation

This international presence will help Interpublic tap into the growth opportunities available in the fast-growing regions of the world, which is one reason why I believe the company still has a lot of room to grow.

Second, Interpublic serves clients across many different business sectors, including the public sector, industrial, auto, financial services, technology, telecommunications, healthcare, and consumer goods sectors. This expansive footprint will help Interpublic serve complex client demands resulting from some of the points highlighted in the previous segment.

Third, the competitive advantages arising with access to millions of historical data points. I'm not suggesting Interpublic has an edge over its closest peers, but operating in a near oligopolistic market, the company enjoys access to real-life data that would make it difficult for a newcomer to eat into the company's market share of the global advertising industry. The company has a strong track record of leveraging its access to data to improve the ROI of clients, and I believe this will help Interpublic this year amid increasing competition in many business sectors.

Valuation

Back in December 2020, I assigned The Interpublic Group stock an intrinsic value estimate of $42 per share when the stock was trading at $24.19. Today, the stock has advanced to just over $36, so it makes sense to update my model to reflect the rising cost of capital and the better-than-expected earnings reported by the company last year. Below are the updated revenue assumptions used in my model (actual value for 2021).

Fiscal year Revenue actual/projection Implied growth rate 2021 $9.1 billion 12.9% 2022e $9.59 billion 5.3% 2023e $9.94 billion 3.6% 2024e $10.23 billion 3% 2025e $10.45 billion 2.1%

Source: Author's estimates

Below are some of the other major assumptions used in my model.

Capital expenditures to average 2.1% of revenue. An effective tax rate of 28%. A weighted average cost of capital of 7.6%. Terminal growth rate of 2.5%.

With these assumptions, the intrinsic value estimate for Interpublic Group comes to $49.14 per share, which implies an upside of 36% from the current market price.

Takeaway

Interpublic Group is not a favorite among dividend or value investors, but I believe IPG will be a good addition to both of these types of investors. With a dividend yield of 3%+, a strong balance sheet with a very attractive debt maturity profile, and steady earnings growth, Interpublic is well-positioned to reward long-term shareholders handsomely with dividends. Although a deceleration of revenue growth is on the cards for 2022, the company should still grow at a reasonable pace.