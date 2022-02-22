Frontier Lithium Has The Highest Grade Lithium Spodumene Project In North America
Summary
- Frontier Lithium 100% owns the PAK Lithium Project, located in northwestern Ontario. The two key deposits are the PAK and Spark deposits.
- The spodumene resource is very high grade, of good size, with low iron and low impurities. The PEA post-tax NPV8% is US$974.6m based on producing 23,174tpa LiOH.
- Valuation looks a bit expensive right now based only on the PEA, but when adjusting for current very high lithium hydroxide prices it looks quite reasonable.
- A possible 2026 significant lithium hydroxide producer in North America.
Frontier Lithium Inc. [TSXV:FL] (OTCQX:LITOF) - Price = CAD 2.62, USD 2.06
Source: Yahoo Finance
Frontier Lithium Inc. [TSXV:FL] (OTCQX:LITOF) is a Canadian company focused on their 100% owned PAK Lithium Project in northwestern Ontario, Canada. The company plans to take an integrated approach, including a mine and a lithium conversion facility, and produce lithium hydroxide for the North American market. A standout feature of the PAK Project is the very high grade, low impurity spodumene, and potential large exploration upside.
Location map of the PAK Lithium Project in Ontario, Canada
Source: Frontier Lithium company presentation
Frontier Lithium describes the PAK Lithium Project as follows:
The PAK Lithium Project encompasses 26,774 hectares at the south end of Ontario’s Electric Avenue, which is the largest land package hosting lithium bearing pegmatites in Ontario. The Project covers 65 km of the Avenue length and remains largely unexplored; however, since 2013 the company has delineated two premium spodumene bearing lithium deposits located 2.3 km from each other at the southwestern end of the project. Recently, Frontier confirmed the presence of spodumene with the Pennock Lake pegmatite occurrence a further 30 km along Frontier’s PAK Lithium Project. Frontier’s premier Great Lakes location is advantaged by favorable geology, proven metallurgy with access to intermodal hubs, infrastructure, power, and mining and downstream lithium processing expertise.
The PAK Lithium Project (includes resource summary)
The PAK Lithium Project is located in northern Ontario.
Within the PAK Lithium Project the company has initially developed two high grade Lithium spodumene deposits, just 2.3kms apart:
- PAK deposit - Total (M, I & I) Resource of 9.3mt @ 2.02% Li2O, with a very low iron content (qualifies for the glass/ceramics market).
- Spark deposit - Indicated Resource 3.3mt @ 1.59% Li2O and Inferred 15.7mt @ 1.31% Li2O.
Note: Further potential exploration upside at the Bolt and the Pennock pegmatite. It would not be unreasonable to expect the total PAK Project Resource to potentially grow towards 50m+ tonnes @ about 1.5%+ grade.
PAK Lithium Project
Source: Frontier Lithium company presentation
2021 PEA highlights (based on the PAK and Spark deposits)
The February 2021 PEA for the PAK Lithium Project resulted in a post-tax NPV8% of US$974.6m and a post-tax IRR of 21%, based on 23,174tpa of lithium hydroxide ("LiOH") production over a 26-year mine life. The initial capex was estimated at US$685m (includes the mine and conversion facility) and AISC of US$4,083/t of LiOH. The PEA was based on a LiOH price of US$13,500/t.
The current China spot LiOH price is about US$50,000/t as of mid February (no link but sourced via Benchmark Mineral Intelligence), 2022, suggesting plenty of upside to the NPV at current spot prices.
The PEA is based on a conventional open-pit mine only.
The PAK Lithium Project PEA summary
Source: Frontier Lithium company presentation
Stage of development
Frontier Lithium has recently been doing mineral processing pilot test work on their LiOH production process, working towards their Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS").
On January 11, 2022 Frontier Lithium announced:
The comprehensive program returned favourable results, confirming the suitability and robustness of the flowsheet design. Locked cycle flotation produced a lithium concentrate with grade of 6.15% lithium oxide (Li2O) with a corresponding Li recovery of 78.1%. The test involved six cycles and was very stable indicating good metallurgy. The sample included approximate zonation variability of the resource with dilution at the average Spark resource grade of 1.59% lithium oxide (Li2O) and final iron oxide levels of 0.44% Fe2O3. These results confirm the suitability of the material to meet the most rigorous specifications of the lithium market.
Next steps
The two next main steps for Frontier Lithium are completing a PFS by late 2022 and a DFS by late 2024.
Other steps to run concurrently in the next two years will be environmental studies, community partnership agreement, and permitting.
Beyond that the company targets being a LiOH producer from 2026 (subject to project funding and permits etc).
Frontier Lithium timeline to a targeted 2026 production start
Source: Frontier Lithium company presentation
Infrastructure
As shown on the images below the PAK Lithium project is quite remote in northwestern Ontario, so the infrastructure is limited at this stage, but slowly improving.
There's a winter road access with government plans to improve the roads so as to extend the winter road season. The site is currently accessed through the Ontario winter road, through the Red Lake from Nungesser Road.
The Watay Power Project is being built (completion by 2024) with a high-voltage transmission line to be located 4km from the PAK resource.
The project has sufficient water supply required for mining and processing operations.
The PAK Project is accessible by winter access road
Source: Frontier Lithium company presentation
Management, board and top shareholders
Details on the Board and Management are here, which includes decades of experience in resource extraction, refining and capital markets.
Insider ownership is very good at ~22%.
Managers, Board, & largest Shareholders
Source: 4-traders Market Screener
Valuation
Frontier Lithium's current market cap is C$530m (US$415m), with no debt and ~C$12m recently raised in cash.
Based on the PAK Lithium Project:
My price target for end 2026 (assumes 23,174tpa LiOH production at OpEx US$4,000/t, CapEx US$685m, 100% ownership, ~5% royalties) is:
- Bear case (assumes selling LiOH at US$12,000/t) - C$3.42 (30% higher).
- Base case (assumes selling LiOH at US$20,000/t) - C$7.50 (2.9x higher).
- Bull case (assumes selling LiOH at US$40,000/t) - C$17.70 (6.8x higher).
I was unable to find any analyst's price target.
Risks
- Macro risks. Falling or slowing EV sales.
- Falling lithium prices.
- The usual mining risks - Exploration, permitting, production, partner, environmental, sovereign risks.
- Business risks - Management, liquidity, debt, and currency risk.
- Sovereign risk - Low in Canada.
- Stock market risks - Dilution, lack of liquidity (best to buy on local exchange), market sentiment, volatility.
- In the case of Frontier Lithium the main challenge looks to be raising the large Project CapEx of US$685m and to a lesser degree the location and limited infrastructure at this time.
Recent news
- February 16, 2022 - "Frontier drills 405 meters of 1.5% Li2O from Phase X Drilling at Spark......"
I covered the other key recent news in the article but here is a link to the Frontier Lithium's news page.
Further reading
- Lithium Junior Miners News For The Month Of January 2022
- Frontier Lithium company presentation
- Frontier Lithium website
Frontier Lithium has the highest grade (and good size) compared to North American peer spodumene projects
Source: Frontier Lithium company presentation
Conclusion
Frontier Lithium 100% owns the highest grade spodumene project in North America at the PAK Lithium Project. The Resource is already of a good size with plenty of exploration upside. The only negative is the project is only accessible by winter road. Another factor is that the Project is still at an early stage with an impressive PEA and working on a PFS to be completed by late 2022. All going well the Project could be producing by 2026, so still at least four years away.
Valuation looks expensive based only on the PEA NPV8% of US$974.6m (C$1.22b) and early stage on a market cap of C$530m (43% of the NPV). However the PEA was done at a LIOH assumption of US$13,500/t and the current China spot LiOH price is about US$50,000/t. This means the Project is quite reasonably valued given current high prices. My end 2026 base case price target (assumes selling LiOH at US$20,000/t) is C$7.50 (2.9x higher).
Risks are the usual mining risks especially for companies at the development stage. The main challenge looks to be raising the large Project CapEx of US$685m. Please read the risks section.
North American location, large resource, exploration upside, and excellent grades mean Frontier Lithium should be on your radar. I rate Frontier Lithium as a speculative accumulate for investors with a five-year plus time frame.
As usual all comments are welcome.
