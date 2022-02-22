schulzhattingen/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) has been in business for over eight decades. In this timeframe, they have increased their dividend for forty consecutive years and have maintained a strong liquidity and solvency position, despite investing significantly in key growth areas in various energy markets. The shares are currently trading near their 52-week lows and at a significant discount to their intrinsic value. At current pricing, a compelling opportunity exists for income focused investors that wish to be rewarded not only with a dividend yield and growth rate in excess of the market, but also of material price appreciation.

Business

APD focuses on serving energy, environmental, and emerging markets by providing essential industrial gases, related equipment, and applications expertise to customers in virtually every industry.

During 2021, they operated in five reportable segments. The sales breakout of each segment, as reported in their 2021 annual 10-K filing, is shown below. In 2021, the company reported +$10.3B in sales, with 40% generated in the Americas and approximately 52% generated in Europe, the Middle East, Africa (EMEA), and Asia.

The three regional industrial gases segments, the Americas, EMEA, and Asia, constituted 92% of total consolidated sales in 2021. In these segments, the company competes against three global industrial gas companies: Air Liquide S.A., Messer, and Linde plc, as well as regional competitors.

FY21 Form 10-K - Sales Breakout

APD is also a leader in numerous emerging energy markets. They are the world's largest supplier of hydrogen, and they have built leading positions in growth markets such as helium and LNG process technology and equipment. At present, they are delivering some of the largest and most complex projects in their eighty-year history. For example, in the United States, they are investing +$4.5B to build-own-operate the world's largest blue hydrogen production facility in Louisiana. In Canada, they are partnering with the government in the development of a landmark net-zero hydrogen energy complex. Furthermore, in Saudi Arabia, they are a major partner in the NEOM project, which is the world's largest carbon-free hydrogen project.

Revenue Recognition

The company records revenue over time through the satisfaction of their performance obligations as stated in their customer contracts. These contracts are in three areas: on-site gases, merchant gases, and equipment.

Contracts for on-site gases are associated with customers who require large volume of gases and have relatively constant demand. The gases are produced and supplied directly on-site of the customer or by pipeline systems. The contracts are generally long term with fixed monthly charges and/or minimum purchase requirements with price escalation provisions.

Contracts for merchant gases, on the other hand, are generally 5 years or less and do not have minimum purchase requirements. Merchant gases are instead governed by contracts and/or purchase orders based on the customer's requirements. These contracts are associated with customers of liquid bulk, that receive delivery in liquid or gaseous form by tanker, and customers of packaged gases, that receive small quantities of product delivered in cylinders.

Aside from contracts of gases, APD also designs and manufactures gas related equipment assets, which they sell to customers as part of a single performance obligation. Revenue is recorded on these contracts once the customer obtains control of the equipment.

Recent Earnings Recap and Outlook

APD reports on a September 30 fiscal year (FY). The most recent FY ended was September 30, 2021. Thus, the current earnings release is associated with the first fiscal quarter in FY22, which ended December 31, 2021.

In this quarter, reported EPS and net income were up 19% and 13%, respectively, from the prior year as a result of higher volumes and pricing that more than offset higher costs. In addition, sales were up 26% due to higher cost pass-throughs and volume. Volume growth was driven by new assets, hydrogen and merchant recovery, and higher equipment sales. Despite growth in sales and volume, margins on adjusted EBITDA and net income were both pressured as a result of higher energy costs.

In late October of 2021, APD closed on phase 1 of the +$12B Jazan joint venture, which contributed favorably to current period results. The overall project, which is the largest in the company's history, is expected to generate value for many years to come. As the company continues investing in large scale projects such as Jazan, they also remain committed to their dividend policy, as evidenced by their 40th straight increase in the annual payout.

Looking ahead, APD expects 2022 adjusted EPS to be up 13-15% from the prior year, and they expect capital expenditures to be between +$4.5B-+$5.0B. As previously stated in their annual FY21 10-K, they expect the global macroeconomic environment to remain uncertain, and they plan to continue efforts to recover higher energy costs. One of which is to add new projects to their onsite business model, which has contractual protection from energy cost fluctuations and generates stable cash flow.

Short-Term Liquidity Analysis

APD is in a very strong liquidity position. While their cash on hand in FY21 decreased from FY20, it still accounts for over 50% of their total current assets, as can be seen in the captures below from their FY21 annual filing. Further, their current assets are three times their current liabilities, which means that the company has $3, primarily in cash, for every $1 in payables. This excess can be used to support further expansion of capital or can be returned to shareholders via dividends.

FY21 Form 10-K Consolidated Balance Sheet FY21 Form 10-K Consolidated Balance Sheet

The chart below that was created using inputs from the annual filings of the past five years provides further evidence of the strength of their short-term liquidity position. Even by stripping out their non-liquid assets, such as inventories, the quick ratio of their current assets to liabilities is still high.

Author's Calculations

A contributing factor to their sizable cash balance is their operating performance in the collection of receivables and sale of inventory. As summarized below, the days to collect and days to sell are consistent from year to year, and with regards to the sale of inventory, there are clearly no concerns with the company being left with unsold inventory, as the time to sell averages only 20 days.

Author's Calculations

Overall, APD's short-term financial position is healthy, as supported above. Their performance metrics are historically consistent, and there are no immediate concerns with regards to liquidity.

Long-Term Solvency

APD is adequately solvent for the long term. Their total assets, as shown below, is two times more than their total liabilities. Furthermore, 65% of their liabilities can be covered with current assets. Even more, their cash on hand alone can cover 35% of their entire debt balance.

FY21 Form 10-K Consolidated Balance Sheet FY21 Form 10-K Consolidated Balance Sheet

The table below summarizes the years of maturity for their long-term debt. 66% of their total debt is due after 2026. Thus, there are no immediate concerns with regard to repayment risk.

FY21 Form 10-K Debt Maturities

The summary below provides further support of their long-term fiscal health. The metrics are consistent with expectations. The Z-Score, which is noted in the chart, is a reliable predictor of bankruptcy risk. A score of 4.9 reported for APD translates into a virtually 0% probability of bankruptcy.

Author's Calculations

Overall, APD receives high marks on long-term solvency, and there are currently no concerns with regards to this metric.

Cash Flow Analysis

A summarized version of the consolidated cash flow statements from 2019-2021 is below. Analysis of this statement provides a clear picture of how the company is utilizing its cash. Dividends paid, which is a part of the financing section, was broken out separately for further analysis.

The company is generating more than +$3.0B in operating cash per year, which is used primarily for investing related activities, such as CAPEX. APD reported +$3.3B in net financing in 2020, due to the issuance of +$4.9B in long-term debt, but the company's financing activities are otherwise limited to debt repayment and dividend payments. With regards to these dividend payments, for the past three years, dividends paid were about 35% of total operating cash flows, which signifies a high degree of operating coverage.

Author's Calculations

Profitability Analysis

The table below, available from Seeking Alpha, compares various profitability metrics of APD to its closest competitors. APD's gross margin of 29% lags their peers, but it is offset by their strength in maintaining a net income margin of nearly 20%. Additionally, their return on equity of 15% is generally above average, and they are generating more revenue and income per employee than their competitors. This productivity advantage is especially important in an environment with rising wages.

Seeking Alpha

From a valuation standpoint, APD's metrics are roughly in-line with peers and generally consistent with the broader market from a P/E perspective.

Seeking Alpha

APD's overall profitability and valuation is consistent with peers and the broader market. APD has notable advantages in some respects, such as revenue per employee, but is otherwise in-line with expectations. There are currently no concerns regarding profitability or valuation, and there are no issues expected moving forward.

Intrinsic Share Price (Discounted Dividend Valuation Method Using Balance Sheet Projections)

The intrinsic share price of APD is approximately $360 based on the valuation methodology explained below.

The first step in the model is to obtain the discount rate in order to calculate the present value of the future dividend payments. Here, the use of the capital asset pricing model (CAPM) was the preferred method of deriving this rate.

The beta of APD is 0.81, as reported in Morningstar. The risk-free (RF) rate that was used was 2%, which is the current yield on 10yr Treasurys, as reported in The Wall Street Journal. The expected return on market is 8%, which is in-line with historical averages. Inputting these three variables into the CAPM formula results in a discount rate of 6.86%.

Author's Calculations

At present the 2% RF rate is current. However, since the rate is affected by the Federal Reserve's monetary policy actions, it's possible the rate goes even higher than 2%. In a worst-case scenario, assuming the 10yr increases up to 4%, then the discount rate would be 7.24%. For now, however, the 6.86% calculated above will be used.

The chart below summarizes the actual data from the last five years of the critical inputs that were used in this valuation model. The primary facts to note are as follows:

Revenues are growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.75%

Average net profit margin is 22.96%

The asset turnover ratio is 0.397

Total liabilities will be presumed to be 47.55% of total assets for all future periods

Total shareholders equity will be presumed to be 52.45% of total assets for all future periods

Author's Calculations

Using the data from the historical figures above, a five-year projection of the balance sheet, revenues, and net income was prepared. In order to obtain more accurate projections for total assets, the asset turnover ratio methodology, summarized in the chart below, was used.

By using the asset turnover to project total assets, sales growth and asset growth is now explicitly linked.

Author's Calculations

One will notice that the implied % change in total assets fluctuates from year to year, whereas for purposes of this model, sales are expected to grow smoothly at 4.75% per year. To smooth out these asset fluctuations, the CAGR of total assets can be calculated. In this model above, total assets are expected to grow to $33,315 from $26,859. This represents a CAGR of 4.40%. The final projected totals using this growth rate are summarized below.

Author's Calculations

The totals above were inputted into the five-year model below. The total equity and net income in year five were the critical inputs required for the continuing value calculation.

Author's Calculations

One of the final steps in this valuation model was to input the historical dividend payments and prepare a projection of the payments for the next five years. APD has grown their dividend by approximately 10% on a historical basis. For this model, dividends are projected to grow 10% in the first forecast period, 8% in the second, 6% in the third, 5% in the fourth, and 4% in the fifth. The expected continuing growth rate is 4.5%.

Author's Calculations

Upon summing the present value of the future dividend payments and calculating the continuing value, the results of the completed model are shown below, which supports an implicit share price of $358.50.

Author's Calculations

As mentioned earlier, if the RF rate were to increase to 4%, the discount rate would be 7.24%. Using a 7.24% rate would yield the following results. Even with higher rates, a $308.38 implicit share price still represents a 26% upside.

Author's Calculations

Notable Risks

In FY21, over 60% of total sales were derived from customers outside of the United States, and many of their operations, suppliers, and employees are located abroad. In addition, much of their growth strategies depend in part on penetrating international markets. Political and economic instability, project delay or abandonment due to government actions, unfamiliar regulatory environments, and other global geopolitical upheavals may materially impact their operations.

APD Investor Presentation

From a cost standpoint, hydrocarbons, including national gas, are the primary feedstock for their products. Energy, including electricity, natural gas, and diesel fuel for delivery trucks, is the largest cost component of their business. Inflationary and volatility in energy markets can have a material impact on their earnings if they are unable to recover their costs.

Conclusion

APD has maintained a fortress balance sheet despite remaining committed to their dividend policy, while also investing heavily in emerging growth areas. The annual dividend payout is $6.48, and the dividend is growing at a CAGR of 12.6% per year. For an income-focused investor, APD is a viable addition to any diversified portfolio.

While the forward P/E of 23X is in line with the broader market, the implicit share price of approximately $360 indicates significant upside to current pricing. Inflationary and geopolitical risk exist, but as the macroeconomic environment continues to improve, APD is well poised to capitalize on any market rally that ensues. At present, long-term investors can expect to earn a five-year CAGR, including dividends, of approximately 10%, which is a respectable return for any risk-diversified portfolio.