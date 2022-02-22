The Gladstone Companies Begins U.S. IPO Effort

damircudic/E+ via Getty Images

A Quick Take On The Gladstone Companies

The Gladstone Companies (GC) has filed to raise an undisclosed amount in an IPO of its Class A common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm provides access to alternative assets for investors in the United States.

When we learn more about the IPO's details, I'll provide an update.

Company

McLean, Virginia-based Gladstone, was founded to invest client funds in various debt and equity securities of private lower middle market businesses operating in the United States.

Management is headed by founder, Chairman, President and CEO, David Gladstone, who has been with the firm since inception in 2009 and was previously Chairman of American Capital Ltd., a publicly-traded leveraged buyout fund and mezzanine debt finance company.

The company's primary investment offerings include:

(GAIN) - business investing

(GLAD) - debt securities investing

(GOOD) - office and industrial REIT

(LAND) - natural resources REIT

Gladstone has booked fair market value investment of $107 million as of June 30, 2021, from investors, including David Gladstone.

Gladstone - Client Acquisition

The firm generates revenue from management fees it charges on the funds it manages.

Management said, "For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021, and the six months ended December 31, 2021, approximately 41.6% and 25.6%, respectively, of our total revenue was comprised of base management fees. For the years ended June 30, 2019, 2020 and 2021, base management fees averaged 38.3% of our total revenue."

Salaries and Employee Benefits expenses as a percentage of total revenue have varied as revenues have fluctuated, as the figures below indicate:

Salaries and Employee Benefits Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Six Mos. Ended Dec. 31, 2021 62.8% FYE June 30, 2021 70.3% FYE June 30, 2020 69.8%

(Source)

The Salaries and Employee Benefits efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Salaries and Employee Benefits spend, rose to 0.5x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Salaries and Employee Benefits Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Six Mos. Ended Dec. 31, 2021 0.5 FYE June 30, 2021 0.0

(Source - SEC)

Gladstone's Market & Competition

According to a 2020 market research report by ResearchAndMarkets, the global market for wealth management was valued at an estimated $487 billion in 2019 and is expected to initially contract due to the Covid-19 pandemic and ultimately rebound to $585 billion by 2023.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 9.4% from 2021 to 2023.

The main drivers for this expected growth are an increasing retiree population, growing wealth of high net worth individuals and increasing demand for alternative investments providing adequate yield opportunities.

Also, aspects that could negatively impact the wealth management industry include continued dampening effects from the Covid-19 pandemic, the rise of Fintech firms seeking to automate services and increasing usage of passage investing techniques.

North America was the largest region, representing 53.7% of the total market in 2019, followed by Western Europe, the Asia Pacific region, and others. Notably, the Western Europe region is expected to grow the fastest followed closely by the Asia Pacific region.

The wealth management market is highly fragmented, 'with a large number of small players.'

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Private equity funds

Specialized investment funds

Commercial banks

Other BDCs

REITs

The Gladstone Companies Financial Performance

The company's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Variable topline revenue

Growing operating profit and net profit

A recent swing to cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm's registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended Dec. 31, 2021 $ 45,273,231 52.5% FYE June 30, 2021 $ 61,817,970 -0.7% FYE June 30, 2020 $ 62,276,912 Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Six Mos. Ended Dec. 31, 2021 $ 10,802,314 23.9% FYE June 30, 2021 $ 10,173,758 16.5% FYE June 30, 2020 $ 8,113,424 13.0% Comprehensive Income (Loss) Period Comprehensive Income (Loss) Net Margin Six Mos. Ended Dec. 31, 2021 $ 8,485,918 18.7% FYE June 30, 2021 $ 6,763,517 14.9% FYE June 30, 2020 $ 6,109,748 13.5% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Six Mos. Ended Dec. 31, 2021 $ (4,470,692) FYE June 30, 2021 $ 3,836,351 FYE June 30, 2020 $ 4,938,530 (Glossary Of Terms)

(Source - SEC)

As of June 30, 2021, Gladstone had $50.7 million in cash and $33.5 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, was $13.3 million.

The Gladstone Companies IPO Details

Gladstone intends to raise an undisclosed amount in gross proceeds from an IPO of its Class A common stock.

Class A common stockholders will be entitled to one vote per share and Class B shareholders will receive ten votes per share.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

[i] providing capital to the Existing Gladstone Funds and the Future Gladstone Funds, including through general partnership interests; [ii] providing additional capital to Gladstone Acquisition in connection with its Initial Business Combination; [iii] using proceeds for working capital to supplement our existing line of credit; and [iv] for other general corporate purposes. We will make investments in the Existing Gladstone Funds and the Future Gladstone Funds solely to the extent that we are not required to register as an investment company under the 1940 Act. No portion of the proceeds will be used to redeem or repurchase shares of our capital stock outstanding prior to this offering or to compensate our officers or Directors. (Source - SEC)

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management says the firm is not currently the subject of any material legal or arbitration proceedings.

The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is EF Hutton.

Commentary About Gladstone's IPO

GC is seeking U.S. public investment to provide capital to its various investment vehicles and for corporate working capital.

The company's financials have shown fluctuating topline revenue growth, increasing operating profit and net profit and a recent swing to cash used in operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, was an impressive $13.3 million.

Salaries and Employee Benefits expenses as a percentage of total revenue have varied as revenue has fluctuated; its Salaries and Employee Benefits efficiency rate rose to 0.5x in the most recent reporting period.

The firm currently plans to pay a monthly dividend on its Class A shares but has not estimated that dividend as of the current filing.

The market opportunity for wealth management services is large and expected to grow substantially as global liquidity remains high, so the firm has strong industry growth dynamics ahead of it.

EF Hutton is the lead underwriter, and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of negative (39.3%) since their IPO. This is a bottom-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

The primary risk to the company's outlook is the current rising rate interest environment which has created high market volatility and lower valuations in some investment areas, especially growth-oriented investments.

When we learn more about management's pricing and valuation assumptions for the IPO, I'll provide a final opinion.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.