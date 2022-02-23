Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

We analyzed ServiceNow Inc's (NYSE:NOW) ITSM market positioning as the ITSM market leader and highlighted its growth driver which we expect to be driven by increasing integration and automation of workflows in companies. Moreover, we examined the competitive landscape and compared it with selected competitors in terms of the cost structure of its offerings and the potential headwinds to its growth. Lastly, we analyzed its financials and determined the drivers of its expense growth including stock-based compensation and compared its growth with total expenses, FCF and revenue growth. In light of our analysis, we believe the company's stock is overvalued due to the high stock-based compensation that has diluted shareholder value as its shares outstanding increased.

Expected To Benefit from The Integration and Automation of Workflows

ServiceNow is the market leader of the $6.3 bln ITSM market with a 39.6% market share based on AppsRunTheWorld. Its ITSM solution is highly rated in terms of user reviews with a score of 8.3 out of 10 on Trust Radius. Based on its annual report, it builds applications to automate existing processes and create efficient, digitized workflows with a consumer-grade user experience.

We believed that it is well-positioned to benefit from the increasing integration and automation of workflows across various departments in companies. As explained in the following quote, the company does workflow integrations between different functions of businesses such as HR and IT.

Our service does multiple things in multiple systems. For example, when you join a company, HR sets you up for payroll, benefits, and orientation training, IT gives you a laptop and connects you to the network; facilities gives you an office. There is onboarding workflow and our service creates the tasks that need to be done across those departments. Nobody else plays in that space, - Dave Wright, Chief Innovation Officer at ServiceNow.

According to Gartner, there is a greater need for the integration of management and monitoring tools including ITSM, artificial intelligence operations (AIOps) and more in a single tool. Its study found 58% of enterprises are building integration capabilities for data, analytics and applications. In another study by WorkMarket and KRC Research, 90% of respondents believe there are benefits to automating tasks in organizations which include:

reduction in manual errors (48%)

increase in the speed at which tasks are completed (42%)

better quality work product (38%)

Thus, we projected its subscription revenues in 2022 based on its 2021 growth rate tapering down by 3.1%. We believe our revenue projections and tapering are appropriate given its past revenue growth for this segment has been decreasing constantly at an average rate of 3.1% per year from 2016 to 2021.

Subscription Revenue Projections ($ mln) 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022F 2023F 2024F 2025F 2026F Subscription 1,234 1,740 2,421 3,255 4,286 5,573 7,075 8,762 10,582 12,453 14,269 Growth % 45.5% 41.0% 39.2% 34.4% 31.7% 30.0% 26.9% 23.9% 20.8% 17.7% 14.6%

Source: ServiceNow, Khaveen Investments

We expect its customers to continue to expand its use of ServiceNow for integration and automation of workflows across various functions in businesses and it stands to benefit as we believe the company has established its market positioning and is leading the ITSM market. However, we also note the decelerating growth for its subscription revenues and projected it tapering down by 3.1% per year.

High Costs May Limit Demand in Smaller Customers

According to the company, it has around 6,900 enterprise customers and around 80% of Fortune 500 companies which highlights its focus on the enterprise market. In terms of pricing, according to Science Soft:

ServiceNow pricing may start at $30,000/year for the Standard ITSM package for a 200-employee company and at $55,000/year for the Professional one for the company with 15,000+ employees.

Science Soft

Source: Science Soft

In comparison, we compiled the pricing of its competitors’ ITSM solutions from Microsoft, Atlassian and LogMeIn. Based on the table below, while ServiceNow has a lower average price per user/month, its competitors offer a more flexible pricing structure which is charged based on the number of users and on a monthly basis.

Company Pricing Average Price per user / month ServiceNow $30,000 per year (Standard), $55,000 (Professional) $8.09 Microsoft's ISTM (MSFT) (Provance) Between $20 to $60 per user per month $40 Atlassian's Jira Service Management (TEAM) Between $0 (3 agents) to $45 per agent per month $22.5 LogMeIn (Base Plan) Starts at $80 per month (min 25 computers) $80

Source: ScienceSoft, Microsoft Provance, Atlassian, LogMeIn

Overall, we believe that the company's high subscription may hinder its attractiveness to gain smaller business clients outside of the enterprise market. We compared it to competitors in the ITSM market with a more flexible pricing structure which we believe may be more attractive to smaller companies. However, that said, we believe that the pricing is also supported by its strong recognition as the leader in the ITSM market.

Expense Growth Driven by High by Stock-Based Compensation

ServiceNow, Khaveen Investments

Source: ServiceNow, Khaveen Investments

Based on its annual reports, the company's 5-year average net margin is 3.5%. The largest contributor of its costs has been its Sales, General & Administrative costs which represented 51% of its revenues in 2021, followed by its Research & Development costs at 25% of revenue in 2021. Looking further into the breakdown of these costs on the Company 10K, the company's description of each expense segment is described as follows:

[Expense segment] expense consists primarily of personnel-related expenses directly associated with our [expense segment] staff, including salaries, benefits, bonuses and stock-based compensation.

The company's stock-based compensation alone was 19.2% of total revenue in 2021, with a 5-year average of 19.8% of revenue. As a non-cash line item, stock-based compensation is added back to operating cash flows to derive its FCFs. Thus, its FCF margins are significantly higher than its net margins when accounting for stock-based compensations, with a 5-year average of 6.98%.

ServiceNow

Source: ServiceNow

However, we believe that a more accurate anlaysis of its stock-based compensation is to compare its growth with total expenses, FCF and revenue growth. Hence, we separated and analyzed each of its expenses and stock-based compensation within those segments as shown below:

Expenses Growth Rates 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 9-year Average COGS 30.1% 17.4% 22.2% 22.5% 15.0% 19.7% 35.3% 29.4% COGS Stock-based Compensation 66.1% 17.5% 14.5% 29.8% 42.1% 29.3% 24.8% 53.0% SG&A 43.3% 30.9% 35.2% 35.6% 24.9% 23.3% 25.1% 42.0% SG&A Stock-based Compensation 68.1% 28.6% 32.2% 36.8% 7.4% 24.7% 25.2% 53.5% R&D 46.6% 31.2% 32.4% 40.3% 41.5% 36.7% 36.4% 50.4% R&D Stock-based Compensation 65.3% 16.2% 12.6% 46.9% 44.1% 44.9% 39.9% 64.7% Total Expenses 40.5% 27.7% 31.7% 33.8% 26.6% 25.8% 29.7% 40.1% Total Stock-based compensation 67.0% 23.2% 24.1% 38.0% 21.7% 31.4% 29.9% 56.2%

Source: ServiceNow, Khaveen Investments

We see that the average growth rate of its stock-based compensation from 2012 to 2021 grew at an average rate of 56.2%. Its total expenses meanwhile grew at an average of 40.1%. When we exclude stock-based compensation from total expenses it shows an average growth rate of just 38.5%. Additionally, stock-based compensation growth is higher in each of the three expense segments. Positively, its SG&A expense segment has seen its growth decelerate in recent years.

2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 Average Stock-based Compensation ($ mln) 257.7 317.6 394.1 544.0 662.2 870.5 1,131 FCF ($ mln) 80.798 45.692 -251.29 452.633 504.07 280.26 582.32 Stock-based Compensation as % of FCF 191.0% 564.0% -126.4% 87.1% 107.9% 236.3% 149.5% 129.4% Market Cap ($ mln) 12,022 11,858 17,999 30,917 50,207 82,620 116,723 Stock-based Compensation as % of Market Cap 1.28% 2.17% 1.76% 1.27% 1.08% 0.80% 0.75% 1.2%

Source: ServiceNow, Khaveen Investments

Additionally, its stock-based compensation as a percentage of its FCFs has an average of 129.4% from 2013 to 2021. Even in the years it had negative FCF, it still paid $154.3 mln (2014) and $394.1 mln (2017) in stock-based compensation. Furthermore, we obtained the cumulative stock-based compensation per year as a % of market cap at 10.37% from 2013 to 2021. To understand the actual impact of stock-based compensation, the dilution of shareholder value must be considered. Based on Macrotrends, its shares outstanding grew by 5.3% on average from 2014 to 2021. This translates to shareholder dilution of 5.3% per year.

Ultimately, shareholders could very well be better off if high SG&A, R&D, and stock-based compensation lead to better employee satisfaction and innovation that leads to even higher profits. To gauge the company's innovative progress, we looked into its patent filings, publications, and grants.

ServiceNow Patents 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 Filings 17 38 59 169 253 422 252 Growth % -74.6% 123.5% 55.3% 186.4% 49.7% 66.8% -40.3% Grants 21 33 23 37 112 229 246 Growth % -16.0% 57.1% -30.3% 60.9% 202.7% 104.5% 7.4% All Publications 38 71 82 207 369 651 501 Growth % -58.7% 86.8% 15.5% 152.4% 78.3% 76.4% -23.0%

Source: GlobalData

As seen, the company has indeed enjoyed a surge in innovation with the average total patent publication from 2013 to 2021 at 46.8%. However, the company's success of its innovation must translate to shareholder value in the form of earnings.

2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 Average Total Revenue ($mln) 682.6 1005.5 1391 1918.5 2608.8 3460 4519 5896 Growth % 60.7% 47.3% 38.3% 37.9% 36.0% 32.6% 30.6% 30.5% 39.2% Total Expenses ($mln) 791.2 1111.4 1419 1869 2501.6 3166 3984 5167 Growth % 69.5% 40.5% 27.7% 31.7% 33.8% 26.6% 25.8% 29.7% 35.7% Shares Outstanding ('mln') 145 156 165 171 178 197 202 203 Growth % 7.4% 7.6% 5.8% 3.6% 4.1% 10.7% 2.5% 0.5% 5.3%

Source: ServiceNow, Khaveen Investments

While we see the company's revenue growth moderating, its total expense growth is also decelerating. Overall, while the revenue growth has been outpacing expense growth, there has been an average of 5.3% shareholder dilution (in terms of increasing shares outstanding) since 2014. We believe that if the company continues to grow at its current expense model at this scale, it could lead to further shareholder value erosion.

Risk: Market Positioning Strength with New Leadership

We believe that the company’s market positioning is supported by its established market positioning in the ITSM market on top of its high product pricing which we believe results in a high switching cost for customers. Additionally, the company's recent leadership shuffle may spur new initiatives to further strengthen its position.

Based on these factors, we believe that its market positioning among customers is well cemented as evident by its high renewal rate among customers of above 95%.

ServiceNow

Source: ServiceNow

Should this market positioning strength continue, it may in fact contribute to solid revenue growth and increased margins, which further increases the company's profitability. Add to that the company's renewed leadership, which might lead us to see positive earnings surprises moving forward, which puts our thesis at risk.

Valuation

The company had an average revenue growth rate of 33.5% in the past 5 years. However, the revenue growth had been declining over the past 9 years from 74.27% (2013) to 30.47% (2021). We notice a similar trend in the revenue growth of its subscription segment, which is expected as it represented more than 89% of the company's revenues since 2016. Based on this, we projected its subscription segment revenue growth to decline linearly by 3.1% per year moving forward.

On the Professional Services and Other segment, we notice revenue growth being more volatile but its revenue growth from 2018 has been increasing. Hence, we feel the more appropriate rate is the segment's 3-year average growth rate of 20.5%.

Revenue Projections ($ mln) 2019 2020 2021 2022F 2023F 2024F 2025F 2026F Subscription 3,255 4,286 5,573 7,075 8,762 10,582 12,453 14,269 Growth % 34.4% 31.7% 30.0% 26.9% 23.9% 20.8% 17.7% 14.6% Professional services and other 205.4 233.7 323.0 389.3 469.1 565.3 681.3 821.0 Growth % 9.5% 13.8% 38.2% 20.5% 20.5% 20.5% 20.5% 20.5% Total Revenue 3,460 4,519 5,896 7,464 9,231 11,147 13,134 15,091 Growth % 32.6% 30.6% 30.5% 26.6% 23.7% 20.8% 17.8% 14.9%

Source: ServiceNow, Khaveen Investments

ServiceNow, Khaveen Investments

Source: ServiceNow, Khaveen Investments

The company's average 5-year gross margins have been 76.5% with its COGS as a % of revenue steadily decreasing over the period. Meanwhile, the company's average 5-year net margins have been 3.51% while its R&D as a % of revenue has steadily increased over this period. Hence we projected these two assumptions at the 2-year average. Moreover, we conservatively assumed its SG&A as a % of revenue to decline by its 10-year average growth rate as it had steadily declined based on the expense analysis chart above.

ServiceNow, Khaveen Investments

Source: ServiceNow, Khaveen Investments

We factored in the stock-based compensation from our operating cash flow forecasts.

ServiceNow, Khaveen Investments

Source: ServiceNow, Khaveen Investments

To value the company, we used a DCF valuation as we expect the company to continue generating positive FCF. We based our terminal value on the average EV/EBITDA of selected software companies with an average of 54.61x.

SeekingAlpha, Khaveen Investments

Source: SeekingAlpha, Khaveen Investments

Based on our DCF model with a discount rate of 10% (company’s WACC), shares of ServiceNow are overvalued by 17%.

Khaveen Investments

Source: Khaveen Investments

Verdict

To conclude, we analyzed ServiceNow's market positioning in the ITSM market with solid market leadership and expect it to be a beneficiary as businesses integrate and automate workflows but forecasted its revenue to grow at a decelerating rate as its growth slows. Besides that, we compared its offering against competitors and believe its rigid pricing structure could be potential headwinds to its growth and adoption among smaller competitors. Finally, we analyzed its financials and highlighted its expenses growth driven by high stock-based compensation which we believe is a negative for shareholder value in terms of the shareholder dilution effect. We find the company overvalued given its very high EV/EBITDA of 153.72x. Overall, we rate the company as a Sell with a target price of $463.92.