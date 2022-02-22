Russia And Ukraine: A Macro Playbook For Geopolitical Events

Sean Gallup/Getty Images News

Over the last several weeks, we've seen a constant flow of headlines regarding the Russia/Ukraine geopolitical flare-up.

One day tensions are high and a full-scale war is imminent, and the next day peace is back on the table.

Investors attempting to game out the implications of this latest geopolitical event are left with whiplash, constantly moving back and forth, hanging on every headline. This is a dangerous way to handle geopolitical events for most investors.

How should investors think about geopolitical events and their investments?

There's an easy way to handle and even benefit from these events that doesn't require any political expertise.

Let's be honest, the same people who were the COVID analysts of yesterday are the political commentators of today. No one can wear 100 different hats and translate these one-off events into actionable market ideas.

Most investors should certainly watch and stay aware of major events but should remain focused on the underlying cyclical trends.

Any economy has long-term (secular) trends and short-term (cyclical) trends.

For more color on these trends, you can watch a short video I put together on the EPB Macro Research homepage, but for now, we're going to focus on the short-term cyclical trends.

Cyclical trends are defined by the 6-18 month direction of real growth.

We're focused on the direction of growth, increasing or decreasing, not the level of growth.

When growth is increasing, we call this a "cyclical upturn."

When growth is decreasing, we call this a "cyclical downturn."

All accidents and negative events occur during cyclical downturns.

In short, when the economy is in a cyclical upturn, geopolitical events do not matter, and any pullback in the market created by external fear is a significant buying opportunity. When the economy is in a cyclical downturn, any external shock can exacerbate the downward momentum and push the economy into a recession.

Let's take a deeper look.

A Macro Playbook For Political Events

At EPB Macro Research, we define the cyclical trend by the 6-18 month direction of growth, measured by an aggregate index of real income, real consumption, industrial production, and employment.

This index takes the most reliable measure from all four corners of the economy, smashes them together, and tracks the trending growth rate.

When the economy is in a cyclical upturn, external "shocks" never create recession risk as the upward momentum plows through adverse events.

Conversely, when the economy is in a cyclical downturn, already with downward momentum, a negative external shock can exacerbate that momentum and push the economy into a recession.

Investors, therefore, should position for the cyclical trend in the economy first, not political headlines.

Let's take 2016 as an example. In 2016, there were two "shocks" defined as unexpected market events. First, in June 2016, there was an unexpected outcome from the Brexit vote, and then in November 2016, the US election was a surprise in favor of former President Trump.

From 2014 through the start of 2016, the economy was in a cyclical downturn and was highly vulnerable to external shocks. In the spring of 2016, the economy started to turn around, and a cyclical upturn developed.

In June 2016, a significant shock hit the global economy marked by the red "X" in the chart below.

Federal Reserve, BLS, BEA, EPB Macro Research

The S&P 500 corrected sharply but snapped back to new highs almost instantly. Why? Because the cyclical upturn was underway and external shocks were shrugged off.

You might ask how we were able to know that the cyclical upturn was underway by June 2016, and this is a great question. The chart above shows a "coincident" index. Coincident indicators define the trend, but they don't tell you where the economy is headed. Leading indicators tell you where the economy is headed.

One example of a leading indicator is the spread between new orders and inventory. June 2016 is marked again by the red "X," and you can see how this leading indicator had turned higher many months prior to the shock.

Many leading indicators had turned up by the start of 2016, alerting cyclical investors that an economic upturn was underway.

ISM, EPB Macro Research

By the November 2016 election, the economic upturn was in full swing, and the surprise results caused another brief dip followed by a snap-back to all-time highs.

The chart below shows that when the economy is in a cyclical upturn, external shocks create very quick, fast dips, followed by a return to all-time highs.

When the economy is in a cyclical upturn, any fear-based dip is a buying opportunity.

The S&P 500 almost never has a correction greater than 10% during a cyclical upturn.

YCharts

During a cyclical downturn, however, corrections can turn into crashes.

Today, the economy is in a cyclical downturn defined by the same coincident index below, which means that the ongoing geopolitical risks are dangerous and not dips worth getting in front of.

With downward momentum already in progress and leading indicators not showing signs of an imminent inflection, any external shock can push the growth rate even lower towards contraction.

Coincident Growth Trend (Federal Reserve, BLS, BEA, EPB Macro Research)

The S&P 500 is already down more than 10% from its high as of this writing which is a common symptom of an economic downturn and a rarity during a cyclical upturn.

YCharts

So what should investors do?

The first thing any investor should do is position for the current cyclical trends. When the economy is in a cyclical upturn, that is the time to be highly aggressive and take significant risks.

When the economy is in a cyclical downturn, that is the time to play defense, protect gains and stay cautious.

There's no need to worry about external events once you're appropriately positioned for the cyclical trends.

If the economy is in a cyclical upturn and you're positioned aggressively, you know that any dip is a buying opportunity and a chance to get even more aggressive.

If the economy is in a cyclical downturn, you're already positioned defensively, so any external shock won't impact your portfolio.

Right now, the economy is in a cyclical downturn, so you should have already been positioned defensively.

The playbook for surviving and benefiting from geopolitical events is to use them to your advantage, playing off the underlying cyclical trends in the economy that you are already prepared for.

Legendary Treasury bond investor and renowned economist Dr. Lacy Hunt said:

Shocks cannot halt or reverse a phase in the economic life cycle...they can (only) delay its progress for varying periods of time."

The economy is in a cyclical downturn. This means that we should all hope for peaceful outcomes from geopolitical events, but we should not catch a falling knife. A peaceful resolution may cause a strong relief rally, but once the dust settles, the market will still have to grapple with the ongoing economic cycle downturn.

Step 1: Use coincident indicators to define the current trend

Step 2: Use leading indicators to prepare for the months ahead

Step 3: Position for the current/upcoming cyclical trend

Step 4: Take advantage of political risks - already in position for the underlying trends