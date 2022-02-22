Virgin Galactic Investors Not Called Branson or Social Capital RichVintage/E+ via Getty Images

No Reasons To Believe, Yet.

When Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) stock reached public markets by way of its SPAC deal with Social Capital, we said the stock held speculative appeal, big upside potential and plenty of risk. And since then the stock has soared, crated, soared, cratered, and finally, with markets loving risk about as much as a kick in the face right now, the stock is below its SPAC "backstop" price of $10/share and the market doesn't much care that the CEO said in the earnings materials that the company remains on track to make revenue flights in Q4 2022. The stock moved on that news but not in a way that matters to anyone.

The original investors in the company - Richard Branson, Chamath Palihapitya and their respective companies - have progressively sold down over the last year or so, chalking up material gains, while new investors are holding a bag large or small depending on their entry timing. This is everyone's prerogative, of course - investors are or should be grownups about this sort of thing and if anyone needs "buyer beware" spelled out to them then they probably shouldn't be investing actual money in pre-revenue space startup companies.

A lot will be written about Virgin Galactic in the coming days but we think the story here is very simple.

Spoiler alert, we're at Neutral on the stock, meaning we're neither buying nor selling in staff personal accounts. We own the name but we have stopped getting excited about it. Either revenue flights happen and a repeatable flight cadence is it, or they don't and it isn't. If the former, stock up, if the latter, stock very down, we think. Press releases and PR won't in our view cut it any longer. It's show-me time.

Insofar as the numbers are relevant at present, here's the key items for us. All numbers are sourced from the company's Q4 2021 earnings release, which you can find here.

Customer deposits - stand at $91m at the end of December 2021 vs. $83m at the end of 2020. That's not a dazzling rate of growth, to say the least. If the first flight or two deliver high quality video footage designed to entice new customers, we can expect to see this number move a lot, but for now, it's up just 9% in a year, hardly high growth material.

Liquid resource - cash and cash equivalents ($524m) plus marketable securities ($79m) - stand at a total of $603m. That's not very much in the context of ...

Cash usage - in Q4 2021 the company burned $67m in negative operating cash flows plus capital expenditures; in 2021 as a whole, $235m. So the company has a maximum of say 2.5 years worth of cash in the bank and that's misleading because as the flight cadence ramps we would expect losses to increase in the short term before scaling back as revenue grows. Just like a startup airline would do. So in reality the company has maybe 18 months of cash runway and that means in our view that a capital raise is essential. The showman in the former Chairman, and the Disney in the current CEO, can't resist a little theater so we would expect a capital raise right after the next test flight video excitement is spread around YouTube and elsewhere.

And that's it for us. You can get all bent out of shape talking this company up or down. But for us it's a show-me story. Show me it can sell more tickets; show me it can launch and land revenue flights successfully and safely; show me it can raise enough capital to fund the expansion of the revenue flight schedule without diluting shareholders too heavily.

Until then? Neutral. It could be a huge win from here if the company performs very well, but equally it could fall further on further delays.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 22 February 2022.