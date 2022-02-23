Third Point Investors - Intel: A Compelling, Underappreciated Fundamental Story
Summary
- Despite Intel's tepid results, we see a compelling, underappreciated fundamental story.
- We are encouraged by Intel's aggressive investment plan.
- We believe Intel’s prospects have turned the corner.
The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)
2021 was a highly productive year for Intel's new CEO, Pat Gelsinger. Despite the stock's tepid results, we see a compelling, underappreciated fundamental story. Intel's “brain drain” – a key part of our thesis when we first sought to help the company confront its long-time underperformance – appears to be reversing. Since joining Intel, Mr. Gelsinger has not only brought back prominent Intel former employees but has also attracted talents from competitors such as AMD, Nvidia, Apple, and, most recently, Micron's stellar Chief Financial Officer, David Zinsner.
We are encouraged by Intel's aggressive investment plan, including a recently announced fabrication plant in Ohio and acquisition of Tower Semiconductors. We knew from the start that Intel's turnaround would be complex and lengthy, and we have been pleased to see Mr. Gelsinger sacrifice near-term earnings for long-term growth.
Finally, after a series of blunders across its PC and Server product lines, Intel is finally receiving good reviews for one of its upcoming processors: Alder Lake. Tom's Hardware, a preeminent hardware publication, called Alder Lake “a cataclysmic shift in Intel's battle against AMD's potent Ryzen 5000 chips.” While this is just one product across a broad lineup, and given it will take time to achieve leadership across them all, we are encouraged by these tangible signs of progress under Mr. Gelsinger's leadership. With talent returning, an improving product suite, and a willingness to invest for growth, we believe Intel’s prospects have turned the corner. We expect that the company’s upcoming analyst day will be an ideal time for Mr. Gelsinger to articulate the progress he has made and begin to reset expectations for the company.
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.
