One of my frequent sayings here on Seeking Alpha is that “buy the dip” is a great strategy complicated by the fact that the best businesses typically only see meaningful dips when something scary is happening. Such is the case with First Republic (NYSE:FRC) – while the shares of what I believe to be one of the best-run banks out there are typically exceptionally expensive, the stock has pulled back meaningfully on worries related to unexpected management turnover.

I don’t believe the turnover is a sign of anything fundamentally wrong at First Republic, and I believe the board understands the basic idea of “if it’s not broken, don’t break it” when it comes to finding a new co-CEO candidate. Still, the risk of something more significant going on cannot be completely dismissed, and management turnover always carries the risk that new managers will, in fact, “break it”. Growth expectations are hardly low here, but if First Republic can generate double-digit long-term core earnings growth, the shares are definitely worth a look on this pullback.

A Complicated Set Of Numbers, But Generally Solid Q4 Results

First Republic’s fourth quarter results are a great example of how different analysts can and will make different decisions in calculating a bank’s true “core” earnings – whether to use reported or FTE net interest income, what constitutes “core” fee-based income, what is or is not a “core” expense, and so on.

Revenue rose about 27% year over year and 5% quarter over quarter, beating by around 2% and adding around $0.10/share relative to sell-side expectations. Net interest income drove this, with 25% year-over-year growth and 6% sequential growth, as net interest margin improved slightly from the third quarter (up 3bp to 2.68%) and earning assets continue to grow strongly (up 28% and 5%). Fee income rose 1% qoq on a core basis, with wealth management revenue up 1% qoq on an 11% qoq increase in assets under management (wealth management revenue performance typically lags AUM growth by a quarter or so).

Now we get to expenses … By my definition of “core”, core expenses rose 27% yoy and 6% qoq to $847M, coming in about $0.04/share higher than the Street expected. In this calculation I stripped out the FHLB prepayment penalty, but kept the $25M severance payout – while the latter is not a recurring expense (and you could argue should be excluded as a result), I think compensation expenses are “core”.

With that, First Republic’s core pre-provision earnings rose 21% yoy and 1% qoq, beating expectations by about $0.04/share. Tangible book value per share rose 17% yoy and 3% qoq, and the bank ended with a CET1 ratio of 9.7% - I would expect another equity capital raise sometime around midyear of 2022.

Management Turnover Is Driving The Story Now

While this is normally where I’d discuss the business drivers over the next year or two, First Republic’s near-term earnings growth outlook is significantly overshadowed now by recent executive turnover.

In mid-December the bank announced that founder and co-CEO Jim Herbert would be taking a six-month medical leave of absence. Only about two weeks later, co-CEO Gaye Erkan (and assumed heir apparent) announced her resignation, and there has been no subsequent information about why she left. Two weeks later, the bank announced that COO Jason Bender was resigning immediately due to a “family tragedy”.

I believe two of these departures are what they appear to be – Jim Herbert needs time to deal with some medical issues, and COO Bender resigned due to sudden personal issues. The departure of Gaye Erkan is harder to understand, though it looks like the company was willing to pay the severance that she was entitled to if she resigned for “good cause”, a designation which covered eventualities like a diminution in responsibilities.

I have no idea what happened, but it is at least plausible that the board informed Erkan that there were no plans to name her sole CEO in the near future (or, perhaps, ever). Short of that, I’m not sure how or why she would have resigned and still received severance with no further explanation from the company (as with the explanation for Bender’s resignation).

How much this will impact First Republic’s future is clearly up for debate, and the Street isn’t liking the uncertainty. One of the key positive attributes at First Republic has long been its low turnover at almost all levels of the business; there are loan officers who’ve been with the bank for well over 20 years.

Although I believe there is a strong, entrenched, customer-focused culture here, one that drives a net promoter score far in excess of banking industry norms, the board is now conducting a CEO search and there is at least perceived risk of upsetting what has been a very profitable and successful business strategy. While dysfunctional corporate cultures are hard to change, positive cultures can be messed up much more easily, and founder/co-CEO Herbert’s medical leave is a reminder that there could be bigger changes at the top in the not-so-distant future.

The Outlook

I believe that running First Republic would be seen by most candidates as a good position, though maybe some candidates would have issues with succession timing and the future of Herbert’s co-CEO role. Either way, I don’t think First Republic is going to struggle to find qualified candidates, and I think the board will be careful about vetting a future hire for cultural fit and compatible strategic visions.

As far as the earnings outlook goes, First Republic is likely to see some pressure on residential mortgage originations in 2022, but management still believes that they can drive mid-teens loan growth, with ongoing strength in capital call lending and commercial lending more broadly. This is not a particularly asset-sensitive bank, though, so rates are unlikely to provide a significant near-term uplift. Cost guidance was also a little lackluster, but I’m still expecting mid-teens pre-provision growth over the next three years and double-digit growth through 2026 (at least).

On a long-term core earnings basis, I expect mid-teens growth over the next five and double-digit growth over the next 10 years, making First Republic one of the strongest growth stories among larger banks. These are not conservative expectations, and it will be no small challenge to maintain that pace of growth.

The Bottom Line

First Republic looks priced for a high single-digit total long-term annualized return, and that’s about the best I’ve seen the valuation look outside of periods of sector-wide panic. That said, the bank still trades at 17x my ’23 EPS estimate, so “cheap” is very much a relative term here. I believe the market reaction overstates the real operating risks to this bank, and I think contrarian investors with a longer time horizon ought to take a closer look.